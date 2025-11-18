Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Xbox Game Pass ze świeżą dostawą gier. Microsoft przygotował ciekawy zestaw

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2025/11/18 20:35
0
0

Amerykańska firma przedstawiła ofertę na drugą połowę listopada i początek grudnia.

Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass straci 5 gier z końcem listopada 2025 roku. Dzisiaj natomiast mamy nieco lepsze wieści dla wszystkich klientów amerykańskiej firmy. Microsoft przedstawił bowiem listę produkcji, które trafią do wspomnianej usługi w drugiej połowie bieżącego miesiąca i pierwszych dniach grudnia.

Ofera Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę listopada i pierwsze dni grudnia 2025 roku
Ofera Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę listopada i pierwsze dni grudnia 2025 roku

Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami w najbliższym czasie abonenci Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass otrzymają dostęp do dwóch premierowych w produkcji. Pierwszą z nich jest Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, które zadebiutuje 19 listopada 2025 roku, czyli już jutro. Druga – Marvel Cosmic Invasion – ukaże się natomiast 1 grudnia 2025 roku.

GramTV przedstawia:

W najbliższych dniach usługę Microsoftu wzbogacą również m.in. takie tytuły jak The Crew: Motorfest, Banishers: Ghost of New Eden czy Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. W ręce abonentów Premium trafi także kilka tytułów, które wcześniej dostępne były wyłącznie dla subskrybentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass. Pełną ofertę Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę listopada i pierwsze dni grudnia 2025 roku znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – nowości na listopad i grudzień 2025

  • 19 listopadaMoonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (Game Preview)(PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 19 listopada Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 19 listopadaRevenge of the Savage Planet (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 20 listopada Monsters are Coming! Rock & Road (PC i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 20 listopada The Crew Motorfest (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 25 listopada Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 25 listopada Kill It With Fire! 2 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 1 grudniaMarvel Cosmic Invasion (PC, konsole Xbox, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 2 grudniaLost Records: Bloom & Rage (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Źródło:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2025/11/18/xbox-game-pass-november-2025-wave-2

Tagi:

News
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
Banishers: Ghost of New Eden
The Crew Motorfest
Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
Microsoft
PC
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
abonament
subskrypcja
usługa
nowości
oferta
PC Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Game Pass
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112