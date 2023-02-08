Xbox Game Pass z pełną ofertą na luty. Oczekiwany tytuł zmierza do usługi

Poznaliśmy pełną listę nadchodzących gier w Xbox Game Pass na luty. Zgodnie z wcześniejszymi zapowiedziami w bibliotece usługi pojawi się premierowo Atomic Heart. Na graczy czeka również kilka innych tytułów, w tym Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord oraz Cities: Skylines – Remastered. Pełną listę znajdziecie poniżej.
Xbox Game Pass – luty 2023
- 9 luty - Madden NFL 23 (konsole, PC)
- 9 luty - SD Gundam Battle Alliance (konsole, PC, chmura)
- 14 luty - Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord (konsole, PC, chmura)
- 15 luty - Cities: Skylines – Remastered (Xbox Series X/S, chmura)
- 16 luty - Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition (konsole, PC, chmura)
- 21 luty - Atomic Heart (konsole, PC, chmura)
Xbox Game Pass - gry usuwane 15 lutego
- Besiege (Game Preview) (konsole, PC, chmura)
- CrossfireX (konsole, chmura)
- Infernax (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Recompile (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Skul: The Hero Slayer (konsole, PC, chmura)
- The Last Kids on Earth (konsole, PC, chmura)
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!