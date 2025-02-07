Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

20 gier w ofercie Amazon Prime Gaming na luty. Duże tytuły już czekają do odebrania

Radosław Krajewski
2025/02/07 08:00
0
0

Amazon przedstawił pełną listę gier w ramach abonamentu Prime Gaming. W lutym odbierzemy aż 20 gier.

Ponownie musieliśmy trochę poczekać na ujawnienie pełnej oferty Amazon Prime Gaming. W bieżącym miesiącu usługa zapewni graczom aż dwadzieścia gier, które można odebrać w ramach abonamentu. Już teraz użytkownicy mogą przypisać do swojego konta tak duże tytuły, jak BioShock Infinite Complete Edition, The Talos Principle: Gold Edition, a także Surf World Series, AK-xolotl: Together oraz Sands of Aura.

Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming

To dopiero początek długiej listy gier, jakie czekają na nas w lutym. W kolejnych tygodniach w ramach Amazon Prime Gaming będziemy mogli zdobyć m.in. The Smurfs 2 — The Prisoner of the Green Stone, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior, Wolfenstein: Youngblood oraz Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut. Szczegóły pełnej oferty na bieżący miesiąc w Prime Gaming znajdziecie poniżej.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta gier na luty 2024

  • Już dostępne - BioShock Infinite Complete Edition (GOG Code)
  • Już dostępne - Surf World Series (Amazon Games App)
  • Już dostępne - AK-xolotl: Together (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - Sands of Aura (Epic Games Store)
  • Już dostępne - The Talos Principle: Gold Edition (GOG)
  • 13 lutego - Stunt Kite Party (Amazon Games App)
  • 13 lutego - The Smurfs 2 — The Prisoner of the Green Stone (GOG)
  • 13 lutego - Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Epic Games Store)
  • 13 lutego - Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Epic Games Store)
  • 13 lutego - Dark Sky (GOG)
  • 20 lutego - Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Xbox i PC - Microsoft Store Code)
  • 20 lutego - El Hijo — A Wild West Tale (Epic Games Store)
  • 20 lutego - Colt Canyon (GOG)
  • 20 lutego - Republic of Jungle (Epic Games Store)
  • 20 lutego - Royal Romances: Cursed Hearts Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
  • 27 lutego - Deus Ex: Human Revolution — Director’s Cut (GOG)
  • 27 lutego - Night Reverie (Amazon Games App)
  • 27 lutego - Sine Mora EX (Amazon Games App)
  • 27 lutego - Redemption Reapers (Epic Games Store)
  • 27 lutego - Yes, Your Grace (GOG)

GramTV przedstawia:

Źródło:https://primegaming.blog/prime-gaming-february-content-update-bioshock-infinite-complete-edition-wolfenstein-youngblood-2e7794ec9f8b

Tagi:

Amazon
Amazon Prime Gaming
Prime Gaming
gry za darmo
za darmo
subskrypcja
abonament
usługa
darmowe gry
oferta
Radosław Krajewski

Ogarniacz wszystkiego co związane z pracą newsroomu.


Większość wolnego czasu spędzam na oglądaniu filmowych nowości i nadrabianiu zaległych seriali.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.105

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.105