Astro Bot grą roku 2024. Poznaliśmy wszystkich zwycięzców na The Game Awards 2024

Mikołaj Berlik
2024/12/13 05:30
Gra Team Asobi zebrała najwięcej wyróżnień.

Podczas gali The Game Awards 2024 poznaliśmy zwycięzców wszystkich wymienionych wcześniej kategorii. Najważniejszą dla wielu nagrodę Gry Roku zdobył Astro Bot przebijając nominowane Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth oraz Metapahor: ReFantazio.

Astro Bot
Astro Bot

The Game Awards 2024 - gry wyróżnione w 31 kategoriach

Game of the Year

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Game Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane
  • Fallout
  • Knuckles
  • Like a Dragon: Yakuza
  • Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Best Narrative

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Art Direction

  • Astro Bot
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of Erdtree
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Neva

Best Score and Music

  • Astro Bot
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Stellar Blade

Best Audio Design

  • Astro Bot
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
  • Silent Hill 2

Best Performance

  • Briana White (Final Fantasy VII Rebirth)
  • Hannah Telle (Life is Strange: Double Exposure)
  • Humberly Gonzales (Star Wars Outlaws)
  • Luke Roberts (Silent Hill 2)
  • Melina Juergens (Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2)

Innovation in Accessibility

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Diablo IV
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Star Wars Outlaws

Games for Impact

  • Closer the Distance
  • Indika
  • Neva
  • Life is Strange: Double Exposure
  • Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Best Ongoing Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II

Best Community Support

  • Baldur's Gate III
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers II
  • No Man's Sky

Best Independent Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
  • Neva
  • UFO 50

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Animal Well
  • Balatro
  • Manor Lords
  • Pacific Drive
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Mobile Game

  • AFK Journey
  • Balatro
  • Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
  • Wuthering Waves
  • Zenless Zone Zero

Best VR/AR Game

  • Arizona Sunshine Remake
  • Asgard's Wrath 2
  • Batman: Arkham Shadow
  • Metal: Hellsinger VR
  • Metro Awakening

Best Action Game

  • Black Myth Wukong
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers 2
  • Stellar Blade
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Star Wars Outlaws
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best RPG

  • Dragon's Dogma II
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
  • Metaphor: ReFantazio

Best Fighting Game

  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO
  • Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
  • Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
  • MultiVersus
  • Tekken 8

Best Family Game

  • Astro Bot
  • Princess Peach: Showtime!
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • The Plucky Squire

Best Sim/Strategy Game

  • Age of Mythology: Retold
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
  • Manor Lords
  • Unicorn Overlord

Best Sports/Racing

  • EA Sports FC 25
  • F1 24
  • NBA 2K25
  • Top Spin 2K25
  • WWE 2K24

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
  • Helldivers II
  • Super Mario Party Jamboree
  • Tekken 8
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Most Anticipated Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
  • Monster Hunter Wilds

Content Creator of the Year

  • CaseOh
  • IlloJuan
  • Techno Gamerz
  • TypicalGamer
  • Usada Pekora

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • 33 – Neta Shapira
  • Aleksib – Aleksi Virolainen
  • Chovy – Jeong Ji-hoon
  • Faker – Lee Sang-hyeok
  • ZyWoO – Mathieu Herbaut
  • ZmjjKk – Zheng Yongkang

Best Esports Team

  • Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NAVI (Counter-Strike)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • Team Liquid (DOTA 2)

