Indie Game Awards 2025 rozdane. Gra Roku nie jest zaskoczeniem

Patrycja Pietrowska
2025/12/19 09:30
Święto niezależnych twórców gier wideo dobiegło końca.

W czwartkowy wieczór, osiemnastego grudnia, odbyła się druga odsłona uroczystości Indie Game Awards, podczas której ogłoszono zwycięzców w poszczególnych kategoriach. Gala skupiła się na uhonorowaniu różnorodnych osiągnięć, od innowacyjności po projektowanie samej rozgrywki czy umiejętne zarządzanie społecznością. Absolutnym triumfatorem wieczoru i zdobywcą prestiżowego tytułu Gry Roku została produkcja pod tytułem Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, za którą odpowiada studio Sandfall Interactive.

The Indie Game Awards 2025 – zwycięzcy

W obszarze nowatorskich rozwiązań największe uznanie zyskała gra Blue Prince od deweloperów z Dogubomb. Za najbardziej dopracowaną mechanikę oraz projekt samej rozgrywki nagrodzono tytuł BallxPit, stworzony przez Kenny’ego Suna. Aspekt wizualny przyniósł wygraną grze 30 Birds, będącej dziełem RAM RAM Games oraz Business Goose Studios, natomiast za sferę dźwiękową nagrodzono Rift of the NecroDancer.

W kategorii skupionej na scenariuszu i sposobie prowadzenia historii zwyciężyło Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector od studia Jump Over the Age. Największy wpływ na emocje odbiorców wywarła natomiast produkcja and Roger, przygotowana przez zespół TearyHand Studio. Poniżej przedstawiamy wszystkich zwycięzców w poszczególnych kategoriach:

Game of the Year

  • Absolum – Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks
  • and Roger – TearyHand Studio
  • Blue Prince – Dogubomb
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive – zwycięzca
  • Hades II – Supergiant Games
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry
  • Consume Me
  • Keep Diving – YCJY Games

Achievement in Accessibility

  • Abiotic Factor – Deep Field Games
  • Barista – YofiAsi
  • Calm the Storm – Ludic Lemur
  • Peak – Team PEAK – zwycięzca
  • Spray Paint Simulator – North Star Video Games
  • Squeakross: Home Squeak Home – Alblune

ANZ Indie Game Award

  • Abiotic Factor – Deep Field Games
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry
  • Mars First Logistics – Shape Shop
  • PROXIMATE – Cain Maddox
  • Tempopo – Witchbeam
  • The Drifter – Powerhoof – zwycięzca

Bite-Sized

  • CARIMARA – Beneath the Forlorn Limbs – Bastinus Rex
  • FlyKnight – Wabbaboy
  • Many Nights a Whisper – Deconstructeam, Selkie Harbour
  • The Dark Queen of Mortholme – Mosu
  • this game will end in 205 clicks – insertdisc5
  • Time Flies – Playables – zwycięzca

Black Voices in Gaming Award

  • Advent Neon – CryoGX
  • Altheia: The Wrath of Aferi – MarsLit Games – zwycięzca
  • Sorry We’re Closed – à la mode games
  • Spirit Swap: Lofi Beats to Match-3 To – Soft Not Weak, LLC
  • Sunken Stones – Spritewrench
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown – Strange Scaffold

Community Management

  • Consume Me – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken coda Snyder
  • Date Everything! – Sassy Chap Games
  • IKEELYA – ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
  • PEAK – Team PEAK – zwycięzca
  • Soulstone Survivors – Game Smithing Limited
  • Strange Scaffold – Strange Scaffold

Debut Game

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive – zwycięzca
  • Discounty – Crinkle Cut Games
  • Fretless – The Wrath of Riffson – Ritual Studios
  • ILA: A Frosty Glide – Magic Rain Studios
  • Sorry We’re Closed – a la mode Games
  • Tyrant’s Realm – Team Tyrant

Emotional Impact

  • Afterlove EP – Pikselnesia
  • and Roger – TearyHand Studio – zwycięzca
  • Don’t Get Your Hopes Up – Krish Raghav
  • Henry Halfhead – Lululu Entertainment
  • Wanderstop – Ivy Road
  • Wednesdays – Pierre Corbinais, The Pixel Hunt, exaheva

Gameplay Design

  • Absolum – Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, Supamonks
  • BallxPit – Kenny Sun – zwycięzca
  • Dawnfolk – Darenn Keller
  • Hades II – Supergiant Games
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong – Team Cherry
  • Keep Driving – YCJY Games
  • Look Outside – Francis Coulombe
  • Öoo – NamaTakahashi, tiny cactus studio, Tsuyomi
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap
  • The King is Watching – Hypnohead

Innovation

  • Blue Prince – Dogubomb – zwycięzca
  • FREERIDE – Flightyfelon Games Inc, Future Friends Games
  • Gas Station Story – enzi
  • PBJ The Musical – Philipp Stollenmayer
  • Ruffy and the Riverside – Zockrates Laboratories UG
  • Taria & Como – Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions

Latin American Indie Award

  • Adventure of Samsara – Ilex Games
  • despelote – Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena
  • Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo – Galla
  • Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo – Pocket Trap – zwycięzca
  • Taria & Como – Poppyseed Studio Inc, JuVee Productions
  • Tormented Souls 2 – Dual Effect

Music

  • Everhood 2 – Chris Nordgren, Jordi Roca
  • Herdling – Okomotive
  • Rift of the NecroDancer – Brace Yourself Games, Tic Toc Games – zwycięzca
  • SONOKUNI – DON YASA CREW
  • Sword of the Sea – Giant Squid
  • Wheel World – Messhof

Narrative

  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector – Jump Over the Age – zwycięzca
  • Consume Me – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken coda Snyder
  • Promise Mascot Agency – Kaizen Game Works
  • The Drifter – Powerhoof, Dave Lloyd
  • The Roottrees are Dead – Evil Trout Inc
  • The Séance of Blake Manor – Spooky Doorway

Solo Development

  • Tall Trails – Brady Soglin – zwycięzca
  • Lushfoil Photography Sim – Matt Newell
  • Megabonk – vedinad
  • NAIAD – HiWarp
  • Spilled! – Lente
  • Vile: Exhumed – Cara Cadaver

African Indie Game Award

  • Bru & Boegie Get Da Milk! – MIKDOG
  • Finding Father – Studio Bo
  • Flibbius McDoogle and The Mysterious Flying Machine – Unsigned Double Collective
  • IKEELYA – ALL DAY ALL NIGHT
  • Metavoidal – Yellow Lab Games
  • Stick It To The Stickman – Free Lives – zwycięzca

Southeast Asian Indie Award

  • Afterlove EP – Pikselnesia
  • Artis Impact – Mas – zwycięzca
  • Glyphica: Typing Survival – aliasBLACK
  • SEDAP! A Culinary Adventure – kopiforge
  • Urban Jungle – Kylyk Games
  • Whisper Mountain Outbreak – Toge Productions

Visual Design

30 Birds – RAM RAM Games, Business Goose Studios – zwycięzca

  • Artis Impact – Mas
  • Cat Detective Albert Wilde – beyondthosehills
  • Eclipsium – Housefire
  • Mashina – Talha and Jack Co, J King Spooner, Talha Kaya
  • Slime Rancher 2 – Monomi Park

Women-Led Indie Game Award

  • Cabernet – Party for Introverts
  • Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping – Happy Broccoli Games
  • Gemporium: A Cute Mining Sim – Merge Conflict Studio
  • Spilled! – Lente
  • Urban Myth Dissolution Center – Hakababunko – zwycięzca
  • White Knuckle – Dark Machine Games

