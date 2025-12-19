Indie Game Awards 2025 rozdane. Gra Roku nie jest zaskoczeniem

W obszarze nowatorskich rozwiązań największe uznanie zyskała gra Blue Prince od deweloperów z Dogubomb. Za najbardziej dopracowaną mechanikę oraz projekt samej rozgrywki nagrodzono tytuł BallxPit, stworzony przez Kenny’ego Suna. Aspekt wizualny przyniósł wygraną grze 30 Birds, będącej dziełem RAM RAM Games oraz Business Goose Studios, natomiast za sferę dźwiękową nagrodzono Rift of the NecroDancer.

W kategorii skupionej na scenariuszu i sposobie prowadzenia historii zwyciężyło Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector od studia Jump Over the Age. Największy wpływ na emocje odbiorców wywarła natomiast produkcja and Roger, przygotowana przez zespół TearyHand Studio. Poniżej przedstawiamy wszystkich zwycięzców w poszczególnych kategoriach:

Game of the Year

Absolum – Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks

and Roger – TearyHand Studio

Blue Prince – Dogubomb

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive – zwycięzca

Hades II – Supergiant Games

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry

Consume Me

Keep Diving – YCJY Games

Achievement in Accessibility

Abiotic Factor – Deep Field Games

Barista – YofiAsi

Calm the Storm – Ludic Lemur

Peak – Team PEAK – zwycięzca

Spray Paint Simulator – North Star Video Games

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home – Alblune

ANZ Indie Game Award

Abiotic Factor – Deep Field Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry

Mars First Logistics – Shape Shop

PROXIMATE – Cain Maddox

Tempopo – Witchbeam

The Drifter – Powerhoof – zwycięzca

Bite-Sized

CARIMARA – Beneath the Forlorn Limbs – Bastinus Rex

FlyKnight – Wabbaboy

Many Nights a Whisper – Deconstructeam, Selkie Harbour

The Dark Queen of Mortholme – Mosu

this game will end in 205 clicks – insertdisc5

Time Flies – Playables – zwycięzca

Black Voices in Gaming Award

Advent Neon – CryoGX

Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi – MarsLit Games – zwycięzca

Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games

Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To – Soft Not Weak, LLC

Sunken Stones – Spritewrench

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown – Strange Scaffold

Community Management

Consume Me – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken coda Snyder

Date Everything! – Sassy Chap Games

IKEELYA – ALL DAY ALL NIGHT

PEAK – Team PEAK – zwycięzca

Soulstone Survivors – Game Smithing Limited

Strange Scaffold – Strange Scaffold

Debut Game

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive – zwycięzca

Discounty – Crinkle Cut Games

Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson – Ritual Studios

ILA: A Frosty Glide – Magic Rain Studios

Sorry We’re Closed – a la mode Games

Tyrant’s Realm – Team Tyrant

Emotional Impact

Afterlove EP – Pikselnesia

and Roger – TearyHand Studio – zwycięzca

Don’t Get Your Hopes Up – Krish Raghav

Henry Halfhead – Lululu Entertainment

Wanderstop – Ivy Road

Wednesdays – Pierre Corbinais, The Pixel Hunt, exaheva

Gameplay Design

Absolum – Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks

BallxPit – Kenny Sun – zwycięzca

Dawnfolk – Darenn Keller

Hades II – Supergiant Games

Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry

Keep Driving – YCJY Games

Look Outside – Francis Coulombe

Öoo – NamaTakahashi, tiny cactus studio, Tsuyomi

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap

The King is Watching – Hypnohead

Innovation

Blue Prince – Dogubomb – zwycięzca

FREERIDE – Flightyfelon Games Inc, Future Friends Games

Gas Station Story – enzi

PBJ The Musical – Philipp Stollenmayer

Ruffy and the Riverside – Zockrates Laboratories UG

Taria & Como – Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions

Latin American Indie Award

Adventure of Samsara – Ilex Games

despelote – Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena

Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo – Galla

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap – zwycięzca

Taria & Como – Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions

Tormented Souls 2 – Dual Effect

Music

Everhood 2 – Chris Nordgren, Jordi Roca

Herdling – Okomotive

Rift of the NecroDancer – Brace Yourself Games, Tic Toc Games – zwycięzca

SONOKUNI – DON YASA CREW

Sword of the Sea – Giant Squid

Wheel World – Messhof

Narrative

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age – zwycięzca

Consume Me – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken coda Snyder

Promise Mascot Agency – Kaizen Game Works

The Drifter – Powerhoof, Dave Lloyd

The Roottrees are Dead – Evil Trout Inc

The Séance of Blake Manor – Spooky Doorway

Solo Development

Tall Trails – Brady Soglin – zwycięzca

Lushfoil Photography Sim – Matt Newell

Megabonk – vedinad

NAIAD – HiWarp

Spilled! – Lente

Vile: Exhumed – Cara Cadaver

African Indie Game Award

Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk! – MIKDOG

Finding Father – Studio Bo

Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine – Unsigned Double Collective

IKEELYA – ALL DAY ALL NIGHT

Metavoidal – Yellow Lab Games

Stick It To The Stickman – Free Lives – zwycięzca

Southeast Asian Indie Award

Afterlove EP – Pikselnesia

Artis Impact – Mas – zwycięzca

Glyphica: Typing Survival – aliasBLACK

SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure – kopiforge

Urban Jungle – Kylyk Games

Whisper Mountain Outbreak – Toge Productions

Visual Design