Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na drugą połowę września. Hitowy indyk i polska premiera

Sprawdźcie, jakie produkcje trafią w najbliższym czasie do usługi Microsoftu.

Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass otrzyma aż 6 gier na premierę w październiku . Dzisiaj natomiast przyszedł czas na kolejną wiadomość, która powinna zainteresować wszystkich abonentów Microsoftu. W sieci pojawiła się bowiem lista gier, które trafią do usługi producenta konsol Xbox w drugiej połowie września.

Okazuje się, że w najbliższych dniach subskrybenci usługi Microsoftu również nie będą mogli narzekać na nudę. Już jutro – 17 września 2025 roku – w ręce subskrybentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass trafi Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor , czyli spin-off ciepło przyjętego Deep Rock Galactic . To jednak dopiero początek atrakcji.

Na 18 września 2025 roku zaplanowano bowiem premierę konsolowej wersji gry Frostpunk 2, która także od początku będzie dostępna dla abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. W ręce subskrybentów usługi Xbox Game Pass Standard w najbliższych dniach trafią natomiast m.in. takie tytuły jak Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Hades czy For the King II. Pełną ofertę Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę września 2025 roku znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – nowości na wrzesień 2025

dostępne od dzisiaj – Roadcraft (chmura i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard

– (chmura i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Standard 17 września – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Standard

– (konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Standard 17 września – For the King II (konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Standard

– (konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Standard 17 września – Overthrown – Game Preview (Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Standard

– (Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Standard 17 września – Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

– (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass 18 września – Frostpunk 2 (chmura i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate

– (chmura i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate 18 września – Wobbly Life (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

– (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard 19 września – Hades (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

– (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard 22 września – Endless Legend 2 – Game Preview (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

– (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass 23 września – Sworn (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

– (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass 25 września – Peppa Pig: World Adventures (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

– (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard 25 września – Visions of Mana (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

– (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard 30 września – Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

– (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard 7 października – Sopa – Tale of the Stolen Potato (chmura, PC i konsole Xbox) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Gry usuwane z Xbox Game Pass – wrzesień 2025: