PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 rozdane. Sony ujawnia listę zwycięzców

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2024/12/17 17:30
Gracze PlayStation wybrali najlepsze gry 2024 roku.

Na początku grudnia ruszyło głosowanie na PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024. Dzisiaj natomiast na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation udostępniono listę zwycięzców we wszystkich 19 kategoriach. Sprawdźmy więc, które tegoroczne produkcje zasłużyły – zdaniem użytkowników konsol PlayStation – na wyróżnienie.

PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2025
PlayStation Blog Game of the Year 2025

Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami w głosowaniu PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 oddano 1,6 miliona głosów. Ogromnym uznaniem wśród graczy PlayStation cieszył się Astro Bot. Najnowsza produkcja studia Team Asobi została bowiem wyróżniona w 7 kategoriach, a sami twórcy zdobyli tytuł „Studia roku”.

GramTV przedstawia:

Użytkownicy konsol PlayStation wybrali również najlepszą nową postać, a także najbardziej wyczekiwaną produkcję nadchodzących miesięcy. Pełną listę gier wyróżnionych w ramach PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 znajdziecie poniżej.

PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024 – lista zwycięzców:

Best New Character

  • Platyna – Eve (Stellar Blade)
  • Złoto – Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
  • Srebro – Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
  • Brąz – Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Ronin)

Best Story

  • Platyna – Silent Hill 2 Remake
  • Złoto – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Srebro – Stellar Blade
  • Brąz – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Best Graphical Showcase

  • Platyna – Black Myth: Wukong
  • Złoto – Astro Bot
  • Srebro – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Brąz – Stellar Blade

Best Art Direction

  • Platyna – Astro Bot
  • Złoto – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Srebro – Silent Hill 2 Remake
  • Brąz – Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Best Audio Design

  • Platyna – Astro Bot
  • Złoto – Silent Hill 2 Remake
  • Srebro – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Brąz – Stellar Blade

Best Soundtrack

  • Platyna – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Złoto – Astro Bot
  • Srebro – Stellar Blade
  • Brąz – Silent Hill 2 Remake

Best Accessibility Features

  • Platyna – Astro Bot
  • Złoto – The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Srebro – Silent Hill 2 Remake
  • Brąz – Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Best Use of DualSense

  • Platyna – Astro Bot
  • Złoto – Stellar Blade
  • Srebro – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Brąz – Silent Hill 2 Remake

Best Rerelease (Remaster)

  • Platyna – The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Złoto – Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Srebro – Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  • Brąz – Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

Best Multiplayer Experience

  • Platyna – Helldivers 2
  • Złoto – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Srebro – Fortnite
  • Brąz – Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Best Ongoing Game

  • Platyna – Fortnite
  • Złoto – Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Srebro – Call of Duty
  • Brąz – No Man’s Sky

Best Expansion

  • Platyna – Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Złoto – God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
  • Srebro – Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
  • Brąz – Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Best Sports Game

  • Platyna – EA Sports FC 25
  • Złoto – WWE 2K24
  • Srebro – F1 24
  • Brąz – NBA 2K25

Best Independent Game

  • Platyna – Balatro
  • Złoto – Palworld
  • Srebro – Phasmophobia
  • Brąz – Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)

Best PS VR2 Game

  • Platyna – Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
  • Złoto – Metro Awakening
  • Srebro – Phasmophobia
  • Brąz – Cooking Simulator VR

Best PS4 Game

  • Platyna – Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Złoto – Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Srebro – Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Brąz – Persona 3 Reload

Best PS5 Game

  • Platyna – Astro Bot
  • Złoto – Black Myth: Wukong
  • Srebro – Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Brąz – Stellar Blade

Studio of the Year

  • Platyna – Team Asobi
  • Złoto – Bandai Namco
  • Srebro – Shift Up
  • Brąz – Arrowhead Games

Most Anticipated Game of 2025 and Beyond

  • Platyna – Ghost of Yōtei
  • Złoto – Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Srebro – Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Brąz – Monster Hunter Wilds
Źródło:https://blog.playstation.com/2024/12/17/ps-blog-game-of-the-year-2024-the-winners/

Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

