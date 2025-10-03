Nominacje do Golden Joystick Awards 2025. RPG z Francji zdeklasuje konkurencję?

W tym roku nie mogliśmy narzekać na brak świetnych gier, dlatego też wskazanie jednej – najlepszej – nie będzie łatwym zadaniem. Powoli rozpoczyna się jednak okres różnego rodzaju plebiscytów i gal rozdania nagród, a gracze i dziennikarze będą musieli wkrótce dokonać kilku trudnych wyborów. Pierwszą okazję będzie Golden Joystick Awards 2025 – w sieci pojawiła się bowiem lista nominacji, a zainteresowani mogą już głosować na swoich faworytów w 21 kategoriach.
Gracze mogą głosować na swoich faworytów do 1 listopada 2025 roku o 2:00 czasu polskiego na stronie redakcji Games Radar. Kilka dni później – 3 listopada – rozpocznie się natomiast głosowanie na Najlepszą grę 2025 roku, które potrwa do 7 listopada. Natomiast główna ceremonia Golden Joystick Awards 2025 odbędzie się 20 listopada. Poniżej znajdziecie nominowanych w poszczególnych kategoriach.
Nominacje do Golden Joystick Awards 2025
Najlepszy storytelling
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
SILENT HILL f
Blue Prince
Mafia: The Old Country
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy
Najlepsza gra sieciowa
Battlefield 6
PEAK
ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
Split Fiction
Mario Kart World
REMATCH
Najlepsza oprawa wizualna
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
The Midnight Walk
Ghost of Yōtei
Sword of the Sea
Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Najlepsza gra indie
Blue Prince
Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
Wanderstop
Skin Deep
despelote
Herdling
Abiotic Factor
Baby Steps
Caves of Qud
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Najlepsza gra indie – wydana samodzielnie
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hades II
Sword of the Sea
PEAK
Keep Driving
Spilled!
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
DELTARUNE
Promise Mascot Agency
Consume Me
Still Playing Award – PC i konsole
Minecraft
Dead by Daylight
HELLDIVERS 2
NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
Satisfactory
Call of Duty: Warzone
Marvel Rivals
Fortnite
Apex Legends
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege X
GTA Online
Warframe
Still Playing Award – urządzenia mobilne
Call of Duty: Mobile
Pokémon GO
Subway Surfers
Clash Royale
Honkai: Star Rail
Genshin Impact
Zenless Zone Zero
Roblox
Free Fire
PUBG MOBILE
Najlepszy Remake / Remaster
METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter
The Talos Principle: Reawakened
Gears of War: Reloaded
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4
Najlepsze studio roku
Team Cherry
Sandfall Interactive
Aggro Crab and Landfall
Bloober Team
Sloclap
Rebellion
Najlepszy dodatek
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants
Lies of P: Overture
No Man's Sky: Voyagers
Atomfall Story Expansion Pack: The Red Strain
Assassin's Creed Shadows - Claws of Awaji
Still Wakes the Deep: Siren's Rest
Najlepsza oprawa audio
Ghost of Yōtei
Battlefield 6
Donkey Kong Bananza
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Two Point Museum
Cronos: The New Dawn
Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
South of Midnight
SILENT HILL f
Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
DELTARUNE
Sword of the Sea
Najlepszy występ pierwszoplanowy
Jennifer English - Maelle w Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Troy Baker - Indiana Jones w Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Tom McKay - Henry w Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Alex Jordan - Jan Dolski w The Alters
Erika Ishii - Atsu w Ghost of Yōtei
Adriyan Rae - Hazel w South of Midnight
Najlepszy występ drugoplanowy
Troy Baker - Higgs Monaghan w Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Jim High - Erik w Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Ben Starr - Verso w Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Lucy Griffiths - Alva w Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream
Logan Cunningham - Hades II
Marios Gavrilis - Emmerich Voss w Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Najlepsza gra roku na PC
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Alters
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
PEAK
Abiotic Factor
Dune: Awakening
Najlepsza gra roku na konsolach
Donkey Kong Bananza
Monster Hunter Wilds
Ghost of Yōtei
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Mario Kart World
Najlepsza gra w Early Access
Grounded 2
Schedule I
9 Kings
R.E.P.O.
skate.
White Knuckle
Najlepszy sprzęt gamingowy
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD
Elgato Facecam 4K
Razer Blade 16
AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D
Najlepsza adaptacja gry wideo
Devil May Cry (Netflix)
Arcane Season 2 (Netflix)
The Last of Us Season 2 (HBO)
A Minecraft Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Secret Level (Prime Video)
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Paramount Pictures)
Najlepszy zwiastun gry wideo
Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2
Battlefield 6: Official Launch Live Action Trailer
Rhythm Doctor - Official Release Date Trailer
The Expanse: Osiris Reborn - Announcement Trailer
ROMEO IS A DEAD MAN - Announcement Trailer
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Official CGI Trailer – Live a Life Medieval
