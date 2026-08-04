Game Pass z dostawą nowych gier w sierpniu. Microsoft przedstawia świeżą ofertę

Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi zapowiedziami dzisiaj – 4 sierpnia 2026 roku – w ręce abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass trafia Beast of Reincarnation. Niestety w kolejnych dniach nie będzie już tak kolorowo. Wśród nowości, które w pierwszej połowie sierpnia trafią do usługi Microsoftu, znajdują się bowiem wyłącznie takie tytuły jak Date Everything!, Cricket 26 i Sandustry.
GramTV przedstawia:
W sierpniu prawdziwa uczta czeka natomiast subskrybentów Xbox Game Pass Premium. W ich ręce trafią bowiem m.in. takie produkcje jak Ball x Pit, Grounded 2, PowerWash Simulator 2 czy MIO: Memories in Orbit. Wszystkie wymienione tytuły obecnie dostępne są wyłącznie w ramach Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass.
To nie wszystkie atrakcje, jakie przygotował Microsoft. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier, które trafią do biblioteki Game Pass w trakcie najbliższych dwóch tygodni.
Xbox Game Pass – oferta na sierpień 2026
dostępne od dzisiaj – Heretic + Hexen (PC, konsole Xbox, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
dostępne od dzisiaj – Beast of Reincarnation (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
6 sierpnia – Monsters are Coming! (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
6 sierpnia – PowerWash Simulator 2 (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
11 sierpnia – Bounty Star (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
11 sierpnia – Date Everything! (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
11 sierpnia – Grounded 2 (Game Preview) (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
12 sierpnia – Ball x Pit (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
13 sierpnia – Cricket 26 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
13 sierpnia – Mio: Memories in Orbit (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
13 sierpnia – Sandustry (Game Preview) (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
18 sierpnia – Egging On (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
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