Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Xbox ujawnia 12 grudniowych gier w Game Pass. Wśród nich hitowa bijatyka

Patrycja Pietrowska
2025/12/02 17:15
0
0

Microsoft ujawnia gry, które trafią do usługi w grudniu.

Microsoft oficjalnie potwierdził nową pulę gier, które trafią do usługi Game Pass w pierwszej połowie grudnia 2025 roku. Lista ta obejmuje dwanaście tytułów, wśród których wyróżniają się takie pozycje jak Marvel Cosmic Invasion oraz Mortal Kombat 1.

Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass

Jedną z najbardziej wyczekiwanych premier jest Mortal Kombat 1, który dołączy do biblioteki abonamentowej 10 grudnia. Wśród gier dostępnych w grudniu znalazły się także produkcje, które już są dostępne w ramach usługi, takie jak Marvel Cosmic Invasion i Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Trzeciego grudnia dołączą Monster Train 2 oraz Spray Paint Simulator, a czwartego grudnia biblioteka wzbogaci się o trzy kolejne tytuły: 33 Immortals (we wczesnym dostępie Game Preview), Indiana Jones and the Great Circle oraz Routine.

GramTV przedstawia:

Kolejny zbiór gier pojawi się dziewiątego grudnia, w tym A Game About Digging A Hole, Death Howl oraz Dome Keeper. Listę dwunastu nowości zamyka Bratz: Rhythm & Style, które pojawi się 11 grudnia.

Xbox Game Pass – nowości na grudzień 2025

  • 3 grudnia – Monster Train 2 (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Premium
  • 3 grudnia – Spray Paint Simulator (chmura, konsole i PC) – Game Pass Premium
  • 4 grudnia – 33 Immortals (Game Preview) (chmura, konsole i PC) – Game Pass Premium
  • 4 grudnia – Indiana Jones i Wielki Krąg (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Premium
  • 4 grudnia – Routine (chmura, konsole, handheld i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
  • 9 grudnia – A Game About Digging A Hole (chmura, handheld, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass
  • 9 grudnia – Death Howl (handheld i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate i PC Game Pass
  • 9 grudnia – Dome Keeper (chmura, konsole, handheld i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass
  • 10 grudnia – Mortal Kombat 1 (chmura, PC i Xbox Series X/S) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass
  • 11 grudnia – Bratz: Rhythm & Style (chmura, konsole i PC) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium i PC Game Pass

Niestety, wraz z nowymi grami, pięć tytułów opuści usługę Game Pass. Piętnastego grudnia z biblioteki znikną Mortal Kombat 11, Still Wakes the Deep oraz Wildfrost, a 31 grudnia opuszczą ją Carrion i Hell Let Loose.

Źródło:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2025/12/02/xbox-game-pass-december-2025/

Tagi:

News
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
Xbox
Xbox Game Pass
xbox
Microsoft
abonament
usługa
subskrypcja
Game Pass
PC Game Pass
Patrycja Pietrowska

​Redaktorka Gram.pl. Szczególnie lubi symulatory, survivale, gry strategiczne i ekonomiczne. Poza wirtualnym światem kolekcjonuje płyty z muzyką.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112