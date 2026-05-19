Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na drugą połowę maja. Przygotujcie się na całą masę gier

Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami już 20 maja 2026 roku bibliotekę Xbox Game Pass zasili Remnant 2. Jeśli zastanawiacie się, czy warto sięgnąć po produkcję studia Gunfire Games, to koniecznie przeczytajcie: Recenzja Remnant 2 – najważniejsze, aby oddać dwa dobre skoki… Nie jest to jednak jedyny warty uwagi tytuł, który zmierza do usługi Microsoftu.