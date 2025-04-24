22 gry znikną z PlayStation Plus w przyszłym miesiącu. Sony podzieliło się datą

W maju 2025 roku z oferty PlayStation Plus zniknie aż 22 tytuły - jest to druga największa fala usunięć gier w historii usługi. Więcej gier usunięto tylko w maju 2024 roku, gdy wycofano 25 pozycji.
PlayStation Plus - jakie gry zostaną usunięte w maju 2025?
Zgodnie z informacją opublikowaną przez Sony, wszystkie tytuły zostaną usunięte 20 maja 2025 roku. Gracze mają więc ostatnią szansę, by nadrobić zaległości lub zakupić interesujące ich gry na własność. Oto pełna lista:
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4 i PS5)
- MotoGP 24 (PS4 i PS5)
- The Sims 4: Island Living (PS4)
- Walkabout Mini Golf (PS5)
- Synth Riders (PSVR2)
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2)
- Before Your Eyes (PSVR2)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – obie części (PSVR2)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (PS4)
- Stranded: Alien Dawn (PS4)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame (PS5)
- Ghostrunner (PS4 i PS5)
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition (PS4)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (PS4)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (PS4 i PS5)
- Portal Knights (PS4)
- Enter the Gungeon (PS4)
- Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4)
- inFAMOUS Second Son (PS4)
- Resistance: Fall of Man (PS3)
- Resistance 2 (PS3)
