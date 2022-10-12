PS Plus Extra z oficjalną ofertą na październik. Do katalogu trafi aż 16 gier

Sony potwierdziło październikową listę gier PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium. Na subskrybentów najwyższego abonamentu znajdzie się w ofercie aż 23 nowych gier. Już w najbliższy wtorek 18 października, w bibliotece usługi pojawią się kolejne tytuły z serii Assassin’s Creed, pięć odsłon Dragon Quest, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition oraz polskie The Medium.
Z kolei PS Plus Premium otrzyma kolejnych siedem gier, w tym cztery odsłony serii Yakuza, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow oraz Limbo. Pełną ofertę znajdziecie poniżej.
PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – oferta na październik 2022
PS Plus Extra
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (tylko na PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (tylko na PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (tylko na PS4)
- Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition (PS4)
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (PS4)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PS4)
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5)
- Hohokum (PS4)
- Inside (PS4)
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)
- The Medium (PS5)
PS Plus Premium
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3)
- Everyday Shooter (PS3)
- Limbo (PS3)
- Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS3)
- Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS4)
- Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4)
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!