Xbox Game Pass z nowościami na lipiec. Microsoft przedstawił wakacyjną ofertę

Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami już 21 lipca 2026 roku bibliotekę Xbox Game Pass zasili Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 . Jeśli zastanawiacie się, czy warto sięgnąć po wspomniany tytuł, to koniecznie przeczytajcie: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 – recenzja – Skate or Die! Na szczęście nie jest to jedyny warty uwagi tytuł, który zmierza do usługi Microsoftu.

Również 21 lipca 2026 roku w ręce abonentów Game Passa trafi The Planet Crafter. Nieco wcześniej, bo 13 lipca 2026 roku, usługa Microsoftu zostanie natomiast wzbogaconą kolejną premierową produkcją w postaci Ascend to Zero. Z kolei już 10 lipca 2026 roku klienci producenta konsol Xbox będą mogli cieszyć się wersją 1.0 popularnego Palworld.

Nie można zapominać także o tytułach, które w końcu zostaną udostępnione subskrybentom Xbox Game Pass Premium. Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami abonenci wspomnianego planu otrzymają w najbliższym czasie dostęp do Gears of War: Reloaded i Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. Wymienione tytuły dostępne były dotychczas wyłącznie w ramach Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass – oferta na lipiec 2026