Game Pass z dostawą nowych gier w sierpniu. Microsoft przedstawia świeżą ofertę

Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi zapowiedziami dzisiaj – 4 sierpnia 2026 roku – w ręce abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass trafia Beast of Reincarnation. Niestety w kolejnych dniach nie będzie już tak kolorowo. Wśród nowości, które w pierwszej połowie sierpnia trafią do usługi Microsoftu, znajdują się bowiem wyłącznie takie tytuły jak Date Everything!, Cricket 26 i Sandustry.