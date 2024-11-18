Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Znamy nominacje do The Game Awards 2024. Kto zgarnie tytuł Gry Roku?

Adam "Harpen" Berlik
2024/11/18 19:17
10. odsłona gali odbędzie się w grudniu

Zgodnie z informacjami podanymi jakiś czas temu przez Geoffa Keighleya właśnie poznaliśmy listę gier nominowanych do nagród przyznawanych na gali The Game Awards. Na oficjalnej stronie możemy zobaczyć wspomniane wcześniej 29 kategorii, w tym oczywiście Gra Roku, do której został nominowany m.in. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - dzisiaj dowiedzieliśmy się o zmianie, dzięki której dodatki, remaki oraz remastery również mają szansę na wygraną.

The Game Awards
The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2024 - wszyscy nominowani do 29 kategorii

Na stronie The Game Awards możemy oddawać głosy w każdej dostępnej kategorii. Decyzje społeczności przyczynią się do wyniku całego wydarzenia w 10 procentach. Nagrody zostaną przyznane na gali, która odbędzie się 12 grudnia. Oto cała lista:

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma II
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazi

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

Adam "Harpen" Berlik

W gram.pl od 2008 roku, w giereczkowie od 2002. Redaktor, recenzent. Podobno dużo gra w Soulsy, choć sam twierdzi, że to nieprawda. To znaczy gra, ale nie aż tak dużo.

Komentarze
2
wolff01
Gramowicz
Dzisiaj 23:39
Yosar napisał:

Czyli to oficjalne. Rok był absolutnie fatalny w segmencie AAA. 

Ten rok nie był słaby dla gier AAA. Ten rok to generalnie klęska segmentu AAA - zarówno jego podejścia do tworzenia gier (z naciskiem na czytanie potrzeb ogółu graczy czy raczej ich brak, a bardziej robienie gier pod siebie), mierności, wyników finansowych i a przede wszystkim w dużej mierze zabicia entuzjazmu graczy.

Nominacje dla Shadow of the Erdtree to jakiś nieśmieszny żart. Pomijam naciąganie, bo gra jest dodatkiem i to kopiuj wklej Elden Ring, ale to absolutnie najgorsza gra From Software obok DS2.

Nie mnie oceniać bo ER mnie totalnie nie interesuje, ale coś jest na rzeczy.

 FFVII nikogo nie obchodziło 2 tygodnie po premierze. 

To samo pomyślałem xD Chyba Square im dużo kapuchy sypnął za dobre słowo.

Do tego 3 indyki i Black Myth gra która zrobiła popularność bo była normalna, ale na pewno nie jakaś rewelacyjna. No i czemu Black Myth to gra akcji a Shadow to niby RPG mimo, że gry mają z grubsza te same mechaniki i obie to soulsliki. Odpowiedź: z Shadow... taki RPG jak i z Black Myth.

Generalnie znam sukces Balatro, ale moim zdaniem tego typu gry to absolutnie nie kandydat na grę roku. Zresztą ta gra jest już nominowana w innych, bardziej sensownych dla niej kategoriach. Ta nominajca pewnie wynika z tego że większość ludzi którzy organizują GA grają w to w pracy gdy zbijają bąki xD

Natomiast żeby nie było że tylko narzekam - parę nominacji mnie cieszy. Unicorn Overlord czy Metaphor pokazują że gdzieś tam jednak potrafi się docenić dobre i dopracowane gry, a nawet polskie Manor Lords się załapało. Można się kłócić czy AoM: Retold jako remaster nie został wzięty na siłę bo to MS (w końcu to stara gra w nowej oprawie) - ale muszę przyznać że naprawdę przy tym tytule odwalono kawał dobrej roboty bo to nie tylko "nowe tekstury" ale wierne odświeżenie z planem na długoterminowy rozwój i zrobienie po prostu lepszej wersji tej gry. Takie remastery to ja rozumiem i takie coś powinno być nagłaśniane.

PS: Nominacja tego syf... serialu animowanego Tomb Raider i stawianie go koło czegoś takiego jak Arcane to po prostu obelga.

Yosar
Gramowicz
Dzisiaj 19:48

Czyli to oficjalne. Rok był absolutnie fatalny w segmencie AAA. Nominacje dla Shadow of the Erdtree to jakiś nieśmieszny żart. Pomijam naciąganie, bo gra jest dodatkiem i to kopiuj wklej Elden Ring, ale to absolutnie najgorsza gra From Software obok DS2. FFVII nikogo nie obchodziło 2 tygodnie po premierze. Do tego 3 indyki i Black Myth gra która zrobiła popularność bo była normalna, ale na pewno nie jakaś rewelacyjna. No i czemu Black Myth to gra akcji a Shadow to niby RPG mimo, że gry mają z grubsza te same mechaniki i obie to soulsliki. Odpowiedź: z Shadow... taki RPG jak i z Black Myth.

Czyli żaden.




O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
