Najlepsze gry 2022 roku według serwisu Metacritic. Sporo odgrzewanych kotletów

Przedstawiciele serwisu Metacritic udostępnili listę najlepszych gier 2022 roku na komputerach osobistych oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox. Choć w zestawieniu znajdziemy sporo świeżych hitów z ubiegłych dwunastu miesięcy, tak spora część tytułów to tak zwane odgrzewane kotlety w postaci odświeżonych wersji produkcji z poprzednich lat. Poniżej znajdziecie wszystkie trzy zestawienia.
Najlepsze gry na PC w 2022 roku (Metacritic)
- Persona 5 Royal (95%)
- Elden Ring (94%)
- Dwarf Fortress (93%)
- God of War (93%)
- Chained Echoes (92%)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (90%)
- Neon White (90%)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero (90%)
- NORCO (89%)
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (89%)
Najlepsze gry na PlayStation w 2022 roku (Metacritic)
- Elden Ring (96%)
- Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon – Edycja kompletna (94%)
- God of War: Ragnarok (94%)
- Persona 5 Royal (91%)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (89%)
- The Last of Us: Part I (88%)
- Horizon: Forbidden West (88%)
- Gran Turismo 7 (87%)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (87%)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (87%)
Najlepsze gry na Xbox w 2022 roku (Metacritic)
- Elden Ring (96%)
- Persona 5 Royal (94%)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (93%)
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (92%)
- Rogue Legacy 2 (90%)
- Deathloop (89%)
- Immortality (88%)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (87%)
- Pentiment (86%)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (86%)
Najlepsze gry na Switch w 2022 roku (Metacritic)
- Portal: Companion Collection (96%)
- Persona 5 Royal (94%)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (89%)
- NieR: Automata - The End of YoRHa Edition (89%)
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (89%)
- Neon White (88%)
- Tunic (88%)
- Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (88%)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (88%)
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (87%)
