Xbox Game Pass ze świeżą dostawą gier. Microsoft przygotował ciekawy zestaw

Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass straci 5 gier z końcem listopada 2025 roku. Dzisiaj natomiast mamy nieco lepsze wieści dla wszystkich klientów amerykańskiej firmy. Microsoft przedstawił bowiem listę produkcji, które trafią do wspomnianej usługi w drugiej połowie bieżącego miesiąca i pierwszych dniach grudnia.
Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami w najbliższym czasie abonenci Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass otrzymają dostęp do dwóch premierowych w produkcji. Pierwszą z nich jest Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, które zadebiutuje 19 listopada 2025 roku, czyli już jutro. Druga – Marvel Cosmic Invasion – ukaże się natomiast 1 grudnia 2025 roku.
W najbliższych dniach usługę Microsoftu wzbogacą również m.in. takie tytuły jak The Crew: Motorfest, Banishers: Ghost of New Eden czy Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. W ręce abonentów Premium trafi także kilka tytułów, które wcześniej dostępne były wyłącznie dla subskrybentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass. Pełną ofertę Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę listopada i pierwsze dni grudnia 2025 roku znajdziecie poniżej.
Xbox Game Pass – nowości na listopad i grudzień 2025
19 listopada – Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview)(PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
19 listopada – Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
19 listopada – Revenge of the Savage Planet (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
20 listopada – Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (PC i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
20 listopada – The Crew Motorfest (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
25 listopada – Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
25 listopada – Kill It With Fire! 2 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
1 grudnia – Marvel Cosmic Invasion (PC, konsole Xbox, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
2 grudnia – Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
