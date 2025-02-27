5 gier do odebrania w Amazon Prime Gaming. Ostatnie tytuły z oferty na luty

Na początku bieżącego miesiąca Amazon Prime Gaming ujawnił pełną listę gier w ramach abonamentu na luty. Gracze mogli odebrać takie znane tytuły, jak BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, Wolfenstein: Youngblood , czy El Hijo — A Wild West Tale. Teraz do tego grona dołączyły kolejne produkcje, które warto jak najszybciej odebrać.

Od dzisiaj subskrybenci Amazon Prime Gaming mogą zdobyć takie gry, jak Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut, Night Reverie, Sine Mora EX, Redemption Reapers oraz docenione Yes, Your Grace. Tym samym przed samym weekendem gracze otrzymali sporo ciekawych tytułów, przy których nie będą nudzić się w ciągu najbliższych dni. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną ofertę Amazon Prime Gaming na luty 2025.

Amazon Prime Gaming – pełna oferta na luty 2025