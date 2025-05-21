Xbox Game Pass z nowymi grami w maju. Jedna z najlepszych gier 2024 roku na liście

Najważniejszą produkcją w ofercie Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę maja wydaje się Metaphor: ReFantazio. Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami ciepło przyjęte jRPG od firmy Atlus i deweloperów ze Studio Zero trafi w ręce abonentów usługi Microsoftu już 29 maja 2025 roku. Jeśli natomiast zastanawiacie się, czy warto poświęcić swój czas wspomnianej produkcji, to zachęcamy Was do lektury: Recenzja Metaphor: ReFantazio - pretendent do tytułu gry roku murowany!
Już jutro – 22 maja 2025 roku – w ręce abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass wpadnie również Tales of Kenzera: Zau. W przyszłym tygodniu wszyscy abonenci Microsoftu otrzymają także dostęp do Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. To jednak nie koniec dobrych wieści, ponieważ w najbliższym czasie oferta Xbox Game Pass Standard zostanie wzbogacona też m.in. o takie tytuły jak Creatures of Ava czy STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.
Xbox Game Pass – nowości na maj 2025:
dostępne od dziś – Monster Train 2 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
22 maja – Creatures of Ava (konsole Xbox Series X/S) – Xbox Game Pass Standard
22 maja – STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl (konsole Xbox Series X/S) – Xbox Game Pass Standard
22 maja – Tales of Kenzera: Zau (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) EA Play – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
27 maja – Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass i Xbox Game Pass Standard
28 maja – To a T (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ulimate i PC Game Pass
29 maja – Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Standard
29 maja – Spray Paint Simulator (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
3 czerwca – Crypt Custodian (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Standard
3 czerwca – Symphonia (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass Standard
