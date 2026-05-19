Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na drugą połowę maja. Przygotujcie się na całą masę gier

Microsoft ujawnił listę produkcji, które w najbliższym czasie trafią w ręce abonentów Game Passa.
Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass straci 5 gier z końce maja. Dzisiaj natomiast dowiedzieliśmy się, jakie tytuły w ciągu najbliższych dwóch tygodni zasilą bibliotekę usługi Microsoftu. Okazuje się, że w ręce abonentów producenta konsol Xbox trafi niebawem kilka naprawdę ciekawych produkcji.
Jeszcze w tym miesiące w ręce abonentów Game Passa trafi bowiem The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition. Odświeżona graficznie i rozbudowana o DLC wersja RPG w klimatach science fiction od Obsidian Entertainment wzbogaci usługę Microsoftu dokładnie 27 maja 2026 roku. Kilka dni później, bo 2 czerwca 2026 roku, klienci amerykańskiej firmy otrzymają natomiast dostęp do Jurassic World Evolution 3.
Nie można zapominać także o tytułach, które w końcu zostaną udostępnione subskrybentom Xbox Game Pass Premium. Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami abonenci wspomnianego planu otrzymają w najbliższym czasie dostęp do m.in. takich tytułów jak Dead Static Drive, Pigeon Simulator czy Winter Burrow. Wymienione tytuły dostępne były dotychczas wyłącznie w ramach Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass – oferta na maj 2026
dostępne od dzisiaj – Forza Horizon 6 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
20 maja – Dead Static Drive (PC, konsole Xbox, chmura) – Game Pass Premium
20 maja – My Friend Peppa Pig (PC, konsole Xbox, chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
20 maja – Pigeon Simulator (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Premium
20 maja – Remnant II (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
20 maja – Winter Burrow (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
21 maja – Luna Abyss (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
26 maja – Escape Simulator (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
27 maja – Echo Generation 2 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
27 maja – The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
28 maja – Crashout Crew (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
28 maja – Kabuto Park (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
2 czerwca – Final Fantasy VI (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
2 czerwca – Jurassic World Evolution 3 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
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