Amazon Prime Gaming z 28 grami w październiku. DOOM Eternal i mnóstwo innych tytułów w ofercie

Na potwierdzenie oficjalnej oferty musieliśmy trochę poczekać, ale zdecydowanie było warto, bo Amazon Prime Gaming zaskoczył w październiku. W ofercie w ramach abonamentu będzie można przez cały bieżący miesiąc zgarnąć aż 28 gier. Nie zapomniano również o propozycjach idealnych na tegoroczne Halloween, ale zdecydowanie najważniejszym tytułem październikowej rozpiski jest DOOM Eternal, który już teraz dostępny jest do odebrania.
Ponadto posiadacze abonamentu Amazon Prime mogą odebrać takie gry, jak BioShock Remastered, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition, Killing Floor 2, Pumpkin Jack, The Gunk, Gargoyles Remastered oraz A Plague Tale: Innocence, Death’s Door i Scorn, które dostępne będą w ostatni dzień bieżącego miesiąca. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.
Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta gier na październik 2024
- Już jest - Hive Jump 2: Survivors (GOG)
- Już jest - SCARF (Amazon Games App)
- Już jest - Tomb Raider: Legend (GOG)
- Już jest - The Eternal Cylinder (Epic Games Store)
- Już jest - Spirit of the North (Epic Games Store)
- Już jest - No Straight Roads (Epic Games Store)
- Już jest - BioShock Remastered (GOG)
- Już jest - DOOM Eternal (Microsoft Store)
- Już jest - DreadOut 2 (Amazon Games App)
- Już jest - Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition (Epic Games Store)
- Już jest - Priest Simulator: Vampire Show (Epic Games Store)
- Już jest - The Gap (Amazon Games App)
- 17 października - Mystery Box: Hidden Secrets (Legacy Games Code)
- 17 października - Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness (Amazon Games App)
- 17 października - Through the Darkest of Times (Amazon Games App)
- 17 października - Killing Floor 2 (Epic Games Store)
- 17 października - Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol (Amazon Games App)
- 24 października - Pumpkin Jack (GOG)
- 24 października - The Gunk (GOG)
- 24 października - STASIS: BONE TOTEM (Epic Games Store)
- 24 października - Gargoyles Remastered (Amazon Games App)
- 24 października - Monster Train (GOG)
- 24 października - Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Epic Games Store)
- 31 października - A Plague Tale: Innocence (GOG)
- 31 października - Death’s Door (Epic Games Store)
- 31 października - Haunted Hotel: Personal Nightmare Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- 31 października - Scorn (GOG)
- 31 października - Coromon (GOG)
