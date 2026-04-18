BAFTA Games Awards 2026 rozdane. Te gry zgarnęły najważniejsze nagrody

17 kwietnia odbyła się
tegoroczna edycja BAFTA Games Awards 2026. Podczas gali w Londynie nagrodzono najlepsze i najbardziej innowacyjne gry minionych miesięcy. Jak można było się spodziewać, wśród zwycięzców pojawiły się takie tytuły jak ARC Raiders, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 oraz Dispatch.
Bafta
Największy zwycięzca i najważniejsze nagrody
Najważniejszą statuetkę, czyli Best Game, zgarnęło Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, które może pochwalić się także wygraną w kategorii Debut Game oraz nagrodą za rolę pierwszoplanową. Bardzo dobrze poradziło sobie również Dispatch, które triumfowało m.in. w kategoriach animacji i dźwięku, a także zdobyło nagrodę aktorską dla Jeffrey Wright. Z kolei ARC Raiders potwierdziło swoją pozycję w kategorii multiplayer, zgarniając statuetkę za najlepszą grę wieloosobową.
Warto zwrócić uwagę, że za nieustanny rozwój została doceniona gra No Man’s Sky, z kolei najlepszym nowym IP okazała się South of Midnight.
Oto pełna lista nagrodzonych:
Animacja
Battlefield 6
Death Stranding 2
Dispatch Ghost of Yotei
Hades II
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Osiągnięcie artystyczne
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2 Dispatch
Ghost of Yotei
Hollow Knight: Silksong
South of Midnight
Dźwięk
ARC Raiders
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2
Dispatch Ghost of Yotei
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Najlepsza gra
ARC Raiders
Blue Prince
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Dispatch
Ghost of Yotei
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Najlepsza gra brytyjska
Atomfall Citizen Sleeper 2
Mafia: The Old Country
Monument Valley 3
Powerwash Simulator 2
Two Point Museum
Najlepszy debiut
Blue Prince
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Consume Me
Despelote
Dispatch
The Midnight Walk
Gra rozwijana
Fallout 76
Helldivers 2
Hitman World of Assassination
No Man’s Sky Vampire Survivors
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Gra rodzinna
Donkey Kong Bananza
Is This Seat Taken?
LEGO Party! Mario Kart World
Powerwash Simulator 2
Two Point Museum
Nagroda specjalna (Fellowship)
Gra wykraczająca poza rozrywkę
The Alters
And Roger
Citizen Sleeper 2
Consume Me
Despelote STALKER 2
Projekt gry
Ball X Pit
Blue Prince Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Ghost of Yotei
Hades II
Split Fiction
Tryb wieloosobowy
ARC Raiders Dune: Awakening
Elden Ring Nightreign
LEGO Party!
PEAK
Split Fiction
Muzyka
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2
Dispatch
Ghost of Yotei Hollow Knight: Silksong
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Fabuła
The Alters
Blue Prince
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Death Stranding 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Nowe IP
The Alters
ARC Raiders
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Dispatch
South of Midnight Split Fiction
Najlepsza rola pierwszoplanowa
Aaron Paul – Dispatch
Ben Starr – Expedition 33
Erika Ishii – Ghost of Yotei
Jennifer English – Expedition 33 Tom McKay – Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Troy Baker – Indiana Jones
Najlepsza rola drugoplanowa
Alix Wilton Regan – Lies of P: Overture
Charlie Cox – Expedition 33
Jane Perry – Dead Take
Jeffrey Wright – Dispatch Kirsty Rider – Expedition 33
Troy Baker – Death Stranding 2
Osiągnięcie techniczne
ARC Raiders
Death Stranding 2
DOOM: The Dark Ages
Ghost of Yotei Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Split Fiction
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