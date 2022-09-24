Długa lista premier na konsolach Xbox i PC. Nowe gry zmierzają do Game Passa

W przyszłym tygodniu na konsolach Xbox i komputerach osobistych zadebiutuje aż 17 gier. Najważniejszym tytułem, który pojawi się już za kilka dni, jest bez wątpienia FIFA 23. Jeżeli nie jesteście fanami futbolu, to może zainteresuje Was premiera pełnej wersji Grounded, którą ogracie w ramach Xbox Game Pass. W usłudze Microsoftu pojawi się również świetnie zapowiadające się Moonscars, strategia Let’s Build A Zoo, survival Valheim oraz ścigałka PAW Patrol Grand Prix. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.
Premiery gier na Xbox i PC (26-30 września 2022)
- 26 września - World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)
- 27 września - Grounded (Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)
- 27 września - Moonscars (Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass)
- 27 września - One Hell of a Ride
- 27 września - Tip Top: Don’t Fall! (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)
- 28 września - Work From Home (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)
- 29 września - Airoheart (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)
- 29 września - C.A.R.L.
- 29 września - Lemon Cake (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)
- 29 września - Let’s Build A Zoo (Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)
- 29 września - Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- 29 września - Valheim (PC Game PasS)
- 29 września - Weedcraft Inc
- 30 września - Caffeine: Victoria’s Legacy
- 30 września - FIFA 23 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S)
- 30 września - PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass / Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)
- 30 września – Rabio
