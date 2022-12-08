PlayStation Blog Game of the Year Awards 2022 – wybierajcie najlepsze gry roku

Przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zapraszają społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję PS Blog Game of the Year Awards.

Zgodnie z coroczną tradycją, przedstawiciele japońskiej korporacji Sony zapraszają społeczność PlayStation na kolejną edycję plebiscytu Game of the Year Awards. Po raz kolejny gracze mają więc okazję do wyboru najlepszych gier, które w ciągu ostatnich dwunastu miesięcy zadebiutowały na konsolach PlayStation 4 oraz PlayStation 5.

Jak nietrudno się domyślić, w najważniejszych kategoriach – 2022 PlayStation Blog PS5 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 5) oraz 2022 PlayStation Blog PS4 Game of the Year (Gra 2022 roku na PlayStation 4) nie brakuje tytułów japońskiego producenta. W zestawieniach znajdziemy chociażby God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West czy Gran Turismo 7. Poniżej znajdziecie listy oraz kandydatów w poszczególnych kategoriach.

Najlepsza nowa postać

Cat | Stray

Kiriko | Overwatch 2

Kotallo | Horizon Forbidden West

Lamb | Cult of the Lamb

Malenia | Elden Ring

Odin | God of War Ragnarok

Ranni | Elden Ring

Rose Winters | Resident Evil Village Winters' Expansion

Stoat | Inscryption

Thor | God of War Ragnarok

Najlepsza historia

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gotham Knights

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Return to Monkey Island

Stray

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Unpacking

Najlepsza oprawa graficzna

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

F1 22

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

NBA 2K23

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry Najlepsza reżyseria artystyczna

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

OlliOlli World

Return to Monkey Island

Rollerdrome

Sifu

Stray

Tunic Najlepszy projekt audio

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Metal Hellsinger

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Unpacking

Najlepszy soundtrack

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal Hellsinger

Paradise Killer

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Last of Us Part I

Tunic

We are OFK Najlepsze funkcje dostępności

A Plague Tale: Requiem

FIFA 23

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

New Tales from the Borderlands

Return to Monkey Island

Sniper Ellite 5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Last of Us Part I

The Quarry

Tunic Najlepsze wykorzystanie DualSense

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Rollerdrome

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I Najlepsze doświadczenie multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Deep Rock Galactic

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

FIFA 23

Gotham Knights

Gran Turismo 7

King of Fighters XV

Overwatch 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The Quarry

Windjammers 2

Najlepsza gra, która jest wciąż rozwijana

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Destiny 2

Fall Guys

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

No Man’s Sky

Najlepsza gra sportowa

F1 22

F1 Manager 2022

FIFA 23

Gran Turismo 7

Madden NFL 23

MLB The Show 22

NBA 2K23

NHL 23

PGA Tour 2K23

Tour de France 2022

Najlepsza niezależna gra roku

Cult of the Lamb

Inscryption

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Sifu

Stray

Tunic

Unpacking

Najlepsza reedycja roku

Capcom Fighting Collection

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Life is Strange Remastered Collection

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax

Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Gra roku na PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Cult of the Lamb

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

Unpacking Gra roku na PlayStation 5

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Ghostwire: Tokyo

God of War Ragnarok

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West

Inscryption

Stray

The Callisto Protocol

The Last of Us Part I

Najbardziej oczekiwana gra na PS w 2023 roku i później