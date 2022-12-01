Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w grudniu na PC

Radosław Krajewski
2022/12/01 12:00
Grudniowe zestawienie najlepszych ofert na darmowe gry i dodatki, a także tytuły free-to-play i nowe pozycje w usługach abonamentowych.

Grudzień to najlepszy miesiąc dla wszystkich fanów darmowych gier. To właśnie w tym miesiącu Epic Games Store z okazji świąt organizuje wielkie rozdawnictwo, w którym do zgarnięcia będzie aż 15 tytułów. Jeżeli więc nie chcecie żadnego z nich przegapić, to bądźcie na bieżąco z naszym zestawieniem, w którym znajdziecie najlepsze i najciekawsze oferty darmowe produkcje. Poniżej znajdziecie na bieżąco aktualizowaną listę trwających właśnie okazji, zarówno tych czasowych, jak i stałych, jak również produkcji oferowanych w ramach usług abonamentowych oraz najnowszych produkcji dostępnych w ramach modelu free-to-play. Zapraszamy do sprawdzenia, jakie oferty czekają na Was w grudniu, a także do częstego odwiedzania naszego zestawienia, aby nie pominąć żadnej gry za darmo.

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

