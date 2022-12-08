PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2022 – wybierajcie najlepsze gry roku

Zgodnie z coroczną tradycją, przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zapraszają społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję plebiscytu Game of the Year Awards. Po raz kolejny gracze mają więc okazję do wyboru najlepszych gier, które w ciągu ostatnich dwunastu miesięcy zadebiutowały na konsolach PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5.
Jak nietrudno się domyślić, w najważniejszych kategoriach – 2022 PlayStation Blog PS5 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 5) oraz 2022 PlayStation Blog PS4 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 4) nie brakuje tytułów japońskiego producenta. W zestawieniach znajdziemy chociażby God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West czy Gran Turismo 7. Poniżej znajdziecie listy oraz kandydatów w poszczególnych kategoriach.
2022 PlayStation Blog Game of the Year
Najlepsza nowa postać
- Cat | Stray
- Kiriko | Overwatch 2
- Kotallo | Horizon Forbidden West
- Lamb | Cult of the Lamb
- Malenia | Elden Ring
- Odin | God of War Ragnarok
- Ranni | Elden Ring
- Rose Winters | Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion
- Stoat | Inscryption
- Thor | God of War Ragnarok
Najlepsza historia
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gotham Knights
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Return to Monkey Island
- Stray
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
- Unpacking
Najlepsza oprawa graficzna
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- F1 22
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- NBA 2K23
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
Najlepsza reżyseria artystyczna
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- OlliOlli World
- Return to Monkey Island
- Rollerdrome
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
Najlepszy projekt audio
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Metal Hellsinger
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
- Unpacking
Najlepszy soundtrack
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal Hellsinger
- Paradise Killer
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
- The Last of Us Part I
- Tunic
- We are OFK
Najlepsze funkcje dostępności
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- FIFA 23
- God of War Ragnarok
- Horizon Forbidden West
- New Tales from the Borderlands
- Return to Monkey Island
- Sniper Ellite 5
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Quarry
- Tunic
Najlepsze wykorzystanie DualSense
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Rollerdrome
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
Najlepsze doświadczenie multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- FIFA 23
- Gotham Knights
- Gran Turismo 7
- King of Fighters XV
- Overwatch 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
- The Quarry
- Windjammers 2
Najlepsza gra, która jest wciąż rozwijana
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
- No Man’s Sky
Najlepsza gra sportowa
- F1 22
- F1 Manager 2022
- FIFA 23
- Gran Turismo 7
- Madden NFL 23
- MLB The Show 22
- NBA 2K23
- NHL 23
- PGA Tour 2K23
- Tour de France 2022
Najlepsza niezależna gra roku
- Cult of the Lamb
- Inscryption
- OlliOlli World
- Rollerdrome
- Sifu
- Stray
- Tunic
- Unpacking
Najlepsza reedycja roku
- Capcom Fighting Collection
- Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
- Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
Gra roku na PlayStation 4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cult of the Lamb
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- Unpacking
Gra roku na PlayStation 5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- God of War Ragnarok
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Inscryption
- Stray
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Last of Us Part I
Najbardziej oczekiwana gra na PS w 2023 roku i później
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Dead Space
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Forspoken
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Stellar Blade
- Street Fighter 6
