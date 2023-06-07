Najchętniej pobierane gry w PlayStation Store. Oficjalny ranking z maja 2023

Na łamach oficjalnego bloga PlayStation udostępniono zestawienie najchętniej pobieranych gier w styczniu ze sklepu PlayStation Store. W tekście znajdziecie zarówno ranking dotyczący Stanów Zjednoczonych, jak i Europy – z przyczyn oczywistych poniżej zamieściliśmy listę dotyczącą drugiego regionu. Na samym szczycie zestawienia dotyczącego konsoli PlayStation 5 pojawiło się STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor. Co ciekawe, w Europie na konsoli PS4 w ubiegłym miesiącu najchętniej pobierano Hogwarts Legacy. To jednak nie wszystko.
Najchętniej pobierane gry w PlayStation Store – maj 2023
PlayStation 5
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
- Grand Theft Auto V
- FIFA 23
- Dead Island 2
- Need for Speed Unbound
- NBA 2K23
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FAR CRY 6
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Resident Evil 3
- Football Manager 2023
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Space Engineers
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Alan Wake Remastered
- AFL 23
- Among Us
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Diablo II: Resurrected
- Resident Evil Village
PlayStation 4
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- EA Sports UFC 4
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- NBA 2K23
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Gang Beasts
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- A Way Out
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Monopoly Plus
- The Forest
- The Crew 2
- Outlast
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Gran Turismo Sport
