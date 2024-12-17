PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 rozdane. Sony ujawnia listę zwycięzców

Gracze PlayStation wybrali najlepsze gry 2024 roku.
Na początku grudnia ruszyło głosowanie na PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024. Dzisiaj natomiast na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation udostępniono listę zwycięzców we wszystkich 19 kategoriach. Sprawdźmy więc, które tegoroczne produkcje zasłużyły – zdaniem użytkowników konsol PlayStation – na wyróżnienie.
Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami w głosowaniu PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 oddano 1,6 miliona głosów. Ogromnym uznaniem wśród graczy PlayStation cieszył się Astro Bot. Najnowsza produkcja studia Team Asobi została bowiem wyróżniona w 7 kategoriach, a sami twórcy zdobyli tytuł „Studia roku”.
Użytkownicy konsol PlayStation wybrali również najlepszą nową postać, a także najbardziej wyczekiwaną produkcję nadchodzących miesięcy. Pełną listę gier wyróżnionych w ramach PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 znajdziecie poniżej.
PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 – lista zwycięzców:
Best New Character
Platyna – Eve (Stellar Blade)
Złoto – Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
Srebro – Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
Brąz – Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Ronin)
Best Story
Platyna – Silent Hill 2 Remake
Złoto – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Srebro – Stellar Blade
Brąz – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Best Graphical Showcase
Platyna – Black Myth: Wukong
Złoto – Astro Bot
Srebro – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Brąz – Stellar Blade
Best Art Direction
Platyna – Astro Bot
Złoto – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Srebro – Silent Hill 2 Remake
Brąz – Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
Best Audio Design
Platyna – Astro Bot
Złoto – Silent Hill 2 Remake
Srebro – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Brąz – Stellar Blade
Best Soundtrack
Platyna – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Złoto – Astro Bot
Srebro – Stellar Blade
Brąz – Silent Hill 2 Remake
Best Accessibility Features
Platyna – Astro Bot
Złoto – The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Srebro – Silent Hill 2 Remake
Brąz – Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Best Use of DualSense
Platyna – Astro Bot
Złoto – Stellar Blade
Srebro – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Brąz – Silent Hill 2 Remake
Best Rerelease (Remaster)
Platyna – The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Złoto – Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Srebro – Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Brąz – Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Best Multiplayer Experience
Platyna – Helldivers 2
Złoto – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Srebro – Fortnite
Brąz – Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
Best Ongoing Game
Platyna – Fortnite
Złoto – Final Fantasy XIV Online
Srebro – Call of Duty
Brąz – No Man’s Sky
Best Expansion
Platyna – Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Złoto – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
Srebro – Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
Brąz – Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
Best Sports Game
Platyna – EA Sports FC 25
Złoto – WWE 2K24
Srebro – F1 24
Brąz – NBA 2K25
Best Independent Game
Platyna – Balatro
Złoto – Palworld
Srebro – Phasmophobia
Brąz – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
