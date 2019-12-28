Świąteczne wyprzedaże - kilkadziesiąt tytułów na PC za maksymalnie 20 złotych
Po świątecznym szaleństwie w budżecie pustki? Bez obaw, wciąż możesz ustrzelić coś ciekawego w przystępnej cenie.
Święta, święta i już po świętach. Na szczęście nie tak łatwo uciec od świątecznych wyprzedaży. Nieco szersi w pasie i lżejsi w portfelu fani elektronicznej rozgrywki wciąż mogą dorwać ciekawe, niekoniecznie leciwe już tytuły w przystępnych cenach. Przejrzeliśmy wciąż trwające promocje w ofercie cyfrowej dystrybucji, a poniżej kilkadziesiąt interesujących tytułów, które zgarniecie za nie więcej niż 20 złotych.
- Grim Dawn | Steam – 19,99 PLN;
- Age of Empires: Definitive Edition | Steam – 20,00 PLN;
- This War of Mine | Steam – 14,99 PLN;
- Heroes of Might & Magic III - HD Edition | Steam – 14,97 PLN;
- The Sims 3 | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 | Steam – 17,49 PLN;
- American Truck Simulator | Steam – 17,49 PLN;
- Terraria | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- Tomb Raider | Steam – 10,79 PLN;
- Spintires | Steam – 10,99 PLN;
- Batman: Arkham Knight | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- Titanfall 2 | Origin – 17,47 PLN;
- Dragon Age II | Origin – 14,99 PLN;
- Dragon Age: Inkwizycja | Origin – 14,75 PLN;
- Rayman Legends | Origin – 19,97 PLN;
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic | Origin – 11,87 PLN;
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords | Origin – 11,87 PLN;
- RiME | Epic Games Store – 19,43 PLN;
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition | GOG.com – 19,19 PLN;
- Heroes of Might and Magic 5: Bundle | GOG.com – 19,99 PLN;
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided | Steam – 16,04 PLN;
- Everspace | Steam – 14,99 PLN;
- Little Nightmares | Steam – 19,99 PLN;
- The Wolf Among Us | Steam – 16,99 PLN;
- Salt and Sanctuary | Steam – 16,24 PLN;
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition | Steam – 19,99 PLN;
- The Escapists | Steam – 16,24 PLN;
- SOMA | Steam – 16,19 PLN;
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter | Steam – 10,79 PLN;
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- The Banner Saga | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- The Banner Saga 2 | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- Dragon Age: Origins | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- Cities in Motion 2 | Steam – 17,99 PLN;
- Grim Fandango Remastered | Steam – 13,49 PLN;
- Conarium | Steam – 17,99 PLN.
