5 gier do odebrania w Amazon Prime Gaming. Ostatnie tytuły z oferty na luty

Na początku bieżącego miesiąca Amazon Prime Gaming ujawnił pełną listę gier w ramach abonamentu na luty. Gracze mogli odebrać takie znane tytuły, jak BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, Wolfenstein: Youngblood , czy El Hijo — A Wild West Tale. Teraz do tego grona dołączyły kolejne produkcje, które warto jak najszybciej odebrać.
Od dzisiaj subskrybenci Amazon Prime Gaming mogą zdobyć takie gry, jak Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut, Night Reverie, Sine Mora EX, Redemption Reapers oraz docenione Yes, Your Grace. Tym samym przed samym weekendem gracze otrzymali sporo ciekawych tytułów, przy których nie będą nudzić się w ciągu najbliższych dni. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną ofertę Amazon Prime Gaming na luty 2025.
Amazon Prime Gaming – pełna oferta na luty 2025
- Już dostępne - BioShock Infinite Complete Edition (GOG Code)
- Już dostępne - Surf World Series (Amazon Games App)
- Już dostępne - AK-xolotl: Together (Epic Games Store)
- Już dostępne - Sands of Aura (Epic Games Store)
- Już dostępne - The Talos Principle: Gold Edition (GOG)
- Już dostępne - Stunt Kite Party (Amazon Games App)
- Już dostępne - The Smurfs 2 — The Prisoner of the Green Stone (GOG)
- Już dostępne - Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store)
- Już dostępne - Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Epic Games Store)
- Już dostępne - Dark Sky (GOG)
- Już dostępne - Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox i PC - Microsoft Store Code)
- Już dostępne - El Hijo — A Wild West Tale (Epic Games Store)
- Już dostępne - Colt Canyon (GOG)
- Już dostępne - Republic of Jungle (Epic Games Store)
- Już dostępne - Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
- Już dostępne - Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut (GOG)
- Już dostępne - Night Reverie (Amazon Games App)
- Już dostępne - Sine Mora EX (Amazon Games App)
- Już dostępne - Redemption Reapers (Epic Games Store)
- Już dostępne - Yes, Your Grace (GOG)
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!