Wyprzedaż Summer Game Fest w PlayStation Store. Masa promocji na gry PS4 i PS5

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2024/06/05 12:30
Użytkownicy konsol Sony mogą w niższych cenach kupić m.in. takie tytuły jak Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Resident Evil 4 Remake czy Sea of Thieves.

Zgodnie z zapowiedziami już w ten piątek – 7 czerwca 2024 roku – odbędzie się Summer Game Fest 2024. Z okazji wspomnianego wydarzenia w PlayStation Store ruszyła natomiast duża wyprzedaż gier na PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5. W ofercie znajdziemy m.in. takie tytuły jak Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Sea of Thieves czy Street Fighter 6, a także sporo innych interesujących produkcji.

Wyprzedaż Summer Game Fest w PlayStation Store kończy się 20 czerwca 2024 roku, a pełną listę przecenionych produkcji znajdziecie na stronie promocji w cyfrowym sklepie Sony. Poniżej prezentujemy natomiast kilka ofert, na które naszym zdaniem warto zwrócić uwagę.

Wyprzedaż Summer Game Fest w PlayStation Store. Masa promocji na gry PS4 i PS5

Wyprzedaż Summer Game Fest 2024 w PlayStation Store – wybrane oferty:

Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuje się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

