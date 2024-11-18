Znamy nominacje do The Game Awards 2024. Kto zgarnie tytuł Gry Roku?

Zgodnie z informacjami podanymi jakiś czas temu przez Geoffa Keighleya właśnie poznaliśmy listę gier nominowanych do nagród przyznawanych na gali The Game Awards. Na oficjalnej stronie możemy zobaczyć wspomniane wcześniej 29 kategorii, w tym oczywiście Gra Roku, do której został nominowany m.in. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree - dzisiaj dowiedzieliśmy się o zmianie, dzięki której dodatki, remaki oraz remastery również mają szansę na wygraną.