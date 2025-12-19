Indie Game Awards 2025 rozdane. Gra Roku nie jest zaskoczeniem

W czwartkowy wieczór, osiemnastego grudnia, odbyła się druga odsłona uroczystości Indie Game Awards, podczas której ogłoszono zwycięzców w poszczególnych kategoriach. Gala skupiła się na uhonorowaniu różnorodnych osiągnięć, od innowacyjności po projektowanie samej rozgrywki czy umiejętne zarządzanie społecznością.
Absolutnym triumfatorem wieczoru i zdobywcą prestiżowego tytułu Gry Roku została produkcja pod tytułem Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, za którą odpowiada studio Sandfall Interactive.
The Indie Game Awards 2025
W obszarze nowatorskich rozwiązań największe uznanie zyskała gra Blue Prince od deweloperów z Dogubomb. Za najbardziej dopracowaną mechanikę oraz projekt samej rozgrywki nagrodzono tytuł BallxPit, stworzony przez Kenny’ego Suna. Aspekt wizualny przyniósł wygraną grze 30 Birds, będącej dziełem RAM RAM Games oraz Business Goose Studios, natomiast za sferę dźwiękową nagrodzono Rift of the NecroDancer.
W kategorii skupionej na scenariuszu i sposobie prowadzenia historii zwyciężyło Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector od studia Jump Over the Age. Największy wpływ na emocje odbiorców wywarła natomiast produkcja and Roger, przygotowana przez zespół TearyHand Studio.
Game of the Year
Absolum – Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks
and Roger – TearyHand Studio
Blue Prince – Dogubomb
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive – zwycięzca Hades II – Supergiant Games
Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap
Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry
Consume Me
Keep Diving – YCJY Games
Achievement in Accessibility
Abiotic Factor – Deep Field Games
Barista – YofiAsi
Calm the Storm – Ludic Lemur
Peak – Team PEAK – zwycięzca Spray Paint Simulator – North Star Video Games
Squeakross: Home Squeak Home – Alblune
ANZ Indie Game Award
Abiotic Factor – Deep Field Games
Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry
Mars First Logistics – Shape Shop
PROXIMATE – Cain Maddox
Tempopo – Witchbeam
The Drifter – Powerhoof – zwycięzca Bite-Sized
CARIMARA – Beneath the Forlorn Limbs – Bastinus Rex
FlyKnight – Wabbaboy
Many Nights a Whisper – Deconstructeam, Selkie Harbour
The Dark Queen of Mortholme – Mosu
this game will end in 205 clicks – insertdisc5
Time Flies – Playables – zwycięzca Black Voices in Gaming Award
Advent Neon – CryoGX
Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi – MarsLit Games – zwycięzca Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games
Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To – Soft Not Weak, LLC
Sunken Stones – Spritewrench
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown – Strange Scaffold
Community Management
Consume Me – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken coda Snyder
Date Everything! – Sassy Chap Games
IKEELYA – ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
PEAK – Team PEAK – zwycięzca Soulstone Survivors – Game Smithing Limited
Strange Scaffold – Strange Scaffold
Debut Game
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive – zwycięzca Discounty – Crinkle Cut Games
Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson – Ritual Studios
ILA: A Frosty Glide – Magic Rain Studios
Sorry We’re Closed – a la mode Games
Tyrant’s Realm – Team Tyrant
Emotional Impact
Afterlove EP – Pikselnesia
and Roger – TearyHand Studio – zwycięzca Don’t Get Your Hopes Up – Krish Raghav
Henry Halfhead – Lululu Entertainment
Wanderstop – Ivy Road
Wednesdays – Pierre Corbinais, The Pixel Hunt, exaheva
Gameplay Design
Absolum – Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks
BallxPit – Kenny Sun – zwycięzca Dawnfolk – Darenn Keller
Hades II – Supergiant Games
Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry
Keep Driving – YCJY Games
Look Outside – Francis Coulombe
Öoo – NamaTakahashi, tiny cactus studio, Tsuyomi
Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap
The King is Watching – Hypnohead
Innovation
Blue Prince – Dogubomb – zwycięzca FREERIDE – Flightyfelon Games Inc, Future Friends Games
Gas Station Story – enzi
PBJ The Musical – Philipp Stollenmayer
Ruffy and the Riverside – Zockrates Laboratories UG
Taria & Como – Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions
Latin American Indie Award
Adventure of Samsara – Ilex Games
despelote – Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena
Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo – Galla
Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap – zwycięzca Taria & Como – Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions
Tormented Souls 2 – Dual Effect
Music
Everhood 2 – Chris Nordgren, Jordi Roca
Herdling – Okomotive
Rift of the NecroDancer – Brace Yourself Games, Tic Toc Games – zwycięzca SONOKUNI – DON YASA CREW
Sword of the Sea – Giant Squid
Wheel World – Messhof
Narrative
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age – zwycięzca Consume Me – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken coda Snyder
Promise Mascot Agency – Kaizen Game Works
The Drifter – Powerhoof, Dave Lloyd
The Roottrees are Dead – Evil Trout Inc
The Séance of Blake Manor – Spooky Doorway
Solo Development
Tall Trails – Brady Soglin – zwycięzca Lushfoil Photography Sim – Matt Newell
Megabonk – vedinad
NAIAD – HiWarp
Spilled! – Lente
Vile: Exhumed – Cara Cadaver
African Indie Game Award
Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk! – MIKDOG
Finding Father – Studio Bo
Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine – Unsigned Double Collective
IKEELYA – ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
Metavoidal – Yellow Lab Games
Stick It To The Stickman – Free Lives – zwycięzca Southeast Asian Indie Award
Afterlove EP – Pikselnesia
Artis Impact – Mas – zwycięzca Glyphica: Typing Survival – aliasBLACK
SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure – kopiforge
Urban Jungle – Kylyk Games
Whisper Mountain Outbreak – Toge Productions
Visual Design
30 Birds – RAM RAM Games, Business Goose Studios – zwycięzca
Artis Impact – Mas
Cat Detective Albert Wilde – beyondthosehills
Eclipsium – Housefire
Mashina – Talha and Jack Co, J King Spooner, Talha Kaya
Slime Rancher 2 – Monomi Park
Women-Led Indie Game Award
Cabernet – Party for Introverts
Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – Happy Broccoli Games
Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim – Merge Conflict Studio
Spilled! – Lente
Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Hakababunko – zwycięzca White Knuckle – Dark Machine Games