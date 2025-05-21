Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Xbox Game Pass z nowymi grami w maju. Jedna z najlepszych gier 2024 roku na liście

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2025/05/21 16:20
0
0

Sprawdźcie, jakie produkcje wzbogącą w najbliższym czasie bibliotekę usługi Microsoftu.

Kilka dni temu dowiedzieliśmy się, jakie gry opuszczą Xbox Game Pass z końcem maja 2025 roku. Dzisiaj natomiast przyszedł czas na dużo przyjemniejsze wieści. Przedstawiono bowiem listę produkcji, które w ciągu najbliższych dwóch tygodni trafią w ręce abonentów Microsoftu.

Metaphor: ReFantazio już wkrótce w Xbox Game Pass
Metaphor: ReFantazio już wkrótce w Xbox Game Pass

Najważniejszą produkcją w ofercie Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę maja wydaje się Metaphor: ReFantazio. Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami ciepło przyjęte jRPG od firmy Atlus i deweloperów ze Studio Zero trafi w ręce abonentów usługi Microsoftu już 29 maja 2025 roku. Jeśli natomiast zastanawiacie się, czy warto poświęcić swój czas wspomnianej produkcji, to zachęcamy Was do lektury: Recenzja Metaphor: ReFantazio - pretendent do tytułu gry roku murowany!

GramTV przedstawia:

Już jutro – 22 maja 2025 roku – w ręce abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass wpadnie również Tales of Kenzera: Zau. W przyszłym tygodniu wszyscy abonenci Microsoftu otrzymają także dostęp do Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. To jednak nie koniec dobrych wieści, ponieważ w najbliższym czasie oferta Xbox Game Pass Standard zostanie wzbogacona też m.in. o takie tytuły jak Creatures of Ava czy STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Xbox Game Pass – nowości na maj 2025:

  • dostępne od dziś Monster Train 2 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
  • 22 majaCreatures of Ava (konsole Xbox Series X/S) – Xbox Game Pass Standard
  • 22 majaSTALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (konsole Xbox Series X/S) – Xbox Game Pass Standard
  • 22 majaTales of Kenzera: Zau (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) EA Play – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
  • 27 majaTom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass i Xbox Game Pass Standard
  • 28 majaTo a T (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ulimate i PC Game Pass
  • 29 maja Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Standard
  • 29 majaSpray Paint Simulator (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
  • 3 czerwcaCrypt Custodian (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Standard
  • 3 czerwcaSymphonia (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Standard
Źródło:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2025/05/21/xbox-game-pass-may-2025-wave-2/

Tagi:

News
PC
Microsoft
Xbox One
oferta
abonament
Xbox Game Pass
usługa
subskrypcja
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
PC Game Pass
Game Pass
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
Creatures of Ava
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.109

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.109