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Game Pass z dostawą nowych gier w sierpniu. Microsoft przedstawia świeżą ofertę

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2026/08/04 17:15
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Sprawdźcie, jakie tytuły zasilą w najbliższym czasie usługę producenta konsol Xbox.

Wczoraj informowaliśmy, że w połowie sierpnia z biblioteki Game Pass znikną kolejne 4 produkcje. Dzisiaj natomiast przyszedł na dużo bardziej pozytywne wieści. Microsoft opublikował bowiem listę gier, które w najbliższym czasie wzbogacą wspomnianą usługę.

Oferta Game Pass na pierwszą połowę sierpnia
Oferta Game Pass na pierwszą połowę sierpnia

Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi zapowiedziami dzisiaj – 4 sierpnia 2026 roku – w ręce abonentów Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass trafia Beast of Reincarnation. Niestety w kolejnych dniach nie będzie już tak kolorowo. Wśród nowości, które w pierwszej połowie sierpnia trafią do usługi Microsoftu, znajdują się bowiem wyłącznie takie tytuły jak Date Everything!, Cricket 26 i Sandustry.

GramTV przedstawia:

W sierpniu prawdziwa uczta czeka natomiast subskrybentów Xbox Game Pass Premium. W ich ręce trafią bowiem m.in. takie produkcje jak Ball x Pit, Grounded 2, PowerWash Simulator 2 czy MIO: Memories in Orbit. Wszystkie wymienione tytuły obecnie dostępne są wyłącznie w ramach Xbox Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass.

To nie wszystkie atrakcje, jakie przygotował Microsoft. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier, które trafią do biblioteki Game Pass w trakcie najbliższych dwóch tygodni.

Xbox Game Pass – oferta na sierpień 2026

  • dostępne od dzisiajHeretic + Hexen (PC, konsole Xbox, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • dostępne od dzisiajBeast of Reincarnation (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 6 sierpniaMonsters are Coming! (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 6 sierpniaPowerWash Simulator 2 (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass
  • 11 sierpniaBounty Star (PC, konsole Xbox Series i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 11 sierpnia Date Everything! (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 11 sierpniaGrounded 2 (Game Preview) (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 12 sierpniaBall x Pit (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 13 sierpnia Cricket 26 (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 13 sierpnia Mio: Memories in Orbit (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 13 sierpniaSandustry (Game Preview) (PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 18 sierpniaEgging On (PC, konsole Xbox Series, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
Źródło:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2026/08/04/xbox-game-pass-august-2026-wave-1/

Tagi:

News
Microsoft
oferta
Xbox Game Pass
usługa
nowości
Game Pass
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

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