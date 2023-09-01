Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Oferta na darmowe gry na PC we wrześniu

Radosław Krajewski
2023/09/01 09:00
0
0

Zestawienie najlepszych ofert na darmowe gry oraz produkcje free-to-play i nowe pozycje w usługach abonamentowych we wrześniu.

Wakacje dobiegły końca. Pogoda będzie nas coraz mniej rozpieszczać ciepłymi, słonecznymi dniami, więc będzie więcej okazji, aby zostać w domu i nadrobić growe zaległości, a także wypróbować nowe tytuły, które regularnie oferowane są za darmo w najpopularniejszych sklepach internetowych. W naszym zestawieniu znajdziecie wszystkie aktualne oferty prezentów od Steama, Epic Games Store i GOG-a, dzięki którym zawsze będziecie na bieżąco ze wszystkimi darmówkami. Ponadto znajdziecie obecnie obowiązującą listę gier w Xbox Game Pass na PC, czy w Amazon Prime Gaming, a także najnowsze tytuły dystrybuowane w modelu free-to-play. Zapraszamy więc do częstego sprawdzania naszego artykułu, aby nie przegapić żadnej okazji na darmową grę.

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO

  • Cave Story+: od 31 sierpnia do 7 września (Epic Games Store)
  • Spelldrifter: od 7 września do 14 września (Epic Games Store)

STEAM

GOG

EPIC GAMES STORE

MICROSOFT STORE

