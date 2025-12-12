Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Kto wygrał na The Game Awards 2025? Oto zwycięzcy wszystkich kategorii

Mikołaj Berlik
2025/12/12 05:12
0
0

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 zdominowało tegoroczną galę.

Rok 2025 okazał się wyjątkowo udany dla branży gier wideo. Premiery rozciągały się niemal przez cały rok, a finałowym wydarzeniem była gala The Game Awards 2025, podczas której zaprezentowano nie tylko najnowsze tytuły, lecz także wyróżniono najlepsze produkcje minionych miesięcy. Tegoroczna edycja przyniosła sporo zaskoczeń, a dominującą pozycję wśród zwycięzców zajęło Clair Obscur Expedition 33, zdobywając najwięcej nagród i wzbudzając szeroką dyskusję wśród fanów.

The Game Awards 2025
The Game Awards 2025

Zwycięzcy The Game Awards 2025

Game of the Year

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades II
  • Split Fiction

Best Narrative

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Silent Hill F
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Best Adaptation

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • The Last of Us: Season 2
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  • Until Dawn

Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Score and Music

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Silent Hill f

Best Performance

  • Ben Starr - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii - Ghost of Yotei
  • Jennifer English - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Konatsu Kato - Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows
  • Atomfall
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • South of Midnight

Games for Impact

  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop

Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Absolum
  • Ball x Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur Expedition 33
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Best Mobile Game

  • Destiny: Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Best VR / AR Game

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Ghost Town
  • Marvel's Deadpool VR
  • The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades II
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
  • Ghost of Yotei
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Split Fiction

Player’s Voice

  • Dispatch
  • Genshin Impact
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Wuthering Waves

Best RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Best Fighting Game

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best Family Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • LEGO Party
  • LEGO Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds
  • Split Fiction

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • The Alters
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Points Museum

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Best Multiplayer Game

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Most Anticipated Game

  • 007 First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher IV

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • DOTA 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • brawk
  • Chovy
  • f0rsakeN
  • Kakeru
  • MenaRD
  • Zyw0o

Best Esports Team

  • Gen.G - League of Legends
  • NRG - Valorant
  • Team Falcons - DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2

Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

