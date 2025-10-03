Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Nominacje do Golden Joystick Awards 2025. RPG z Francji zdeklasuje konkurencję?

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2025/10/03 17:20
0
0

Gracze mogą już głosować na swoich faworytów.

W tym roku nie mogliśmy narzekać na brak świetnych gier, dlatego też wskazanie jednej – najlepszej – nie będzie łatwym zadaniem. Powoli rozpoczyna się jednak okres różnego rodzaju plebiscytów i gal rozdania nagród, a gracze i dziennikarze będą musieli wkrótce dokonać kilku trudnych wyborów. Pierwszą okazję będzie Golden Joystick Awards 2025 – w sieci pojawiła się bowiem lista nominacji, a zainteresowani mogą już głosować na swoich faworytów w 21 kategoriach.

Ruszyło głosowanie Golden Joystick Awards 2025
Ruszyło głosowanie Golden Joystick Awards 2025

Na zdominowanie Golden Joystick Awards 2025 ogromną szansę ma Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, które powalczy o zwycięstwo w największej liczbie kategorii. RPG od studia Sandfall Interactive otrzymało bowiem aż 6 nominacji. Wspomniany tytuł wyprzedza m.in. takie tytuły jak Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 czy Ghost of Yotei, które otrzymały po 4 nominacje.

Gracze mogą głosować na swoich faworytów do 1 listopada 2025 roku o 2:00 czasu polskiego na stronie redakcji Games Radar. Kilka dni później – 3 listopada – rozpocznie się natomiast głosowanie na Najlepszą grę 2025 roku, które potrwa do 7 listopada. Natomiast główna ceremonia Golden Joystick Awards 2025 odbędzie się 20 listopada. Poniżej znajdziecie nominowanych w poszczególnych kategoriach.

Nominacje do Golden Joystick Awards 2025

Najlepszy storytelling

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • SILENT HILL f
  • Blue Prince
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  • The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy

Najlepsza gra sieciowa

  • Battlefield 6
  • PEAK
  • ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
  • Split Fiction
  • Mario Kart World
  • REMATCH

Najlepsza oprawa wizualna

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • The Midnight Walk
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Sword of the Sea
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Najlepsza gra indie

  • Blue Prince
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • Wanderstop
  • Skin Deep
  • despelote
  • Herdling
  • Abiotic Factor
  • Baby Steps
  • Caves of Qud
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Najlepsza gra indie – wydana samodzielnie

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Hades II
  • Sword of the Sea
  • PEAK
  • Keep Driving
  • Spilled!
  • Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
  • DELTARUNE
  • Promise Mascot Agency
  • Consume Me

Still Playing Award – PC i konsole

  • Minecraft
  • Dead by Daylight
  • HELLDIVERS 2
  • NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  • Satisfactory
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Marvel Rivals
  • Fortnite
  • Apex Legends
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
  • GTA Online
  • Warframe

Still Playing Award – urządzenia mobilne

  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Pokémon GO
  • Subway Surfers
  • Clash Royale
  • Honkai: Star Rail
  • Genshin Impact
  • Zenless Zone Zero
  • Roblox
  • Free Fire
  • PUBG MOBILE

Najlepszy Remake / Remaster

  • METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
  • Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
  • The Talos Principle: Reawakened
  • Gears of War: Reloaded
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Najlepsze studio roku

  • Team Cherry
  • Sandfall Interactive
  • Aggro Crab and Landfall
  • Bloober Team
  • Sloclap
  • Rebellion

GramTV przedstawia:

Najlepszy dodatek

  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
  • Lies of P: Overture
  • No Man's Sky: Voyagers
  • Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
  • Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest

Najlepsza oprawa audio

  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Battlefield 6
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Two Point Museum
  • Cronos: The New Dawn

Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • South of Midnight
  • SILENT HILL f
  • Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
  • DELTARUNE
  • Sword of the Sea

Najlepszy występ pierwszoplanowy

  • Jennifer English - Maelle w Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Troy Baker - Indiana Jones w Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Tom McKay - Henry w Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski w The Alters
  • Erika Ishii - Atsu w Ghost of Yōtei
  • Adriyan Rae - Hazel w South of Midnight

Najlepszy występ drugoplanowy

  • Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan w Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Jim High - Erik w Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Ben Starr - Verso w Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Lucy Griffiths - Alva w Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades II
  • Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss w Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Najlepsza gra roku na PC

  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • The Alters
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • PEAK
  • Abiotic Factor
  • Dune: Awakening

Najlepsza gra roku na konsolach

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Mario Kart World

Najlepsza gra w Early Access

  • Grounded 2
  • Schedule I
  • 9 Kings
  • R.E.P.O.
  • skate.
  • White Knuckle

Najlepszy sprzęt gamingowy

  • Nintendo Switch 2
  • Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
  • WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
  • Elgato Facecam 4K
  • Razer Blade 16
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

Najlepsza adaptacja gry wideo

  • Devil May Cry (Netflix)
  • Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
  • The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
  • A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
  • Secret Level (Prime Video)
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)

Najlepszy zwiastun gry wideo

  • Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
  • Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
  • Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
  • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
  • ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN - Announcement Trailer
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval

Najbardziej wyczekiwana gra

  • Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher 4
  • Black Myth: Zhong Kui
  • LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Night
  • 007 First Light
  • EXODUS
  • Subnautica 2
  • Light No Fire
  • The Expanse: Osiris Reborn
  • Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet
  • SAROS
  • The Blood of Dawnwalker
  • Crimson Desert
  • KINGDOM HEARTS IV
  • Marvel's Wolverine
  • Hell Let Loose: Vietnam
  • OD - KNOCK
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  • Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy
Źródło:https://www.gamesradar.com/games/events-conferences/clair-obscur-expedition-33-leads-the-golden-joystick-award-2025-charge-for-most-nominations-nudging-out-death-stranding-2-ghost-of-yotei-and-kingdom-come-deliverance-2

Tagi:

News
najlepsze gry
głosowanie
Golden Joystick Awards
gry roku
nominacje
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Ghost of Yōtei
Golden Joystick Awards 2025
Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuję się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2025 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.112