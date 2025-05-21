Xbox Game Pass z nowymi grami w maju. Jedna z najlepszych gier 2024 roku na liście

Najważniejszą produkcją w ofercie Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę maja wydaje się Metaphor: ReFantazio . Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami ciepło przyjęte jRPG od firmy Atlus i deweloperów ze Studio Zero trafi w ręce abonentów usługi Microsoftu już 29 maja 2025 roku. Jeśli natomiast zastanawiacie się, czy warto poświęcić swój czas wspomnianej produkcji, to zachęcamy Was do lektury: Recenzja Metaphor: ReFantazio - pretendent do tytułu gry roku murowany!

Już jutro – 22 maja 2025 roku – w ręce abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass wpadnie również Tales of Kenzera: Zau. W przyszłym tygodniu wszyscy abonenci Microsoftu otrzymają także dostęp do Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. To jednak nie koniec dobrych wieści, ponieważ w najbliższym czasie oferta Xbox Game Pass Standard zostanie wzbogacona też m.in. o takie tytuły jak Creatures of Ava czy STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Xbox Game Pass – nowości na maj 2025: