Xbox Game Pass ze świeżą dostawą gier. Microsoft przygotował ciekawy zestaw

Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass straci 5 gier z końcem listopada 2025 roku . Dzisiaj natomiast mamy nieco lepsze wieści dla wszystkich klientów amerykańskiej firmy. Microsoft przedstawił bowiem listę produkcji, które trafią do wspomnianej usługi w drugiej połowie bieżącego miesiąca i pierwszych dniach grudnia.

Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami w najbliższym czasie abonenci Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass otrzymają dostęp do dwóch premierowych w produkcji . Pierwszą z nich jest Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault , które zadebiutuje 19 listopada 2025 roku, czyli już jutro. Druga – Marvel Cosmic Invasion – ukaże się natomiast 1 grudnia 2025 roku.

W najbliższych dniach usługę Microsoftu wzbogacą również m.in. takie tytuły jak The Crew: Motorfest, Banishers: Ghost of New Eden czy Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. W ręce abonentów Premium trafi także kilka tytułów, które wcześniej dostępne były wyłącznie dla subskrybentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass. Pełną ofertę Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę listopada i pierwsze dni grudnia 2025 roku znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – nowości na listopad i grudzień 2025