Xbox Game Pass na maj oficjalnie. Wielka premiera dla fanów wyścigów i wiele więcej

Największą gwiazdą oferty Xbox Game Pass na maj 2026 roku jest oczywiście Forza Horizon 6. Zgodnie z zapowiedziami nowa odsłona popularnej serii zadebiutuje na rynku 19 maja 2026 roku i tego samego dnia trafi w ręce subskrybentów PC Game Pass i Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Najnowsza produkcja studia Playground Games nie jest jednak jedynym wartym uwagi tytułem.
GramTV przedstawia:
Już 7 maja 2026 roku klienci Microsoftu otrzymają bowiem dostęp do Mixtape, czyli nowej gry przygodowo-zręcznościowej od twórców The Artful Escape. Kilka dni później, bo 11 maja 2026 roku, w usłudze producenta konsol Xbox zadebiutuje natomiast ciekawie zapowiadające się Outbound. Pełną ofertę Xbox Game Pass na pierwszą połowę maja 2026 roku znajdziecie poniżej.
Xbox Game Pass – oferta na maj 2026
dostępne od dzisiaj – Final Fantasy V (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
6 maja – Ben 10 Power Trip (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
6 maja – Descenders Next - Game Preview (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
6 maja – Wheel World (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
6 maja – Wildgate (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass
6 maja – Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
7 maja – Mixtape (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
11 maja – Outbound (PC, konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
12 maja – Black Jacket (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
12 maja – Call of the Elder Gods (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
12 maja – Elite Dangerous (konsole Xbox i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium
14 maja – DOOM: The Dark Ages (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Premium
14 maja – Subnautica 2 - Game Preview (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
19 maja – Forza Horizon 6 (PC, konsole Xbox Series X/S, handheld i chmura) – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass
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