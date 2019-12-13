Informacje
News

Poznaliśmy zwycięzców The Game Awards 2019!

Maria Wawrzyniak, 13.12.2019 05:50 1

Przedstawiamy listę zwycięzców tegorocznej edycji The Game Awards.

Gra roku (Game of the Year):

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Najlepsza gra akcji:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji:

  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:

  • Control (Remedy/505) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)

Najlepsze udźwiękowienie:

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)

Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Najciekawsza osobowość:

  • Courage - Jack Dunlop
  • Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
  • Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
  • Grefg - David Martínez
  • Shroud - Michael Grzesiek – ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:

  • Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
  • Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
  • Danny ‘Zonic’ Sorensen (Astralis, CSGO) – ZWYCIĘZCA

Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship 2019 – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • The International 2019

Najlepsza gra e-sportowa:

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
  • DOTA2 (Valve)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games)
  • League of Legends (Riot Games) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Overwatch (Blizzard)

Najlepszy e-sportowy prowadzący:

  • Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Alex „Machine” Richardson
  • Paul „Redeye” Chaloner
  • Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Duan „Candice” Yu-Shuang

Najlepszy gracz e-sportowy:

  • Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
  • Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:

  • Astralis (CS:GO)
  • G2 Esports (LOL) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • OG (DOTA2)
  • San Francisco Shock (OWL)
  • Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Najlepsza gra familijna:

  • Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
  • Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)

Najlepsza bijatyka:

  • Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
  • Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
  • Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo) – ZWYCIĘZCA

Największy powiew świeżości w grach indie (Fresh Indie Game):

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Gris (Nomada Studio)
  • My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital)
  • Slay the Spire (Mega Crit)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House)

Najlepiej wyreżyserowana gra:

  • Control (Remedy/505 Games)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)

Najlepsza gra pod względem zaangażowania (Games for Impact):

  • Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
  • Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Kind Words (Popcannibal)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
  • Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)

Najlepsza gra niezależna:

  • Baba Is You (Hempuli)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
  • Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
  • Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Najlepsza gra mobilna:

  • Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
  • Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
  • What the Golf? (Tribland)

Najlepsza gra wieloosobowa:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
  • Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Najlepsza narracja:

  • A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
  • Control (Remedy/505)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Najlepiej rozwijana gra:

  • Apex Legends (Respawn)
  • Destiny 2 (Bungie)
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Fortnite (Epic Games) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)

Najlepsza kreacja aktorska (Best Performance):

  • Ashly Burch jako Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds)
  • Courtney Hope jako Jesse Faden (Control)
  • Laura Bailey jako Kait Diaz (Gears 5)
  • Mads Mikkelsen jako Cliff (Death Stranding) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Matthew Porretta jako Dr Casper Darling (Control)
  • Norman Reedus jako Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)

Najlepsza gra RPG:

  • Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
  • The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)

Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:

  • Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
  • Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
  • Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)

Najlepsza gra sportowa/wyścigowa:

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
  • eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
  • F1 2019 (Codemasters)
  • FIFA 20 (EA Sports)

Najlepsza gra strategiczna:

  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
  • Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
  • Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
  • Wargroove (Chucklefish)

Najlepsza gra VR/AR:

  • Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
  • Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
  • Beat Saber (Beat Games) – ZWYCIĘZCA
  • No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
  • Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)

Pełna oferta gier komputerowych w sklepie Sferis

TGA 2019: Fast and Furious Crossroads ogłoszone na PC, PS4 i XOne
TGA 2019: The Wolf Among Us 2 powstaje z martwych!
najnowsze

Galerie Gramowiczów #2 - kowboje i przeboje.
Michał "Muradin" Grabowski 18.12.2019 13:10

Drugi odcinek Galerii Gramowiczów opanował iście kowbojski nastrój… z małą wyprawą do Ameryki Południowej w poszukiwaniu skarbów wraz z dobrze znaną archeolożką.