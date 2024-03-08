Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Nominacje do BAFTA Games Awards 2024 ogłoszone. Baldur’s Gate 3 nie ma sobie równych

Krzysztof Żołyński
2024/03/08 19:15
W tym roku odbędzie się rocznicowa gala wręczenia nagród BAFTA Games Awards. Wydarzenie odbędzie się już 20. raz.

Na 11 kwietnia zaplanowano dwudziestą galę wręczenia nagród BAFTA Games Awards. Rocznicowe wydarzenie będzie transmitowane na kanałach BAFTA w YouTube i Twitch z Queen Elizabeth's Hall w Londynie. Jak podają organizatorzy, do rywalizacji stanie 40 gier wydanych w 2023 roku, które mogą pochwalić się „wyjątkowym poziomem doskonałości twórczej”.

Ujawniono pełną listę kategorii i nominowanych. Baldur's Gate 3 prowadzi z 10 nominacjami, ale Marvel's Spider-Man 2 i Alan Wake 2 depczą mu po piętach z 9 i 8 nominacjami. O przyznaniu wyróżnienia decyduje kapituła złożona ze specjalistów i dziennikarzy branżowych. Z kolei nagroda Players' Choice jest jedyną kategorią, w której może zagłosować każdy z nas. Swoje głosy można oddać klikając w ten link.

Lista gier nominowanych do BAFTA Games Awards 2024

Best Game

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dave the Diver
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Animation

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Artistic Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cocoon
  • Diablo IV
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Hi-Fi Rush

Audio Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

British Game

  • Cassette Beasts
  • Dead Island 2
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Football Manager 2024
  • Viewfinder
  • Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Debut Game

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Stray Gods: The Role-Playing Musical
  • Venba
  • Viewfinder

Evolving Game

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Genshin Impact
  • No Man’s Sky

Family

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Disney Illusion Island
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Tchia
  • Terra Nil
  • Thirsty Suitors

Game Design

  • Cocoon
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Viewfinder

Multiplayer

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • Diablo IV
  • Forza Motorsport
  • Party Animals
  • Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Music

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Narrative

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Dredge
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

New Intellectual Property

  • Chants of Sennaar
  • Dave the Diver
  • Dredge
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • Jusant
  • Viewfinder

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Amelia Tyler as Narrator - Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Neil Newbon as Astarion - Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Samantha Béart as Karlach - Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Andrew Wincott as Raphael - Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Debra Wilson as Cere Junda - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
  • Ralph Ineson as Cidolfus “Cid” Telamon - Final Fantasy XVI
  • Sam Lake as Alex Casey - Alan Wake 2
  • Tony Todd as Venom - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Tracy Wiles as Jaheira - Baldur’s Gate 3

Technical Achievement

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Final Fantasy XVI
  • Horizon Call of the Mountain
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Starfield

EE Player’s Choice

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Fortnite
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Lethal Company
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
