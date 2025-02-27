Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

5 gier do odebrania w Amazon Prime Gaming. Ostatnie tytuły z oferty na luty

Radosław Krajewski
2025/02/27 10:30
0
0

Ostatnia już partia gier z lutowej oferty trafiła do subskrybentów usługi.

Na początku bieżącego miesiąca Amazon Prime Gaming ujawnił pełną listę gier w ramach abonamentu na luty. Gracze mogli odebrać takie znane tytuły, jak BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, Wolfenstein: Youngblood , czy El Hijo — A Wild West Tale. Teraz do tego grona dołączyły kolejne produkcje, które warto jak najszybciej odebrać.

Amazon Prime Gaming

Od dzisiaj subskrybenci Amazon Prime Gaming mogą zdobyć takie gry, jak Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut, Night Reverie, Sine Mora EX, Redemption Reapers oraz docenione Yes, Your Grace. Tym samym przed samym weekendem gracze otrzymali sporo ciekawych tytułów, przy których nie będą nudzić się w ciągu najbliższych dni. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną ofertę Amazon Prime Gaming na luty 2025.

Amazon Prime Gaming – pełna oferta na luty 2025

  • Już dostępne - BioShock Infinite Complete Edition (GOG Code)
  • Już dostępne - Surf World Series (Amazon Games App)
  • Już dostępne - AK-xolotl: Together (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - Sands of Aura (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - The Talos Principle: Gold Edition (GOG)
  • Już dostępne - Stunt Kite Party (Amazon Games App)
  • Już dostępne - The Smurfs 2 — The Prisoner of the Green Stone (GOG)
  • Już dostępne - Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - Dark Sky (GOG)
  • Już dostępne - Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox i PC - Microsoft Store Code)
  • Już dostępne - El Hijo — A Wild West Tale (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - Colt Canyon (GOG)
  • Już dostępne - Republic of Jungle (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
  • Już dostępne - Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut (GOG)
  • Już dostępne - Night Reverie (Amazon Games App)
  • Już dostępne - Sine Mora EX (Amazon Games App)
  • Już dostępne - Redemption Reapers (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - Yes, Your Grace (GOG)

GramTV przedstawia:

Tagi:

za darmo
gry za darmo
darmowe gry
abonament
subskrypcja
usługa
oferta
Amazon
Amazon Prime Gaming
Radosław Krajewski

Ogarniacz wszystkiego co związane z pracą newsroomu.


Większość wolnego czasu spędzam na oglądaniu filmowych nowości i nadrabianiu zaległych seriali.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.105

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.105