PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024. Możemy już głosować w 19 kategoriach

Społeczność może już wybierać najlepsze gry, które ukazały się na PlayStation.
W ostatnim czasie informowaliśmy o Steam Awards 2024. Gracze mogą już nominować swoich kandydatów, a głosowanie na finalistów odbędzie się podczas zimowej wyprzedaży. Tymczasem wystartowało też PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024, a społeczność może oddać swój głos w 19 kategoriach.
GramTV przedstawia:
Zgodnie z informacjami przekazanymi za pośrednictwem oficjalnego bloga PlayStation, wystartowało już głosowanie na PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024. Gracze mogą oddać swój głos, a także zaproponować własny wybór w każdej z 19 kategorii. Warto zwrócić uwagę na kategorię „Najbardziej oczekiwana gra 2025” – nie znajdziemy tutaj GTA 6, które zdobyło Platynowe Trofeum w tej kategorii w 2023 roku. Zainteresowani mogą zagłosować w tym miejscu.
Wybór w każdej z kategorii jest szeroki, a dodatkowo w każdej z nich możecie dodać tytuł, który waszym zdaniem najlepiej reprezentuje daną kategorię. Jak zawsze, w tych nagrodach liczą się tylko głosy oddane przez graczy. Te gry, które zdobędą większość głosów przed zamknięciem plebiscytu, zostaną uhonorowane brązowymi, srebrnymi, złotymi i platynowymi trofeami PS Blog, gdy za kilka tygodni ujawnimy wyniki. – czytamy na blogu PlayStation.
PlayStation Game of the Year Awards 2024
Best New Character
Emmrich Volkarin (Dragon Age: The Veilguard)
Eve (Stellar Blade)
Heismay (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
Hulkenberg (Metaphor: ReFantazio)
Jane Harrow (Call of Duty: Black Ops 6)
Kay Vess (Star Wars Outlaws)
Plucky Squire (The Plucky Squire)
Reina Mishima (Tekken 8)
Ryoma Sakamoto (Rise of the Rōnin)
Vivian (Fear the Spotlight)
Best Story
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Neva
Silent Hill 2
The Plucky Squire
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Best Graphical Showcase
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Tekken 8
Best Art Direction
Astro Bot
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
LEGO Horizon Adventures
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Best Audio Design
Astro Bot
Balatro
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Fear the Spotlight
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Helldivers 2
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
Stellar Blade
Best Soundtrack
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
Hi-Fi Rush
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Rise of the Rōnin
Silent Hill 2
Best Accessibility Features
Astro Bot
Caravan Sandwitch
Hi-Fi Rush
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Plucky Squire
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Until Dawn
Best Use of DualSense
Animal Well
Astro Bot
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Dave the Diver
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Helldivers 2
NBA 2K25
Neva
Pacific Drive
Rise of the Rōnin
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Rerelease (Remaster)
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Broken Sword – the Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
Grandia HD Collection
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
Tomba Special Edition
Until Dawn
Best Multiplayer Experience
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
EA Sports UFC 5
Foamstars
Fortnite
Helldivers 2
Palworld
Sea of Thieves
Valorant
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
XDefiant
Best Ongoing Game
Apex Legends
Call of Duty
Dead by Daylight
Destiny 2
Diablo IV
Fortnite
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Fallout 76
Final Fantasy XIV Online
Genshin Impact
Gran Turismo 7
No Man's Sky
The Finals
Warframe
Best Expansion
Cult of the Lamb: Unholy Alliance
Destiny 2: The Final Shape
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy XVI: The Rising Tide
God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
Sea of Stars: Dawn of Equinox
Vampire Survivors: Ode to Castlevania
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
Best Sports Game
EA Sports College Football 25
EA Sports FC 25
F1 24
Madden NFL 25
MLB The Show 24
NBA 2K25
Tiebreak: Official game of the ATP and WTA
TopSpin 2K25
Undisputed
WWE 2K24
Best Independent Game
Another Crab's Treasure
Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
Balatro
Crow Country
Cygni: All Guns Blazing
Darkest Dungeon 2
Dave the Diver
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2 (Flat Version)
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!