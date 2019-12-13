News
Poznaliśmy zwycięzców The Game Awards 2019!
13.12.2019
Przedstawiamy listę zwycięzców tegorocznej edycji The Game Awards.
Gra roku (Game of the Year):
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai-Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Najlepsza gra akcji:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Astral Chain (Platinum Games/Nintendo)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom/Capcom) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Metro Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)
Najlepsza przygodowa gra akcji:
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepszy kierunek artystyczny:
- Control (Remedy/505) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo)
Najlepsze udźwiękowienie:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios)
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
Najlepsze wsparcie społeczności:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Najciekawsza osobowość:
- Courage - Jack Dunlop
- Dr. Lupo - Benjamin Lupo
- Ewok - Soleil Wheeler
- Grefg - David Martínez
- Shroud - Michael Grzesiek – ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepszy trener e-sportowy:
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sorensen (Astralis, CSGO) – ZWYCIĘZCA
Najlepsze wydarzenie e-sportowe:
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019 – ZWYCIĘZCA
- The International 2019
Najlepsza gra e-sportowa:
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Najlepszy e-sportowy prowadzący:
- Eefje „Sjokz” Depoortere – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Alex „Machine” Richardson
- Paul „Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex „Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan „Candice” Yu-Shuang
Najlepszy gracz e-sportowy:
- Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka ‘Perkz’ Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Najlepsza drużyna e-sportowa:
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LOL) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
Najlepsza gra familijna:
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo)
- Yoshi's Crafted World (Good-Feel/Nintendo)
Najlepsza bijatyka:
- Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo)
- Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (NetherRealm/WBIE)
- Samurai Showdown (SNK/Athlon)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco/Sora/Nintendo) – ZWYCIĘZCA
Największy powiew świeżości w grach indie (Fresh Indie Game):
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Gris (Nomada Studio)
- My Friend Pedro (DeadToast Entertainment)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital)
- Slay the Spire (Mega Crit)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House)
Najlepiej wyreżyserowana gra:
- Control (Remedy/505 Games)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Resident Evil 2 (Capcom/Capcom)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software/Activision)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
Najlepsza gra pod względem zaangażowania (Games for Impact):
- Concrete Genie (Pixelopus/SIE)
- Gris (Nomada Studio/Devolver) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Kind Words (Popcannibal)
- Life is Strange 2 (Dontnod/Square Enix)
- Sea of Solitude (Jo-Mei Games/EA)
Najlepsza gra niezależna:
- Baba Is You (Hempuli)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Katana ZERO (Askiisoft/Devoler)
- Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna)
- Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Najlepsza gra mobilna:
- Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- GRINDSTONE (Capybara Games)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
- Sky: Children of Light (Thatgamecompany)
- What the Golf? (Tribland)
Najlepsza gra wieloosobowa:
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Borderlands 3 (Gearbox/2K)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Tetris 99 (Arika/Nintendo)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)
Najlepsza narracja:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo/Focus Home)
- Control (Remedy/505)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE)
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Najlepiej rozwijana gra:
- Apex Legends (Respawn)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Fortnite (Epic Games) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft)
Najlepsza kreacja aktorska (Best Performance):
- Ashly Burch jako Parvati Holcomb (The Outer Worlds)
- Courtney Hope jako Jesse Faden (Control)
- Laura Bailey jako Kait Diaz (Gears 5)
- Mads Mikkelsen jako Cliff (Death Stranding) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Matthew Porretta jako Dr Casper Darling (Control)
- Norman Reedus jako Sam Porter Bridges (Death Stranding)
Najlepsza gra RPG:
- Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne (Capcom)
- The Outer Worlds (Obsidian/Private Division)
Najlepsza ścieżka dźwiękowa:
- Cadence of Hyrule (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo)
- Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/SIE) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom)
- Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna)
Najlepsza gra sportowa/wyścigowa:
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Beenox/Activision) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- DiRT Rally 2.0 (Codemasters)
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (PES Productions/Konami)
- F1 2019 (Codemasters)
- FIFA 20 (EA Sports)
Najlepsza gra strategiczna:
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Triumph Studios/Paradox)
- Anno 1800 (Blue Byte/Ubisoft)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems/Koei Tecmo/Nintendo) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Tropico 6 (Limbic Entertainment/Kalypso Media)
- Wargroove (Chucklefish)
Najlepsza gra VR/AR:
- Asgard's Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
- Blood & Truth (SIE London Studio/SIE)
- Beat Saber (Beat Games) – ZWYCIĘZCA
- No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
- Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games)