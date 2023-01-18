Netflix przedstawia premiery na 2023 rok. Rebel Moon, Tyler Rake 2 i inne nowości

Netflix ogłosił swoje filmowe plany na bieżący rok. Podobnie jak w ubiegłym latach, również w tych platforma przedstawiła daty premier i zupełnie nowe ujęcia zaprezentowane w zwiastunie ze swoich najgorętszych hitów, które pojawią się na przestrzeni najbliższych dwunastu miesięcy. W ofercie Netflixa znalazły się takie tytuły, jak Zabójczy rejs 2, The Mother, Heart of Stone, Tyler Rake 2 oraz oczekiwany Rebel Moon od Zacka Snydera. Pełną rozpiskę wraz ze zwiastunem znajdziecie poniżej.
Netflix – filmowe premiery w 2023 roku
Styczeń
- Dog Gone - 13 stycznia 2023 roku
- Jung_E - 20 stycznia 2023 roku
- You People - 27 stycznia 2023 roku
- Pamela, A Love Story - 31 stycznia 2023 roku
Luty
- True Spirit - 3 lutego 2023 roku
- Bill Russell: Legend - 8 lutego 2023 roku
- Your Place or Mine - 10 lutego 2023 roku
- We Have a Ghost - 24 lutego 2023 roku
Marzec
- Luther: The Fallen Sun - 10 marca 2023 roku
- The Magician’s Elephant - 17 marca 2023 roku
- Murder Mystery 2 - 31 marca 2023 roku
Kwiecień
- A Tourists Guide To Love - 27 kwietnia 2023 roku
Maj
- The Mother - 12 maja 2023 roku
Czerwiec
- Extraction 2 - 16 czerwca 2023 roku
Lipiec
- They Cloned Tyrone - 21 lipca 2023 roku
Sierpień
- Heart Of Stone - 11 sierpnia 2023 roku
- Lift - 25 sierpnia 2023 roku
Październik
- Damsel - 13 października 2023 roku
- Pain Hustlers - 27 października 2023 roku
Listopad
- The Killer - 10 listopada 2023 roku
- A Family Affair - 17 listopada 2023 roku
- Leo - 22 listopada 2023 roku
Grudzień
- Leave The World Behind - 8 grudnia 2023 roku
- Rebel Moon - 22 grudnia 2023 roku
Netflix – pozostałe premiery na 2023 rok
- Chupa - wiosna 2023 roku
- Kill Boksoon - wiosna 2023 roku
- Happiness For Beginners - lato 2023 roku
- The Perfect Find - lato 2023 roku
- Love At First Sight - jesień 2023 roku
- Nyad - jesień 2023 roku
- Players - jesień 2023 roku
- Spaceman - jesień 2023
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!