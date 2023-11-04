Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Microsoft przedstawia premiery na Xbox i PC. Nadchodzą duże hity, w tym do Game Passa

Radosław Krajewski
2023/11/04 19:00
Korporacja ogłosiła wszystkie premiery na nadchodzący tydzień. Znalazło się również kilka nowości zmierzających do Xbox Game Pass.

To będzie kolejny świetny tydzień dla graczy. W nadchodzących dniach na rynku zadebiutuje aż 19 gier, w tym kilka bardzo mocnych premier. Swoje premiery mają takie tytuły, jak Niezwyciężony, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, pełna wersja Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, a także dodatek Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn.

W przyszłym tygodniu czekają nas aż trzy nowości w Xbox Game Pass. Najważniejszą z nich jest Football Manager 2024, zarówno na konsolach, jak komputerach osobistych. Fani strategii będą mogli sięgnąć również po Dungeons 4. Jeżeli jednak wolicie więcej akcji, to zainteresuje Was Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Poniżej znajdziecie listę wszystkich premier na konsolach Xbox i PC, które pojawią się na rynku w przyszłym tygodniu.

Xbox i PC – premiery tygodnia (6-10 listopada)

  • 6 listopada - Football Manager 2024 (Xbox Game Pass)
  • 6 listopada - The Invincible
  • 7 listopada - Devil Engine Complete Edition
  • 7 listopada - Roboquest
  • 7 listopada - SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
  • 7 listopada - Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharoh
  • 8 listopada - Bem Feito
  • 8 listopada - Excessive Trim
  • 8 listopada - Lost Islands
  • 8 listopada - Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
  • 8 listopada - Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn
  • 9 listopada - Dungeons 4 (Xbox Game Pass)
  • 9 listopada - Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Xbox Game Pass)
  • 9 listopada - While the Iron’s Hot
  • 10 listopada - Air Twister
  • 10 listopada - Bob the Elementalist
  • 10 listopada - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
  • 10 listopada - The Fast Journey
  • 10 listopada - ZooKeeper

