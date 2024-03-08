Nominacje do BAFTA Games Awards 2024 ogłoszone. Baldur’s Gate 3 nie ma sobie równych

W tym roku odbędzie się rocznicowa gala wręczenia nagród BAFTA Games Awards. Wydarzenie odbędzie się już 20. raz.
Na 11 kwietnia zaplanowano dwudziestą galę wręczenia nagród BAFTA Games Awards. Rocznicowe wydarzenie będzie transmitowane na kanałach BAFTA w YouTube i Twitch z Queen Elizabeth's Hall w Londynie. Jak podają organizatorzy, do rywalizacji stanie 40 gier wydanych w 2023 roku, które mogą pochwalić się „wyjątkowym poziomem doskonałości twórczej”.
Ujawniono pełną listę kategorii i nominowanych. Baldur's Gate 3prowadzi z 10 nominacjami, ale Marvel's Spider-Man 2 i Alan Wake 2 depczą mu po piętach z 9 i 8 nominacjami. O przyznaniu wyróżnienia decyduje kapituła złożona ze specjalistów i dziennikarzy branżowych. Z kolei nagroda Players' Choice jest jedyną kategorią, w której może zagłosować każdy z nas. Swoje głosy można oddać klikając w ten link.
Lista gier nominowanych do BAFTA Games Awards 2024
Best Game
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Dave the Diver
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Animation
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Hogwarts Legacy
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Artistic Achievement
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cocoon
Diablo IV
Final Fantasy XVI
Hi-Fi Rush
Audio Achievement
Alan Wake 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Hi-Fi Rush
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
British Game
Cassette Beasts
Dead Island 2
Disney Illusion Island
Football Manager 2024
Viewfinder
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Debut Game
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Stray Gods: The Role-Playing Musical
Venba
Viewfinder
Evolving Game
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Forza Horizon 5
Genshin Impact
No Man’s Sky
Family
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Disney Illusion Island
Hi-Fi Rush
Hogwarts Legacy
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Game Beyond Entertainment
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Thirsty Suitors
Game Design
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Viewfinder
Multiplayer
Baldur’s Gate 3
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Party Animals
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Music
Alan Wake 2
Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Baldur’s Gate 3
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Narrative
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Dredge
Final Fantasy XVI
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
New Intellectual Property
Chants of Sennaar
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Hi-Fi Rush
Jusant
Viewfinder
Performer in a Leading Role
Amelia Tyler as Narrator - Baldur’s Gate 3
Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Neil Newbon as Astarion - Baldur’s Gate 3
Samantha Béart as Karlach - Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Performer in a Supporting Role
Andrew Wincott as Raphael - Baldur’s Gate 3
Debra Wilson as Cere Junda - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon - Final Fantasy XVI
