Znamy nominacje do The Game Awards 2024. Kto zgarnie tytuł Gry Roku?

The Game Awards 2024 - wszyscy nominowani do 29 kategorii
Na stronie The Game Awards możemy oddawać głosy w każdej dostępnej kategorii. Decyzje społeczności przyczynią się do wyniku całego wydarzenia w 10 procentach. Nagrody zostaną przyznane na gali, która odbędzie się 12 grudnia. Oto cała lista:
Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth Wukong
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Game Direction
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Adaptation
Arcane
Fallout
Knuckles
Like a Dragon: Yakuza
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Narrative
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Best Art Direction
Astro Bot
Black Myth: Wukong
Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Neva
Best Score and Music
Astro Bot
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Silent Hill 2
Stellar Blade
Best Audio Design
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Silent Hill 2
Best Performance
Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)
Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)
Innovation in Accessibility
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo IV
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Star Wars Outlaws
Games for Impact
Closer the Distance
Indika
Neva
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II
Best Community Support
Baldur's Gate III
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Helldivers II
No Man's Sky
Best Independent Game
Animal Well
Balatro
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Neva
UFO 50
Best Debut Indie Game
Animal Well
Balatro
Manor Lords
Pacific Drive
The Plucky Squire
Best Mobile Game
AFK Journey
Balatro
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
Wuthering Waves
Zenless Zone Zero
Best VR/AR Game
Arizona Sunshine Remake
Asgard's Wrath 2
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Metal: Hellsinger VR
Metro Awakening
Best Action Game
Black Myth Wukong
Call of Duty Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Stellar Blade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
Best Action/Adventure Game
Astro Bot
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Silent Hill 2
Star Wars Outlaws
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best RPG
Dragon's Dogma II
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazi
Best Fighting Game
Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics