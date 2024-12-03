Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024. Możemy już głosować w 19 kategoriach

Patrycja Pietrowska
2024/12/03 08:15
0
0

Społeczność może już wybierać najlepsze gry, które ukazały się na PlayStation.

W ostatnim czasie informowaliśmy o Steam Awards 2024. Gracze mogą już nominować swoich kandydatów, a głosowanie na finalistów odbędzie się podczas zimowej wyprzedaży. Tymczasem wystartowało też PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024, a społeczność może oddać swój głos w 19 kategoriach.

PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024
PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024

GramTV przedstawia:

Zgodnie z informacjami przekazanymi za pośrednictwem oficjalnego bloga PlayStation, wystartowało już głosowanie na PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024. Gracze mogą oddać swój głos, a także zaproponować własny wybór w każdej z 19 kategorii. Warto zwrócić uwagę na kategorię „Najbardziej oczekiwana gra 2025” – nie znajdziemy tutaj GTA 6, które zdobyło Platynowe Trofeum w tej kategorii w 2023 roku. Zainteresowani mogą zagłosować w tym miejscu.

Wybór w każdej z kategorii jest szeroki, a dodatkowo w każdej z nich możecie dodać tytuł, który waszym zdaniem najlepiej reprezentuje daną kategorię. Jak zawsze, w tych nagrodach liczą się tylko głosy oddane przez graczy. Te gry, które zdobędą większość głosów przed zamknięciem plebiscytu, zostaną uhonorowane brązowymi, srebrnymi, złotymi i platynowymi trofeami PS Blog, gdy za kilka tygodni ujawnimy wyniki. – czytamy na blogu PlayStation.

PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024

Best New Character

  • Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
  • Eve (Stellar Blade)
  • Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
  • Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
  • Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
  • Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)
  • Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)
  • Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
  • Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)

Best Story

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Neva
  • Silent Hill 2
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best Graphical Showcase

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tekken 8

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade

Best Soundtrack

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Accessibility Features

  • Astro Bot
  • Caravan Sandwitch
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Plucky Squire
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Tekken 8
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn

Best Use of DualSense

  • Animal Well
  • Astro Bot
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dave the Diver
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Helldivers 2
  • NBA 2K25
  • Neva
  • Pacific Drive
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Rerelease (Remaster)

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Broken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
  • Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
  • Grandia HD Collection
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
  • Tomba Special Edition
  • Until Dawn

Best Multiplayer Experience

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
  • EA Sports UFC 5
  • Foamstars
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Palworld
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Valorant
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • XDefiant

Best Ongoing Game

  • Apex Legends
  • Call of Duty
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV
  • Fortnite
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley
  • Fallout 76
  • Final Fantasy XIV Online
  • Genshin Impact
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • No Man's Sky
  • The Finals
  • Warframe

Best Expansion

  • Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
  • God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
  • Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
  • Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox
  • Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
  • Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

Best Sports Game

  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • Madden NFL 25
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA
  • TopSpin 2K25
  • Undisputed
  • WWE 2K24

Best Independent Game

  • Another Crab's Treasure
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
  • Balatro
  • Crow Country
  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing
  • Darkest Dungeon 2
  • Dave the Diver
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
  • Harold Halibut
  • Indika
  • Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Metal Slug Tactics
  • Neva
  • Nine Sols
  • Pacific Drive
  • Palword
  • Phasmophobia
  • Slitterhead
  • SteamWorld Heist II
  • Still Wakes The Deep
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Thank Goodness You're Here
  • The Plucky Squire
  • Ultros
  • Until Then
  • V Rising
  • Vampire Survivors

Best PS VR2 Game

  • Arizona Sunshine 2
  • Cooking Simulator VR
  • Little Cities: Bigger
  • Mare
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening
  • Phasmophobia
  • Resident Evil 4 VR Mode
  • Sushi Ben
  • The Exorcist: Legion VR
  • Trombone Champ: Unflattened
  • Vendetta Forever

Best PS4 Game

  • Balatro
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Crow Country
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • MLB The Show 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Sand Land
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Vampire Survivors

Best PS5 Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
  • Dragon's Dogma 2
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Fear the Spotlight
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Granblue Fantasy: Relink
  • Helldivers 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • LEGO Horizon Adventures
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • MLB The Show 24
  • Pacific Drive
  • Palworld
  • Persona 3 Reload
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Rise of the Rōnin
  • Sand Land
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Sonic X Shadow Generations
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Tales of Kenzera: Zau
  • Tekken 8
  • Unicorn Overlord
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Studio of the Year

  • Arrowhead Games
  • Bandai Namco
  • BioWare
  • Bloober Team
  • Fairgames
  • Game Science
  • LocalThunk
  • Team Asobi
  • Shift Up

Most Anticipated Game of 2025 and Beyond

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Borderlands 4
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Judas
  • Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • Lunar Remastered Collection
  • Marathon
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Phantom Blade Zero
  • Sword of the Sea
  • The Midnight Walk
Źródło:https://blog.playstation.com/2024/12/02/ps-blog-game-of-the-year-awards-2024-polls-are-now-live/

Tagi:

News
PlayStation
głosowanie
nagrody
PlayStation Blog
PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024
Patrycja Pietrowska

​Redaktorka Gram.pl. Szczególnie lubi symulatory, survivale, gry strategiczne i ekonomiczne. Poza wirtualnym światem kolekcjonuje płyty z muzyką.

