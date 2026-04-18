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BAFTA Games Awards 2026 rozdane. Te gry zgarnęły najważniejsze nagrody

Jakub Piwoński
2026/04/18 10:10
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Gala w Londynie wyłoniła najlepsze produkcje ubiegłego roku. Nie zabrakło niespodzianek i mocnych faworytów.

17 kwietnia odbyła się tegoroczna edycja BAFTA Games Awards 2026. Podczas gali w Londynie nagrodzono najlepsze i najbardziej innowacyjne gry minionych miesięcy. Jak można było się spodziewać, wśród zwycięzców pojawiły się takie tytuły jak ARC Raiders, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 oraz Dispatch.

Bafta
Bafta

Największy zwycięzca i najważniejsze nagrody

Najważniejszą statuetkę, czyli Best Game, zgarnęło Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, które może pochwalić się także wygraną w kategorii Debut Game oraz nagrodą za rolę pierwszoplanową. Bardzo dobrze poradziło sobie również Dispatch, które triumfowało m.in. w kategoriach animacji i dźwięku, a także zdobyło nagrodę aktorską dla Jeffrey Wright. Z kolei ARC Raiders potwierdziło swoją pozycję w kategorii multiplayer, zgarniając statuetkę za najlepszą grę wieloosobową.

Warto zwrócić uwagę, że za nieustanny rozwój została doceniona gra No Man’s Sky, z kolei najlepszym nowym IP okazała się South of Midnight. Oto pełna lista nagrodzonych:

Animacja

  • Battlefield 6
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Osiągnięcie artystyczne

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • South of Midnight

Dźwięk

  • ARC Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Najlepsza gra

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Najlepsza gra brytyjska

  • Atomfall
  • Citizen Sleeper 2
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

Najlepszy debiut

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • The Midnight Walk

Gra rozwijana

  • Fallout 76
  • Helldivers 2
  • Hitman World of Assassination
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Gra rodzinna

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • LEGO Party!
  • Mario Kart World
  • Powerwash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum

GramTV przedstawia:

Nagroda specjalna (Fellowship)

  • Ilkka Pannanen

Gra wykraczająca poza rozrywkę

  • The Alters
  • And Roger
  • Citizen Sleeper 2
  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • STALKER 2

Projekt gry

  • Ball X Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Tryb wieloosobowy

  • ARC Raiders
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • LEGO Party!
  • PEAK
  • Split Fiction

Muzyka

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Fabuła

  • The Alters
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Nowe IP

  • The Alters
  • ARC Raiders
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Dispatch
  • South of Midnight
  • Split Fiction

Najlepsza rola pierwszoplanowa

  • Aaron Paul – Dispatch
  • Ben Starr – Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei
  • Jennifer English – Expedition 33
  • Tom McKay – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Troy Baker – Indiana Jones

Najlepsza rola drugoplanowa

  • Alix Wilton Regan – Lies of P: Overture
  • Charlie Cox – Expedition 33
  • Jane Perry – Dead Take
  • Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch
  • Kirsty Rider – Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker – Death Stranding 2

Osiągnięcie techniczne

  • ARC Raiders
  • Death Stranding 2
  • DOOM: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction
Źródło:https://insider-gaming.com/bafta-game-awards-2026-all-award-winners/

Tagi:

News
No Man's Sky
najlepsze gry
BAFTA
nagrody
BAFTA Games Awards
ARC Raiders
South of Midnight
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Blue Prince
Dispatch
Jakub Piwoński

Dziennikarz filmowy, krytyk. Lubi otwarte podejście do kina i popkultury. Fantastykę w każdej postaci przeplata seansami klasyki. Gdy akurat nie gra w Diablo 4, nie pogardzi dobrym komiksem i książką.




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