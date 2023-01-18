Netflix przedstawia premiery na 2023 rok. Rebel Moon, Tyler Rake 2 i inne nowości

Radosław Krajewski
2023/01/18 15:55
Platforma jak co roku zaprezentowało swoje filmowe plany na najbliższe dwanaście miesięcy.

Netflix ogłosił swoje filmowe plany na bieżący rok. Podobnie jak w ubiegłym latach, również w tych platforma przedstawiła daty premier i zupełnie nowe ujęcia zaprezentowane w zwiastunie ze swoich najgorętszych hitów, które pojawią się na przestrzeni najbliższych dwunastu miesięcy. W ofercie Netflixa znalazły się takie tytuły, jak Zabójczy rejs 2, The Mother, Heart of Stone, Tyler Rake 2 oraz oczekiwany Rebel Moon od Zacka Snydera. Pełną rozpiskę wraz ze zwiastunem znajdziecie poniżej.

Netflix przedstawia premiery na 2023 rok. Rebel Moon, Tyler Rake 2 i inne nowości

Netflix – filmowe premiery w 2023 roku

Styczeń

  • Dog Gone - 13 stycznia 2023 roku
  • Jung_E - 20 stycznia 2023 roku
  • You People - 27 stycznia 2023 roku
  • Pamela, A Love Story - 31 stycznia 2023 roku

Luty

  • True Spirit - 3 lutego 2023 roku
  • Bill Russell: Legend - 8 lutego 2023 roku
  • Your Place or Mine - 10 lutego 2023 roku
  • We Have a Ghost - 24 lutego 2023 roku

Marzec

  • Luther: The Fallen Sun - 10 marca 2023 roku
  • The Magician’s Elephant - 17 marca 2023 roku
  • Murder Mystery 2 - 31 marca 2023 roku

Kwiecień

  • A Tourists Guide To Love - 27 kwietnia 2023 roku

Maj

  • The Mother - 12 maja 2023 roku

Czerwiec

  • Extraction 2 - 16 czerwca 2023 roku

Lipiec

  • They Cloned Tyrone - 21 lipca 2023 roku

Sierpień

  • Heart Of Stone - 11 sierpnia 2023 roku
  • Lift - 25 sierpnia 2023 roku

Październik

  • Damsel - 13 października 2023 roku
  • Pain Hustlers - 27 października 2023 roku

Listopad

  • The Killer - 10 listopada 2023 roku
  • A Family Affair - 17 listopada 2023 roku
  • Leo - 22 listopada 2023 roku

Grudzień

  • Leave The World Behind - 8 grudnia 2023 roku
  • Rebel Moon - 22 grudnia 2023 roku

Netflix – pozostałe premiery na 2023 rok

  • Chupa - wiosna 2023 roku
  • Kill Boksoon - wiosna 2023 roku
  • Happiness For Beginners - lato 2023 roku
  • The Perfect Find - lato 2023 roku
  • Love At First Sight - jesień 2023 roku
  • Nyad - jesień 2023 roku
  • Players - jesień 2023 roku
  • Spaceman - jesień 2023

