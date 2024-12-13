Astro Bot grą roku 2024. Poznaliśmy wszystkich zwycięzców na The Game Awards 2024

Podczas gali The Game Awards 2024 poznaliśmy zwycięzców wszystkich wymienionych wcześniej kategorii. Najważniejszą dla wielu nagrodę Gry Roku zdobył Astro Bot przebijając nominowane Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth oraz Metapahor: ReFantazio.

The Game Awards 2024 - gry wyróżnione w 31 kategoriach

Game of the Year