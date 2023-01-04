Najlepsze gry 2022 roku według serwisu Metacritic. Sporo odgrzewanych kotletów

2023/01/04
Poznaliśmy listę najlepszych gier ubiegłego roku na poszczególnych platformach – PC, PlayStation, Xbox oraz Nintendo Switch – według serwisu Metacritic.

Przedstawiciele serwisu Metacritic udostępnili listę najlepszych gier 2022 roku na komputerach osobistych oraz konsolach PlayStation i Xbox. Choć w zestawieniu znajdziemy sporo świeżych hitów z ubiegłych dwunastu miesięcy, tak spora część tytułów to tak zwane odgrzewane kotlety w postaci odświeżonych wersji produkcji z poprzednich lat. Poniżej znajdziecie wszystkie trzy zestawienia.

Najlepsze gry na PC w 2022 roku (Metacritic)

  • Persona 5 Royal (95%)
  • Elden Ring (94%)
  • Dwarf Fortress (93%)
  • God of War (93%)
  • Chained Echoes (92%)
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (90%)
  • Neon White (90%)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero (90%)
  • NORCO (89%)
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (89%)

Najlepsze gry na PlayStation w 2022 roku (Metacritic)

  • Elden Ring (96%)
  • Wiedźmin 3: Dziki Gon – Edycja kompletna (94%)
  • God of War: Ragnarok (94%)
  • Persona 5 Royal (91%)
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (89%)
  • The Last of Us: Part I (88%)
  • Horizon: Forbidden West (88%)
  • Gran Turismo 7 (87%)
  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (87%)
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (87%)

Najlepsze gry na Xbox w 2022 roku (Metacritic)

  • Elden Ring (96%)
  • Persona 5 Royal (94%)
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (93%)
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (92%)
  • Rogue Legacy 2 (90%)
  • Deathloop (89%)
  • Immortality (88%)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (87%)
  • Pentiment (86%)
  • Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (86%)

Najlepsze gry na Switch w 2022 roku (Metacritic)

  • Portal: Companion Collection (96%)
  • Persona 5 Royal (94%)
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (89%)
  • NieR: Automata - The End of YoRHa Edition (89%)
  • Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (89%)
  • Neon White (88%)
  • Tunic (88%)
  • Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course (88%)
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (88%)
  • The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe (87%)

