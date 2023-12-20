Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Znamy zwycięzców PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2023

Wincenty Wawrzyniak
2023/12/20 23:30
0
0

Gracze przemówili – oto najlepsze produkcje na konsole PlayStation 4 i PlayStation 5 z bieżącego roku.

Kilka dni temu przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zaprosili społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję plebiscytu Game of the Year Awards. Gracze mieli po raz kolejny okazję wybrać najlepsze gry, które w ciągu ostatnich dwunastu miesięcy zadebiutowały na konsolach PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5. Wczoraj wreszcie poznaliśmy zwycięzców. Podsumowując (pełne zestawienie znajdziecie poniżej): najlepszą grą pod względem ocen zostało Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Znamy zwycięzców PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2023

2023 PlayStation Blog Game of the Year

Najlepsza nowa postać

  1. Venom | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Astarion | Baldur’s Gate III
  3. Kraven | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  4. Clive Rosfield | Final Fantasy XVI

Najlepsza historia

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Baldur’s Gate III
  3. Alan Wake 2
  4. Final Fantasy XVI

Najlepsza oprawa graficzna

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Alan Wake 2
  3. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  4. Final Fantasy XVI

Najlepsza reżyseria artystyczna

  1. Alan Wake 2
  2. Baldur’s Gate III
  3. Diablo IV
  4. Sea of Stars

Najlepszy projekt audio

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Alan Wake 2
  3. Hogwarts Legacy
  4. Resident Evil 4

Najlepszy soundtrack

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Final Fantasy XVI
  3. Baldur’s Gate III
  4. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Najlepsze funkcje dostępności

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Resident Evil 4
  3. Street Fighter 6
  4. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Najlepsze wykorzystanie DualSense

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Alan Wake 2
  4. Resident Evil 4

Najlepsze doświadczenie multiplayer

  1. Baldur’s Gate III
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  3. Mortal Kombat 1
  4. Street Fighter 6

Najlepsza gra, która jest wciąż rozwijana

  1. Fortnite
  2. GTA Online
  3. Final Fantasy XIV
  4. No Man’s Sky

Najlepszy dodatek

  1. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  2. Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
  3. Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
  4. Destiny 2: Lightfall

Najlepsza gra sportowa

  1. EA Sports FC 24
  2. The Crew Motorfest
  3. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
  4. NBA 2K24

Najlepsza niezależna gra roku

  1. Sea of Stars
  2. Blasphemous 2
  3. Dredge
  4. Humanity

Najlepsza gra PS VR2

  1. Resident Evil Village VR Mode
  2. Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  3. Nock
  4. Star Wars: Tales form the Galaxy’s Edge

Gra roku na PlayStation 4

  1. Hogwarts Legacy
  2. Resident Evil 4
  3. Lies of P
  4. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Gra roku na PlayStation 5

  1. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  2. Baldur’s Gate III
  3. Final Fantasy XVI
  4. Alan Wake 2

Najlepsze studio

  1. Insomniac Games
  2. Larian Studios
  3. CD Projekt RED
  4. Square Enix

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra 2024 roku

  1. Grand Theft Auto VI
  2. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  3. Marvel’s Wolverine
  4. Dragon’s Dogma 2

GramTV przedstawia:

Powrót
【Źródło】

Tagi:

News
PlayStation Blog
gry roku
plebiscyt
PlayStation
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PS4
PS5
Sony
zwycięzcy
WW
Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2023 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.5.0.5.647.1933

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
ZakupyForumthe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2023 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.5.0.5.647.1933