22 gry znikną z PlayStation Plus w przyszłym miesiącu. Sony podzieliło się datą

Mikołaj Berlik
2025/04/24 16:00
Subskrybenci nie zagrają już w m.in. GTA 5, Batman: Arkham Knight, inFAMOUS: Second Son, czy też The Sims 4: Island Living.

W maju 2025 roku z oferty PlayStation Plus zniknie aż 22 tytuły - jest to druga największa fala usunięć gier w historii usługi. Więcej gier usunięto tylko w maju 2024 roku, gdy wycofano 25 pozycji.

PlayStation Plus - jakie gry zostaną usunięte w maju 2025?

Zgodnie z informacją opublikowaną przez Sony, wszystkie tytuły zostaną usunięte 20 maja 2025 roku. Gracze mają więc ostatnią szansę, by nadrobić zaległości lub zakupić interesujące ich gry na własność. Oto pełna lista:

  • Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 i PS5)
  • MotoGP 24 (PS4 i PS5)
  • The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)
  • Walkabout Mini Golf (PS5)
  • Synth Riders (PSVR2)
  • Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2)
  • Before Your Eyes (PSVR2)
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – obie części (PSVR2)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4)
  • Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4)
  • The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS5)
  • Ghostrunner (PS4 i PS5)
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4 i PS5)
  • Portal Knights (PS4)
  • Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
  • Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)
  • inFAMOUS Second Son (PS4)
  • Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3)
  • Resistance 2 (PS3)

Przypomnijmy, że w kwietniu do usługi trafiły m.in. Hogwarts Legacy i Blue Prince, a kolejne nowości mają pojawić się już w maju.

Źródło:https://insider-gaming.com/playstation-plus-is-removing-more-than-20-games-next-month/

Mikołaj Berlik
