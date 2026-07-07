Xbox Game Pass z nowościami na lipiec. Microsoft przedstawił wakacyjną ofertę

Coś dla miłośników jazdy na deskorolce i nie tylko.
Kilka dni temu informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass opuści wkrótce aż 13 gier. Dzisiaj natomiast mamy nieco lepsze wieści dla klientów Microsoftu. Amerykańska firma przedstawiła bowiem listę produkcji, które w najbliższym czasie wzbogacą bibliotekę wspomnianej usługi.
Również 21 lipca 2026 roku w ręce abonentów Game Passa trafi The Planet Crafter. Nieco wcześniej, bo 13 lipca 2026 roku, usługa Microsoftu zostanie natomiast wzbogaconą kolejną premierową produkcją w postaci Ascend to Zero. Z kolei już 10 lipca 2026 roku klienci producenta konsol Xbox będą mogli cieszyć się wersją 1.0 popularnego Palworld.
Nie można zapominać także o tytułach, które w końcu zostaną udostępnione subskrybentom Xbox Game Pass Premium. Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami abonenci wspomnianego planu otrzymają w najbliższym czasie dostęp do Gears of War: Reloaded i Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. Wymienione tytuły dostępne były dotychczas wyłącznie w ramach Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass – oferta na lipiec 2026
9 lipca – Gears of War: Reloaded (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Premium
9 lipca – Tamashika (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
10 lipca – Palworld 1.0 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
13 lipca – Ascend to Zero (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
14 lipca – PBA Pro Bowling 2026 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass
15 lipca – Quarantine Zone: The Last Check (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
16 lipca – Mavrix by Matt Jones (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
17 lipca – FixForce (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
17 lipca – Fogpiercer (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
21 lipca – The Planet Crafter (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
21 lipca – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
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