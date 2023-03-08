Nowe promocje w PS Store. Sprawdźcie kolejne okazje na gry na PS4 i PS5

Wyprzedaż „Mega Marzec” w PlayStation Store trwa w najlepsze. Okazuje się jednak, że to nie koniec promocji skierowanych do graczy PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5. W cyfrowym sklepie Sony pojawiła się dziś bowiem nowa oferta specjalna o nazwie „Remastery i retro”, w ramach której przeceniono m.in. takie tytuły jak Resident Evil 2 Remake, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Batman: Return to Arkham, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, MediEvil czy też Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, a także masę innych tytułów.
Wyprzedaż „Remastery i retro” w PlayStation Store kończy się 23 marca, a pełną listę przecenionych produkcji znajdziecie pod tym adresem. Poniżej prezentujemy natomiast kilka ofert, na które naszym zdaniem warto zwrócić uwagę.
Nowe promocje w PlayStation Store – wybrane oferty:
- Batman: Return to Arkham – 41,80 PLN (zamiast 209 PLN)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle – 59,15 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
- BioShock 2 Remastered – 19,75 PLN (zamiast 79 PLN)
- BioShock Remastered – 31,60 PLN (zamiast 79 PLN)
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy – 114,50 PLN (zamiast 229 PLN)
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition – 11,85 PLN (zamiast 79 PLN)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection – 40,92 PLN (zamiast 124 PLN)
- DOOM (1993) – 8,40 PLN (zamiast 21 PLN)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 19,80 PLN (zamiast 99 PLN)
- God of War III Remastered – 44,50 PLN (zamiast 89 PLN)
- MediEvil – 62 PLN (zamiast 124 PLN)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 62,50 PLN (zamiast 125 PLN)
- Raccoon City Edition (PS4/PS5) – 64,75 PLN (zamiast 259 PLN)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake (PS4/PS5) – 42,25 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
- Resident Evil 3 Remake (PS4/PS5) – 42,25 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
- Resident Evil Village (PS4/PS5) – 84,50 PLN (zamiast 169 PLN)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitve Edition – 18,60 PLN (zamiast 124 PLN)
- Streets of Rage 4 – 52 PLN (zamiast 104 PLN)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered – 27,65 PLN (zamiast 79 PLN)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered – 27,65 PLN (zamiast 79 PLN)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered – 27,65 PLN (zamiast 79 PLN)
