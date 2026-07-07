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Xbox Game Pass z nowościami na lipiec. Microsoft przedstawił wakacyjną ofertę

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2026/07/07 18:30
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Coś dla miłośników jazdy na deskorolce i nie tylko.

Kilka dni temu informowaliśmy, że Xbox Game Pass opuści wkrótce aż 13 gier. Dzisiaj natomiast mamy nieco lepsze wieści dla klientów Microsoftu. Amerykańska firma przedstawiła bowiem listę produkcji, które w najbliższym czasie wzbogacą bibliotekę wspomnianej usługi.

Oferta Xbox Game Pass na lipiec 2026
Oferta Xbox Game Pass na lipiec 2026

Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami już 21 lipca 2026 roku bibliotekę Xbox Game Pass zasili Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Jeśli zastanawiacie się, czy warto sięgnąć po wspomniany tytuł, to koniecznie przeczytajcie: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 – recenzja – Skate or Die! Na szczęście nie jest to jedyny warty uwagi tytuł, który zmierza do usługi Microsoftu.

GramTV przedstawia:

Również 21 lipca 2026 roku w ręce abonentów Game Passa trafi The Planet Crafter. Nieco wcześniej, bo 13 lipca 2026 roku, usługa Microsoftu zostanie natomiast wzbogaconą kolejną premierową produkcją w postaci Ascend to Zero. Z kolei już 10 lipca 2026 roku klienci producenta konsol Xbox będą mogli cieszyć się wersją 1.0 popularnego Palworld.

Nie można zapominać także o tytułach, które w końcu zostaną udostępnione subskrybentom Xbox Game Pass Premium. Zgodnie z przekazanymi informacjami abonenci wspomnianego planu otrzymają w najbliższym czasie dostęp do Gears of War: Reloaded i Quarantine Zone: The Last Check. Wymienione tytuły dostępne były dotychczas wyłącznie w ramach Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass – oferta na lipiec 2026

  • 9 lipcaGears of War: Reloaded (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Premium
  • 9 lipcaTamashika (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 10 lipcaPalworld 1.0 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 13 lipcaAscend to Zero (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 14 lipcaPBA Pro Bowling 2026 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass
  • 15 lipcaQuarantine Zone: The Last Check (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 16 lipcaMavrix by Matt Jones (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, chmura i handheld) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 17 lipcaFixForce (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 17 lipcaFogpiercer (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 21 lipcaThe Planet Crafter (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 21 lipcaTony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
Źródło:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2026/07/07/xbox-game-pass-july-2026-wave-1/

Tagi:

News
PC
Microsoft
Xbox One
oferta
abonament
Xbox Game Pass
usługa
subskrypcja
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Series X
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Xbox Series S
PC Game Pass
nowości
Game Pass
Gears of War: Reloaded
Xbox Game Pass Premium
Ascend to ZERO
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

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