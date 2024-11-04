Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

To właśnie te gry wykorzystają moc PS5 Pro. Sony ujawnia listę ponad 50 tytułów

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2024/11/04 18:30
Premiera nowej konsoli Sony już w tym tygodniu.

W ostatnich dniach w sieci pojawiła się m.in. pełna specyfikacja PlayStation 5 Pro. Zgodnie z zapowiedziami ulepszona wersja konsoli 9. generacji Sony zadebiutuje na rynku już w tym tygodniu. Nic więc dziwnego, że japońska firma postanowiła podgrzać nieco atmosferę i ujawniła listę gier, które w momencie premiery PS5 Pro będą mogły pochwalić się oznaczeniem „PS5 Pro Enhanced”.

Ujawniono listę gier, które wykorzystają możliwości PlayStation 5 Pro

Na oficjalnym blogu PlayStation opublikowano listę gier, które wykorzystają możliwości PlayStation 5 Pro. Okazuje się, że w momencie premiery wspomnianej konsoli oznaczeniem „PS5 Pro Enhanced” będzie mogło pochwalić się ponad 50 tytułów. Oto one:

  • Alan Wake 2
  • Albatroz
  • Apex Legends
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage
  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • EA Sports College Football 25
  • Dead Island 2
  • Demon’s Souls
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
  • EA Sports FC 25
  • Enlisted
  • F1 24
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Fortnite
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
  • Kayak VR: Mirage
  • Lies of P
  • Lords of the Fallen (2023)
  • Madden NFL 25
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • NBA2K 25
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Palworld
  • Paladin’s Passage
  • Planet Coaster 2
  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil 4
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Rise of the Ronin
  • Rogue Flight
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
  • Star Wars: Outlaws
  • Stellar Blade
  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • The Crew Motorfest
  • The Finals
  • The First Descendant
  • The Last of Us Part I
  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered
  • Until Dawn
  • War Thunder
  • Warframe
  • World of Warships: Legends

Na koniec warto przypomnieć, że premiera PlayStation 5 Pro zaplanowana jest na 7 listopada 2024 roku, czyli na najbliższy piątek. Od kilku tygodni gracze mogą składać zamówienia przedpremierowe. W Polsce wspomniana konsola dostępna jest za 3499 złotych.

Źródło:https://blog.playstation.com/2024/11/04/ps5-pro-50-enhanced-games-available-at-launch-november-7/

Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

Komentarze
1
dariuszp
Gramowicz
Dzisiaj 19:14

Będzie okazja by spróbować wrócić do tytułów których nie dokończyłem z różnych względów.

  • ​Stellar Blade
  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

W Horizona gram teraz jak nie pracuje nad własną grą więc chętnie będę kontynuował. Przeszedłem jedynkę i dwójkę ale znowu się wkręciłem w jedynkę jak odpaliłem remaster. Po prostu lubię polować na zwierzaki. Jak na ogół wolę gry które są bardziej RPG tak takie tytuły jak Horizon, Stellar Blade i Dragon Dogma 2 strasznie mnie wkręciły. Na tyle że ciężko mi było przestać. 

Może w końcu uda mi się usiąść do Dead Island 2. Kupiłem żeby wesprzeć studio. Zagrałem w prolog i zostawiłem bo akurat grałem w co innego. Leży zainstalowane na konsoli nawet. Też wyszło kilka DLC. 

Im człowiek starszy tym mniej ma czasu na granie. Zwłaszcza że całkiem sporo dobrych gier wychodzi. 

A teraz jak zacząłem uczyć się UE5 i równolegle pracować nad własną gierką, portując co miałem z Unity - to mam jeszcze mniej czasu. Za każdym razem jak siadam do gry czuje pewną irytację i chcę robić po prostu swoją gierkę. Coś produktywnego. 




