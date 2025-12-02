Xbox ujawnia 12 grudniowych gier w Game Pass. Wśród nich hitowa bijatyka

Microsoft ujawnia gry, które trafią do usługi w grudniu.
Microsoft oficjalnie potwierdził nową pulę gier, które trafią do usługi Game Pass w pierwszej połowie grudnia 2025 roku. Lista ta obejmuje dwanaście tytułów, wśród których wyróżniają się takie pozycje jak Marvel Cosmic Invasion oraz Mortal Kombat 1.
Jedną z najbardziej wyczekiwanych premier jest Mortal Kombat 1, który dołączy do biblioteki abonamentowej 10 grudnia. Wśród gier dostępnych w grudniu znalazły się także produkcje, które już są dostępne w ramach usługi, takie jak Marvel Cosmic Invasion i Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Trzeciego grudnia dołączą Monster Train 2 oraz Spray Paint Simulator, a czwartego grudnia biblioteka wzbogaci się o trzy kolejne tytuły: 33 Immortals (we wczesnym dostępie Game Preview), Indiana Jones and the Great Circle oraz Routine.
Kolejny zbiór gier pojawi się dziewiątego grudnia, w tym A Game About Digging A Hole, Death Howl oraz Dome Keeper. Listę dwunastu nowości zamyka Bratz: Rhythm & Style, które pojawi się 11 grudnia.
Xbox Game Pass – nowości na grudzień 2025
3 grudnia – Monster Train 2 (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Premium
3 grudnia – Spray Paint Simulator (chmura, konsole i PC) – Game Pass Premium
4 grudnia – 33 Immortals (Game Preview) (chmura, konsole i PC) – Game Pass Premium
4 grudnia – Indiana Jones i Wielki Krąg (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Premium
4 grudnia – Routine (chmura, konsole, handheld i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
9 grudnia – A Game About Digging A Hole (chmura, handheld, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass
9 grudnia – Death Howl (handheld i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
9 grudnia – Dome Keeper (chmura, konsole, handheld i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass
10 grudnia – Mortal Kombat 1 (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass
11 grudnia – Bratz: Rhythm & Style (chmura, konsole i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass
Niestety, wraz z nowymi grami, pięć tytułów opuści usługę Game Pass. Piętnastego grudnia z biblioteki znikną Mortal Kombat 11, Still Wakes the Deep oraz Wildfrost, a 31 grudnia opuszczą ją Carrion i Hell Let Loose.
