Wyprzedaż Summer Game Fest w PlayStation Store. Masa promocji na gry PS4 i PS5

Zgodnie z zapowiedziami już w ten piątek – 7 czerwca 2024 roku – odbędzie się Summer Game Fest 2024. Z okazji wspomnianego wydarzenia w PlayStation Store ruszyła natomiast duża wyprzedaż gier na PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5. W ofercie znajdziemy m.in. takie tytuły jak Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Sea of Thieves czy Street Fighter 6, a także sporo innych interesujących produkcji.
Wyprzedaż Summer Game Fest w PlayStation Store kończy się 20 czerwca 2024 roku, a pełną listę przecenionych produkcji znajdziecie na stronie promocji w cyfrowym sklepie Sony. Poniżej prezentujemy natomiast kilka ofert, na które naszym zdaniem warto zwrócić uwagę.
Wyprzedaż Summer Game Fest 2024 w PlayStation Store – wybrane oferty:
- Cult of the Lamb (PS4/PS5) – 68,40 PLN (zamiast 114 PLN)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut - Cyfrowa Edycja Deluxe (PS5) – 129,50 PLN (zamiast 259 PLN)
- Death’s Door (PS4/PS5) – 22,25 PLN (zamiast 89 PLN)
- EA Sports WRC (PS5) – 68,97 PLN (zamiast 229,90 PLN)
- Inscryption (PS4/PS5) – 44,50 PLN (zamiast 89 PLN)
- Judgment (PS5) – 50,70 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PS4/PS5) – 137,40 PLN (zamiast 229 PLN)
- Lost Judgment (PS4/PS5) – 69,75 PLN (zamiast 279 PLN)
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition (PS4/PS5) – 25,35 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe (PS4/PS5) – 111,65 PLN (zamiast 319 PLN)
- Murdered: Souls Suspect – 8,90 PLN (zamiast 89 PLN)
- Pakiet Odrodzony Detektyw (PS4/PS5) – 47,85 PLN (zamiast 319 PLN)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PS4/PS5) – 137,94 PLN (zamiast 229,90 PLN)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (PS4/PS5) – 126,75 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Legends of the Zone Trilogy – 125,30 PLN (zamiast 179 PLN)
- Sea of Thieves (PS5) – 149,25 PLN (zamiast 199 PLN)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition – 19,35 PLN (zamiast 129 PLN)
- Street Fighter 6 (PS4/PS5) – 125,58 PLN (zamiast 299 PLN)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series – 65,70 PLN (zamiast 219 PLN)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – 42,25 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
