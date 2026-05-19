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Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na drugą połowę maja. Przygotujcie się na całą masę gier

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2026/05/19 20:15
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Microsoft ujawnił listę produkcji, które w najbliższym czasie trafią w ręce abonentów Game Passa.

Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass straci 5 gier z końce maja. Dzisiaj natomiast dowiedzieliśmy się, jakie tytuły w ciągu najbliższych dwóch tygodni zasilą bibliotekę usługi Microsoftu. Okazuje się, że w ręce abonentów producenta konsol Xbox trafi niebawem kilka naprawdę ciekawych produkcji.

Oferta Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę maja 2026
Oferta Xbox Game Pass na drugą połowę maja 2026

Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami już 20 maja 2026 roku bibliotekę Xbox Game Pass zasili Remnant 2. Jeśli zastanawiacie się, czy warto sięgnąć po produkcję studia Gunfire Games, to koniecznie przeczytajcie: Recenzja Remnant 2 – najważniejsze, aby oddać dwa dobre skoki… Nie jest to jednak jedyny warty uwagi tytuł, który zmierza do usługi Microsoftu.

GramTV przedstawia:

Jeszcze w tym miesiące w ręce abonentów Game Passa trafi bowiem The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. Odświeżona graficznie i rozbudowana o DLC wersja RPG w klimatach science fiction od Obsidian Entertainment wzbogaci usługę Microsoftu dokładnie 27 maja 2026 roku. Kilka dni później, bo 2 czerwca 2026 roku, klienci amerykańskiej firmy otrzymają natomiast dostęp do Jurassic World Evolution 3.

Nie można zapominać także o tytułach, które w końcu zostaną udostępnione subskrybentom Xbox Game Pass Premium. Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami abonenci wspomnianego planu otrzymają w najbliższym czasie dostęp do m.in. takich tytułów jak Dead Static Drive, Pigeon Simulator czy Winter Burrow. Wymienione tytuły dostępne były dotychczas wyłącznie w ramach Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass – oferta na maj 2026

  • dostępne od dzisiajForza Horizon 6 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 20 majaDead Static Drive (PC, konsole Xbox, chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 20 majaMy Friend Peppa Pig (PC, konsole Xbox, chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 20 majaPigeon Simulator (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Premium
  • 20 majaRemnant II (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 20 majaWinter Burrow (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 21 maja Luna Abyss (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 26 majaEscape Simulator (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 27 majaEcho Generation 2 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 27 maja The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 28 maja Crashout Crew (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 28 maja Kabuto Park (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 2 czerwcaFinal Fantasy VI (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 2 czerwcaJurassic World Evolution 3 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Wczytywanie ramki mediów.
Źródło:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2026/05/19/xbox-game-pass-may-2026-wave-2/

Tagi:

News
PC
Microsoft
Xbox One
oferta
abonament
Xbox Game Pass
subskrypcja
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
PC Game Pass
nowości
Game Pass
The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition
Remnant 2
Jurassic World Evolution 3
Xbox Game Pass Premium
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

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