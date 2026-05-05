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Xbox Game Pass na maj oficjalnie. Wielka premiera dla fanów wyścigów i wiele więcej

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2026/05/05 17:40
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Microsoft zaprezentował listę gier, które w najbliższych dniach trafią w ręce abonentów usługi Game Pass.

Wczoraj informowaliśmy o liście gier, które opuszczą Xbox Game Pass w połowie maja 2026 roku. Dzisiaj natomiast mamy dużo lepsze wieści dla wszystkich klientów producenta konsol Xbox. Microsoft przedstawił bowiem produkcje, które w najbliższych dniach wzbogacą bibliotekę wspomnianej usługi.

Oferta Xbox Game Pass na maj 2026
Oferta Xbox Game Pass na maj 2026

Największą gwiazdą oferty Xbox Game Pass na maj 2026 roku jest oczywiście Forza Horizon 6. Zgodnie z zapowiedziami nowa odsłona popularnej serii zadebiutuje na rynku 19 maja 2026 roku i tego samego dnia trafi w ręce subskrybentów PC Game Pass i Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Najnowsza produkcja studia Playground Games nie jest jednak jedynym wartym uwagi tytułem.

GramTV przedstawia:

Już 7 maja 2026 roku klienci Microsoftu otrzymają bowiem dostęp do Mixtape, czyli nowej gry przygodowo-zręcznościowej od twórców The Artful Escape. Kilka dni później, bo 11 maja 2026 roku, w usłudze producenta konsol Xbox zadebiutuje natomiast ciekawie zapowiadające się Outbound. Pełną ofertę Xbox Game Pass na pierwszą połowę maja 2026 roku znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – oferta na maj 2026

  • dostępne od dzisiajFinal Fantasy V (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 6 majaBen 10 Power Trip (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 6 majaDescenders Next - Game Preview (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 6 majaWheel World (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 6 majaWildgate (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
  • 6 majaWuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 7 majaMixtape (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 11 maja Outbound (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 12 maja Black Jacket (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 12 majaCall of the Elder Gods (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 12 majaElite Dangerous (konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium
  • 14 majaDOOM: The Dark Ages (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
  • 14 majaSubnautica 2 - Game Preview (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
  • 19 majaForza Horizon 6 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
Wczytywanie ramki mediów.
Źródło:https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2026/05/05/xbox-game-pass-may-2026-wave-1/

Tagi:

News
PC
Microsoft
Xbox One
oferta
abonament
Xbox Game Pass
usługa
subskrypcja
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
PC Game Pass
Game Pass
Forza Horizon 6
Outbound
Xbox Game Pass Premium
mixtape
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

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