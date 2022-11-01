Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w listopadzie na PC

Radosław Krajewski
2022/11/01 09:00
0
0

Listopadowe zestawienie najlepszych ofert na darmowe gry i dodatki, a także tytuły free-to-play i nowe pozycje w usługach abonamentowych.

Wieczory robią się coraz dłuższe, a temperatura za oknem nie sprzyja aktywności na świeżym powietrzu. Oznacza to więcej czasu na granie, ale co zrobić, jeżeli przeszło się już wszystkie wcześniej kupione tytuły? Z pomocą przychodzą darmowe gry udostępniane na najpopularniejszych cyfrowych platformach, a także tytuły free-to-play. Jak w każdym miesiącu, także w listopadzie przygotowaliśmy zestawienie najlepszych i najciekawszych ofert darmowe produkcje. Poniżej znajdziecie na bieżąco aktualizowaną listę trwających właśnie okazji, zarówno tych czasowych, jak i stałych, jak również produkcji oferowanych w ramach usług abonamentowych oraz najnowszych tytułów dostępnych w ramach modelu free-to-play. Zapraszamy do sprawdzenia, jakie oferty czekają na Was w listopadzie, a także do częstego odwiedzania naszego zestawienia, aby nie pominąć żadnej gry za darmo.

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO

STEAM

GOG

EPIC GAMES STORE

MICROSOFT STORE

