Znamy zwycięzców PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2023

Kilka dni temu przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zaprosili społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję plebiscytu Game of the Year Awards. Gracze mieli po raz kolejny okazję wybrać najlepsze gry, które w ciągu ostatnich dwunastu miesięcy zadebiutowały na konsolach PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5. Wczoraj wreszcie poznaliśmy zwycięzców. Podsumowując (pełne zestawienie znajdziecie poniżej): najlepszą grą pod względem ocen zostało Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
2023 PlayStation Blog Game of the Year
Najlepsza nowa postać
- Venom | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Astarion | Baldur’s Gate III
- Kraven | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Clive Rosfield | Final Fantasy XVI
Najlepsza historia
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Baldur’s Gate III
- Alan Wake 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
Najlepsza oprawa graficzna
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Alan Wake 2
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
Najlepsza reżyseria artystyczna
- Alan Wake 2
- Baldur’s Gate III
- Diablo IV
- Sea of Stars
Najlepszy projekt audio
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Alan Wake 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
Najlepszy soundtrack
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Baldur’s Gate III
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Najlepsze funkcje dostępności
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Street Fighter 6
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Najlepsze wykorzystanie DualSense
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Alan Wake 2
- Resident Evil 4
Najlepsze doświadczenie multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate III
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Street Fighter 6
Najlepsza gra, która jest wciąż rozwijana
- Fortnite
- GTA Online
- Final Fantasy XIV
- No Man’s Sky
Najlepszy dodatek
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Destiny 2: Lightfall
Najlepsza gra sportowa
- EA Sports FC 24
- The Crew Motorfest
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
- NBA 2K24
Najlepsza niezależna gra roku
- Sea of Stars
- Blasphemous 2
- Dredge
- Humanity
Najlepsza gra PS VR2
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Nock
- Star Wars: Tales form the Galaxy’s Edge
Gra roku na PlayStation 4
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Resident Evil 4
- Lies of P
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Gra roku na PlayStation 5
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Baldur’s Gate III
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Alan Wake 2
Najlepsze studio
- Insomniac Games
- Larian Studios
- CD Projekt RED
- Square Enix
Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra 2024 roku
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
