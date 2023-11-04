Microsoft przedstawia premiery na Xbox i PC. Nadchodzą duże hity, w tym do Game Passa

To będzie kolejny świetny tydzień dla graczy. W nadchodzących dniach na rynku zadebiutuje aż 19 gier, w tym kilka bardzo mocnych premier. Swoje premiery mają takie tytuły, jak Niezwyciężony, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, pełna wersja Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, a także dodatek Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn.
W przyszłym tygodniu czekają nas aż trzy nowości w Xbox Game Pass. Najważniejszą z nich jest Football Manager 2024, zarówno na konsolach, jak komputerach osobistych. Fani strategii będą mogli sięgnąć również po Dungeons 4. Jeżeli jednak wolicie więcej akcji, to zainteresuje Was Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Poniżej znajdziecie listę wszystkich premier na konsolach Xbox i PC, które pojawią się na rynku w przyszłym tygodniu.
Xbox i PC – premiery tygodnia (6-10 listopada)
- 6 listopada - Football Manager 2024 (Xbox Game Pass)
- 6 listopada - The Invincible
- 7 listopada - Devil Engine Complete Edition
- 7 listopada - Roboquest
- 7 listopada - SpellForce: Conquest of Eo
- 7 listopada - Tintin Reporter – Cigars of the Pharoh
- 8 listopada - Bem Feito
- 8 listopada - Excessive Trim
- 8 listopada - Lost Islands
- 8 listopada - Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator
- 8 listopada - Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn
- 9 listopada - Dungeons 4 (Xbox Game Pass)
- 9 listopada - Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (Xbox Game Pass)
- 9 listopada - While the Iron’s Hot
- 10 listopada - Air Twister
- 10 listopada - Bob the Elementalist
- 10 listopada - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- 10 listopada - The Fast Journey
- 10 listopada - ZooKeeper
