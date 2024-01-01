Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w styczniu na PC

Najgorętszy okres prezentowy już za nami, ale wraz z nowym rokiem nie zabraknie ciekawych ofert na darmowe gry. W najbliższych tygodniach możemy oczekiwać następnych ofert w Epic Games Store, a także na Steam, czy GOG.com. Nie zabraknie również nowości w Xbox Game Pass, czy Amazon Prime Gaming. Początek roku nie sprzyja wielu premierom, ale znajdą się również nowości na rynku free-to-play, które będą walczyły o uwagę graczy. Sprawdźcie więc, co czeka nas w styczniu i przypominamy o częstym zaglądaniu do tego artykułu, aby być na bieżąco ze wszystkimi ofertami na darmowe gry, niezwykłe okazje i wyjątkowe prezenty. Zapraszamy!
Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC
OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO
- Codziennie nowy świąteczny prezent: od 20 grudnia do 10 stycznia (Epic Games Store)
- South of the Circle: od 29 grudnia 2023 do 1 stycznia 2024 roku (GOG.com)
- The Sims 4 My First Pet Stuff: od 21 listopada 2023 roku do 9 stycznia 2024 roku (Steam oraz sklep Electronic Arts)
- The Sims 4 Romantyczny ogród Akcesoria: od 19 grudnia 2023 roku do 9 stycznia 2024 roku (Steam oraz sklep Electronic Arts)
STEAM
- Last Minute Shopping: bezterminowo
- Divergence: bezterminowo
- William and Sly: Classic Collection: bezterminowo
- Bronzebeard's Tavern: bezterminowo
- An Arcade Full of Cats: bezterminowo
- I Wanna Maker: bezterminowo
- Power Fantasy: bezterminowo
- TELEFORUM: bezterminowo
- DC Dual Force: bezterminowo
- Tales of Spark: Probation: bezterminowo
- Tribe Dash - Stone Age Time Management & Strategy: bezterminowo
- Strongblade - Puzzle Quest and Match-3 Adventure: bezterminowo
- The Hardest Game Ever: bezterminowo
- Yujiro's Mansion: bezterminowo
- The Sinking of the Dream Chaser: bezterminowo
- Helium Rain: bezterminowo
- WARSAW RISING: Miasto Bohaterów: bezterminowo
- EMERGENCY: bezterminowo
- INVICTA: The Next Queen: bezterminowo
- POOSTALL Royale: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- A.W.O.L.: bezterminowo
- Weird West - The Bounty Hunter Journey: bezterminowo
- Gun Devil: bezterminowo
- Waves: bezterminowo
- Waves 2: Notorious: bezterminowo
- Republique: bezterminowo
- HueBots: bezterminowo
- Loading Screen Simulator: bezterminowo
- ShadowBringer: bezterminowo
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- Scrap Garden - The Day Before: bezterminowo
- Poppy Playtime: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Gra Szyfrów: bezterminowo
- Get Off My Lawn!: bezterminowo
- There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015: bezterminowo
- Oil Rush: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
- Armillo: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
GOG
- Furi Demake - The Chain: bezterminowo
- Helium Rain: bezterminowo
- South Scrimshaw, Part One: bezterminowo
- Legendary Hoplite: Ajax’s Trial: bezterminowo
- Shogun Showdown: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter: bezterminowo
- Gravewood High: bezterminowo
- Crusader Kings II: bezterminowo
- Bloody Hell: bezterminowo
- The Feast: bezterminowo
- NecroBouncer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Sandwalkers: The Fourteenth Caravan: bezterminowo
- Diluvian Winds: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Dink Smallwood HD: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut: bezterminowo
- Martial Law: bezterminowo
- The Witcher Goodies Collection: bezterminowo
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue: bezterminowo
- A Space for the Unbound - Prologue: bezterminowo
- Akalabeth: World of Doom: bezterminowo
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar: bezterminowo
- Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams: bezterminowo
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: bezterminowo
- Lure of the Temptress: bezterminowo
- Bio Menace: bezterminowo
- Teenagent: bezterminowo
- Beneath a Steel Sky: bezterminowo
- Flight of the Amazon Queen: bezterminowo
- Stargunner: bezterminowo
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete: bezterminowo
- Tyrian 2000: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut: bezterminowo
- OpenTTD: bezterminowo
- Eschalon: Book I: bezterminowo
- Treasure Adventure Game: bezterminowo
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves: bezterminowo
- The Lords of Midnight: bezterminowo
- Doomdark's Revenge: bezterminowo
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius: bezterminowo
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi: bezterminowo
- Overload - Playable Teaser: bezterminowo
- CAYNE: bezterminowo
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version: bezterminowo
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin: bezterminowo
- Quake II RTX: bezterminowo
- Alder's Blood Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast: bezterminowo
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Zoria: Age of Shattering Prologue: bezterminowo
- One Dreamer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Symphonia: bezterminowo
- Fantasy General II: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Whateverland: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue: bezterminowo
- Liberated Free Trial: bezterminowo
- Against the Moon: Prologue: bezterminowo
- The Riftbreaker: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Scrapnaut: Prologue: bezterminowo
- HordeCore: Training Ground: bezterminowo
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2: bezterminowo
- BROK The InvestiGator - prologue: bezterminowo
- Nomads of Driftland: bezterminowo
- Song of Farca: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Shores Unknown: Arrival: bezterminowo
- Backbone Prologue: bezterminowo
- Farlanders Prologue: bezterminowo
- Lacuna: Prologue: bezterminowo
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory - The Prologue: bezterminowo
- Reverie Knights Tactics: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hell Architect: Prologue: bezterminowo
- NORCO Act One: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami - Dojo: bezterminowo
- Time Loader: First Memories: bezterminowo
- The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos: bezterminowo
- Terraformers: First Steps on Mars: bezterminowo
- Slender Threads: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Signs of the Sojourner: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Prologue: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Janosik: bezterminowo
- Ascendant: bezterminowo
- War Wind: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
EPIC GAMES STORE
- Panic Room 2: Zabawa w chowanego: bezterminowo
- Zarathustra - Cybergeddon: bezterminowo
- Blights Wrath: bezterminowo
- Night Run: bezterminowo
- Halloween World: bezterminowo
- Spiderbro: bezterminowo
- KnockedDown: bezterminowo
- NOVA: bezterminowo
- Panic Room. House of Secrets: bezterminowo
- Worlds War 1: bezterminowo
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: bezterminowo
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- KeyWe - Early Bird Pack DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- SnowRunner - Anniversary DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
MICROSOFT STORE
- Halo Infinite: bezterminowo
- Destiny 2: bezterminowo
- Roblox: bezterminowo
- Asphalt 9: Legends: bezterminowo
- World of Tanks Blitz: bezterminowo
- Sniper Fury - Elite Gun Shooter: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Quake Champions: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 14: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 16: bezterminowo
- Inops: bezterminowo
- Wizard Magic Battle - FPS Spell Shooter: bezterminowo
- Shining Hotel - Lost in Nowhere Horror: bezterminowo
- Mad Speed Race: bezterminowo
- Demon at Work - Dark Evil Spirit: bezterminowo
- Road Patrol Truck - Transport Parking Simulator: bezterminowo
- Tiny Troopers 2: Special Ops: bezterminowo
- Parkour Simulator 3D - Extreme Runner: bezterminowo
