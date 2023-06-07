Najchętniej pobierane gry w PlayStation Store. Oficjalny ranking z maja 2023

Wincenty Wawrzyniak
2023/06/07 19:30
0
0

Przedstawiciele firmy Sony opublikowali na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation obszerne zestawienie z grami, które użytkownicy konsol pobierali najczęściej w ubiegłym miesiącu.

Na łamach oficjalnego bloga PlayStation udostępniono zestawienie najchętniej pobieranych gier w styczniu ze sklepu PlayStation Store. W tekście znajdziecie zarówno ranking dotyczący Stanów Zjednoczonych, jak i Europy – z przyczyn oczywistych poniżej zamieściliśmy listę dotyczącą drugiego regionu. Na samym szczycie zestawienia dotyczącego konsoli PlayStation 5 pojawiło się STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor. Co ciekawe, w Europie na konsoli PS4 w ubiegłym miesiącu najchętniej pobierano Hogwarts Legacy. To jednak nie wszystko.

Najchętniej pobierane gry w PlayStation Store. Oficjalny ranking z maja 2023

Najchętniej pobierane gry w PlayStation Store – maj 2023

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

