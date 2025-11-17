Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Poznaliśmy wszystkie nominacje na The Game Awards 2025. Oto pełna lista

Mikołaj Berlik
2025/11/17 18:40
0
0

Najważniejsze wydarzenie branży gier ponownie zapowiada zaciętą rywalizację.

The Game Awards 2025 odsłoniło pełną listę nominacji, która pokazuje wyraźną dominację kilku nadchodzących premier i dobrze znanych marek. W centrum uwagi znalazło się przede wszystkim Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, typowane na tegorocznego faworyta.

The Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards 2025 – najważniejsze nominacje

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 zgarnęło aż 12 nominacji, prowadząc w stawce i wyprzedzając największe marki PlayStation. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach oraz Ghost of Yotei zdobyły po 8 wskazań, ponownie potwierdzając mocną pozycję Sony na rynku. Całość przełożyła się na 19 nominacji dla Sony Interactive Entertainment, co czyni firmę najbardziej wyróżnionym wydawcą tegorocznej edycji.

Tuż za nimi uplasowało się Kepler Interactive z 13 nominacjami, a także Microsoft i Electronic Arts, które otrzymały po 10 wskazań. Nominacje ogłoszono podczas transmisji prowadzonej przez Geoffa Keighleya, a o wyborze zadecydowało jury złożone z przedstawicieli mediów branżowych.

Łącznie przyznanych zostanie 27 nagród, a ostateczne wyniki wyłoni połączone głosowanie – 90% decyzji należy do jury, natomiast 10% do graczy. Głosowanie fanów ruszyło już teraz i potrwa do 10 grudnia o 18:00 czasu PT, z możliwością oddania głosu na oficjalnej stronie wydarzenia.

Finał The Game Awards odbędzie się tradycyjnie w Peacock Theater w Los Angeles. Gala zaplanowana jest na 11 grudnia 2025 roku i będzie transmitowana na żywo na całym świecie. Poniżej zamieszczamy pełną listę nominacji.

GAME OF THE YEAR

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)

BEST GAME DIRECTION

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST NARRATIVE

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST ART DIRECTION

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

BEST SCORE AND MUSIC, LEVELED UP BY SPOTIFY

  • Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Darren Korb, Hades II
  • Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei
  • Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

BEST AUDIO DESIGN

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Silent Hill f (NeoBards Entertainment/KONAMI)

BEST PERFORMANCE

  • Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei
  • Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
  • Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft)
  • Atomfall (Rebellion)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)

GAMES FOR IMPACT

  • Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia/AP Thomson/Hexacutable)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage (Don’t Nod Montreal/Don’t Nod)
  • South of Midnight (Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Wanderstop (Ivy Road/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST ONGOING

  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Marvel Rivals (NetEase Games)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

BEST INDEPENDENT GAME

  • Absolum (Guard Crush Games/Supamonks/Dotemu)
  • Ball x Pit (Kenny Sun/Devolver Digital)
  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)

GramTV przedstawia:

BEST DEBUT INDIE GAME

  • Blue Prince (Dogubomb/Raw Fury)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Despelote (Julián Cordero/Sebastián Valbuena/Panic)
  • Dispatch (AdHoc Studio)
  • Megabonk (Vedinad)

BEST MOBILE GAME

  • Destiny: Rising (NetEase Games)
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X (Black Wings Game Studio/Sega)
  • Sonic Rumble (Rovio Entertainment/Sega)
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Cygames Inc.)
  • Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

BEST VR/AR

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion (Survios)
  • Arken Age (VitruviusVR)
  • Ghost Town (Fireproof Games)
  • Marvel’s Deadpool VR (Twisted Pixel Games/Oculus Studios)
  • The Midnight Walk (MoonHood/Fast Travel Games)

BEST ACTION

  • Battlefield 6 (Battlefield Studios/EA)
  • Doom: The Dark Ages (id Software/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  • Ninja Gaiden 4 (Platinum Games/Team Ninja/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (Lizardcube/Sega)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Ghost of Yōtei (Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (MachineGames/Bethesda Softworks)
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST RPG

  • Avowed (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive)
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios/Deep SIlver)
  • The Outer Worlds 2 (Obsidian Entertainment/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Monster Hunter Wilds (Capcom)

BEST FIGHTING

  • 2XKO (Riot Games)
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (Capcom)
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves (SNK Corporation)
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection (Digital Eclipse/Atari)
  • Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

BEST FAMILY

  • Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • LEGO Party! (SMG Studio/Fictions)
  • LEGO Voyagers (Light Brick Studios/Annapurna Interactive)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight Studios/EA)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY

  • The Alters (11 Bit Studios)
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles (Square Enix)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3 (Frontier Developments)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (Firaxis Games/2K)
  • Tempest Rising (Slipgate Ironworks/3D Realms)
  • Two Point Museum (Two Point Studios/Sega)

BEST SPORTS/RACING

  • EA Sports FC 26 (EA Canada/EA Romania/EA)
  • F1 25 (Codemasters/EA)
  • Mario Kart World (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Rematch (Sloclap/Kepler Interactive)
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (Sonic Team/Sega)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

  • Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
  • Battlefield 6 (Electronic Arts)
  • Elden Ring Nightreign (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco Entertainment)
  • Peak (Aggro Crab/Landfall)
  • Split Fiction (Hazelight/EA)

BEST ADAPTATION

  • A Minecraft Movie (Legendary Pictures/Mojang/Warner Bros)
  • Devil May Cry (Studio Mir/Capcom/Netflix)
  • The Last of Us: Season 2 (HBO/PlayStation Productions)
  • Splinter Cell: Deathwatch (FOST Studio/Ubisoft/Netflix)
  • Until Dawn (Screen Gems/PlayStation Productions)

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

  • 007 First Light (IO Interactive)
  • Grand Theft Auto VI (Rockstar Games)
  • Marvel’s Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
  • Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
  • The Witcher IV (CD Projekt Red)

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

BEST ESPORTS GAME

  • Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
  • DOTA 2 (Valve)
  • League of Legends (Riot)
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
  • Valorant (Riot)

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE

  • brawk – Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
  • f0rsakeN – Jason Susanto (Valorant)
  • Kakeru – Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
  • MenaRD – Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
  • Zyw0o – Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)

BEST ESPORTS TEAM

  • Gen.G – League of Legends
  • NRG – Valorant
  • Team Falcons – DOTA 2
  • Team Liquid PH – Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Team Vitality – Counter-Strike 2
Źródło:https://www.videogameschronicle.com/news/clair-obscur-and-playstation-leads-the-game-awards-2025-nominations/

Tagi:

News
The Game Awards
The Game Awards 2025
nominacje
Gra roku
2025
PC
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox Series S
GTA
GTA 6
GTA VI
Mikołaj Berlik
Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112