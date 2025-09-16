Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na drugą połowę września. Hitowy indyk i polska premiera

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2025/09/16 17:10
Sprawdźcie, jakie produkcje trafią w najbliższym czasie do usługi Microsoftu.

Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass otrzyma aż 6 gier na premierę w październiku. Dzisiaj natomiast przyszedł czas na kolejną wiadomość, która powinna zainteresować wszystkich abonentów Microsoftu. W sieci pojawiła się bowiem lista gier, które trafią do usługi producenta konsol Xbox w drugiej połowie września.

Oferta Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę września 2025
Oferta Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę września 2025

Okazuje się, że w najbliższych dniach subskrybenci usługi Microsoftu również nie będą mogli narzekać na nudę. Już jutro – 17 września 2025 roku – w ręce subskrybentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass trafi Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, czyli spin-off ciepło przyjętego Deep Rock Galactic. To jednak dopiero początek atrakcji.

GramTV przedstawia:

Na 18 września 2025 roku zaplanowano bowiem premierę konsolowej wersji gry Frostpunk 2, która także od początku będzie dostępna dla abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. W ręce subskrybentów usługi Xbox Game Pass Standard w najbliższych dniach trafią natomiast m.in. takie tytuły jak Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Hades czy For the King II. Pełną ofertę Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę września 2025 roku znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – nowości na wrzesień 2025

  • dostępne od dzisiajRoadcraft (chmura i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard
  • 17 wrześniaCall of Duty: Modern Warfare III (konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Standard
  • 17 wrześniaFor the King II (konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Standard
  • 17 wrześniaOverthrown – Game Preview (Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Standard
  • 17 wrześniaDeep Rock Galactic: Survivor (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 18 wrześniaFrostpunk 2 (chmura i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate
  • 18 wrześniaWobbly Life (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 19 wrześniaHades (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 22 wrześniaEndless Legend 2 – Game Preview (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 23 wrześniaSworn (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 25 września Peppa Pig: World Adventures (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 25 września Visions of Mana (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 30 wrześniaLara Croft and the Guardian of Light (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard
  • 7 października Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Gry usuwane z Xbox Game Pass – wrzesień 2025:

  • 30 wrześniaNinja Gaiden Sigma (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox)
  • 30 wrześniaNinja Gaiden Sigma 2 (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox)
  • 30 wrześniaNinja Gaiden 3 Razor’s Edge (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox)
  • 30 wrześniaTerra Invicta – Game Preview (PC)
Źródło:https://www.gematsu.com/2025/09/game-pass-adds-hades-visions-of-mana-deep-rock-galactic-survivor-and-more-in-late-september

Tagi:

News
PC
Xbox One
oferta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
abonament
Xbox Game Pass
subskrypcja
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Hades
Frostpunk 2
PC Game Pass
For the King 2
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Xbox Game Pass Standard
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

