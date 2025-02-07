20 gier w ofercie Amazon Prime Gaming na luty. Duże tytuły już czekają do odebrania

Ponownie musieliśmy trochę poczekać na ujawnienie pełnej oferty Amazon Prime Gaming. W bieżącym miesiącu usługa zapewni graczom aż dwadzieścia gier, które można odebrać w ramach abonamentu. Już teraz użytkownicy mogą przypisać do swojego konta tak duże tytuły, jak BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, a także Surf World Series, AK-xolotl: Together oraz Sands of Aura.

To dopiero początek długiej listy gier, jakie czekają na nas w lutym. W kolejnych tygodniach w ramach Amazon Prime Gaming będziemy mogli zdobyć m.in. The Smurfs 2 — The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, Wolfenstein: Youngblood oraz Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut. Szczegóły pełnej oferty na bieżący miesiąc w Prime Gaming znajdziecie poniżej.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta gier na luty 2024