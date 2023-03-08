Nowe promocje w PS Store. Sprawdźcie kolejne okazje na gry na PS4 i PS5

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2023/03/08 12:50
0
0

W cyfrowym sklepie Sony pojawiła się nowa oferta specjalna, która powinna przypaść do gustu miłośnikom starszych produkcji i nie tylko.

Wyprzedaż „Mega Marzec” w PlayStation Store trwa w najlepsze. Okazuje się jednak, że to nie koniec promocji skierowanych do graczy PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5. W cyfrowym sklepie Sony pojawiła się dziś bowiem nowa oferta specjalna o nazwie „Remastery i retro”, w ramach której przeceniono m.in. takie tytuły jak Resident Evil 2 Remake, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Batman: Return to Arkham, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, MediEvil czy też Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, a także masę innych tytułów.

Wyprzedaż „Remastery i retro” w PlayStation Store kończy się 23 marca, a pełną listę przecenionych produkcji znajdziecie pod tym adresem. Poniżej prezentujemy natomiast kilka ofert, na które naszym zdaniem warto zwrócić uwagę.

Nowe promocje w PS Store. Sprawdźcie kolejne okazje na gry na PS4 i PS5

Nowe promocje w PlayStation Store – wybrane oferty:

