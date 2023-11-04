Microsoft przedstawia premiery na Xbox i PC. Nadchodzą duże hity, w tym do Game Passa

To będzie kolejny świetny tydzień dla graczy. W nadchodzących dniach na rynku zadebiutuje aż 19 gier, w tym kilka bardzo mocnych premier. Swoje premiery mają takie tytuły, jak Niezwyciężony, SpellForce: Conquest of Eo, pełna wersja Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, a także dodatek Tales of Arise – Beyond the Dawn.

W przyszłym tygodniu czekają nas aż trzy nowości w Xbox Game Pass. Najważniejszą z nich jest Football Manager 2024, zarówno na konsolach, jak komputerach osobistych. Fani strategii będą mogli sięgnąć również po Dungeons 4. Jeżeli jednak wolicie więcej akcji, to zainteresuje Was Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Poniżej znajdziecie listę wszystkich premier na konsolach Xbox i PC, które pojawią się na rynku w przyszłym tygodniu.

Xbox i PC – premiery tygodnia (6-10 listopada)