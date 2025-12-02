Xbox ujawnia 12 grudniowych gier w Game Pass. Wśród nich hitowa bijatyka

Jedną z najbardziej wyczekiwanych premier jest Mortal Kombat 1, który dołączy do biblioteki abonamentowej 10 grudnia. Wśród gier dostępnych w grudniu znalazły się także produkcje, które już są dostępne w ramach usługi, takie jak Marvel Cosmic Invasion i Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Trzeciego grudnia dołączą Monster Train 2 oraz Spray Paint Simulator, a czwartego grudnia biblioteka wzbogaci się o trzy kolejne tytuły: 33 Immortals (we wczesnym dostępie Game Preview), Indiana Jones and the Great Circle oraz Routine.