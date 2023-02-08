Oddaj swój głos w plebiscycie GRAM AWARDS 2022

Xbox Game Pass z pełną ofertą na luty. Oczekiwany tytuł zmierza do usługi

2023/02/08 15:10
Aż sześć nowości czeka na użytkowników usługi od Microsoftu.

Poznaliśmy pełną listę nadchodzących gier w Xbox Game Pass na luty. Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi zapowiedziami w bibliotece usługi pojawi się premierowo Atomic Heart. Na graczy czeka również kilka innych tytułów, w tym Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord oraz Cities: Skylines – Remastered. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – luty 2023

  • 9 luty - Madden NFL 23 (konsole, PC)
  • 9 luty - SD Gundam Battle Alliance (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • 14 luty - Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • 15 luty - Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X/S, chmura)
  • 16 luty - Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • 21 luty - Atomic Heart (konsole, PC, chmura)

Xbox Game Pass - gry usuwane 15 lutego

  • Besiege (Game Preview) (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • CrossfireX (konsole, chmura)
  • Infernax (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Recompile (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Skul: The Hero Slayer (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • The Last Kids on Earth (konsole, PC, chmura)

