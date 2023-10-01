Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Oferta na darmowe gry na PC w październiku

Radosław Krajewski
2023/10/01 09:00
0
0

Zestawienie najlepszych ofert na darmowe gry oraz produkcje free-to-play i nowe pozycje w usługach abonamentowych we wrześniu.

We wrześniu pojawiło się mnóstwo hitów, które będą walczyć o tytuł gry roku. Październik zapowiada się jeszcze lepiej, ale nie powinniśmy zapominać o darmowych grach, które regularnie udostępniane są w sklepach Steam, GOG i Epic Games Store. Ciekawie prezentują się również nowości w Xbox Game Pass na PC, a także w Amazon Prime Gaming, który zafundował swoich subskrybentom ubiegłoroczny hit. Jeżeli więc chcecie być na bieżąco z najlepszymi darmowymi ofertami, to często odwiedzajcie nasz aktualizowany artykuł, dzięki któremu nie przegapicie żadnej atrakcyjnej promocji i wzbogacicie swoją kolekcję cyfrowych gier o kolejne tytuły całkowicie za darmo.

Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Oferta na darmowe gry na PC w październiku

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO

  • We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip: od 14 września do 13 października (Steam oraz Epic Games Store)
  • Truberbrook: od 29 września do 2 października (GOG)
  • Model Builder: od 28 września do 5 października (Epic Games Store)
  • Soulstice: od 28 września do 5 października (Epic Games Store)
  • Godlike Burger: od 5 października do 12 października (Epic Games Store)

STEAM

GOG

EPIC GAMES STORE

MICROSOFT STORE

Xbox Game Pass (PC)

Xbox Game Pass (PC), Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Oferta na darmowe gry na PC w październiku

RPG

  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Fallout: Tactics
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
  • Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
  • Lies of P
  • Little Witch in the Woods
  • Loop Hero
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
  • Octopath Traveller
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Pentiment
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
  • Rune Factory 4 Special
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister
  • Soul Hackers 2
  • Starfield
  • Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
  • The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resparkled
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

STRATEGIE

  • Age of Empires Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
  • Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
  • Cities: Skylines
  • Crusader Kings III
  • Dune: Spice Wars
  • Dyson Sphere Program
  • Expeditions: Rome
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
  • Frostpunk
  • Galactic Civilizations III
  • Gears Tactics
  • Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Humankind
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Massive Chalice
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Let’s Build a Zoo
  • Offworld Trading Company
  • Railway Empire 2
  • Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • Stellaris
  • Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

GRY AKCJI

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Alice: Madness Returns
  • Amnesia: Collection
  • Amnesia: Rebirth
  • Amnesia: The Bunker
  • Ark: Survival Evolved
  • Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
  • Arx Fatalis
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins
  • Atomic Heart
  • Back 4 Blood
  • BattleTech
  • Battletoads
  • Bleeding Edge
  • Broforce Forever
  • Chivalry 2
  • Crackdown 3
  • Dead by Daylight
  • Destroy All Humans!
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM (1993)
  • DOOM II
  • DOOM 3
  • DOOM 64
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance
  • Exoprimal
  • Far Cry 5
  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
  • Gears 5
  • Gears of War 4
  • Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
  • Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • GoldenEye 007
  • Gotham Knights
  • Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • Gungrave G.O.R.E
  • Halo 2: Anniversary
  • Halo 3
  • Halo 3: ODST
  • Halo Infinite
  • Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
  • Halo: Reach
  • Halo: Spartan Assault
  • Halo: Spartan Strike
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection
  • Hi-Fi Rush
  • High On Life
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Hitman Trilogy
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Injustice 2
  • Insurgency: Sandstorm
  • Just Cause 4: Reloaded
  • Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
  • LEGO Gwiezdne Wojny: Saga Skywalkerów
  • MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
  • Metal: Hellsinger
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • New Super Lucky's Tale
  • Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
  • Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Payday 3
  • Prey
  • Psychonauts
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Quake II
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Rainbow Six Extraction
  • RAGE 2
  • ReCore
  • Redfall
  • Remnant: From the Ashes
  • Research and Destroy
  • Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
  • Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
  • Sniper Elite 5
  • SOMA
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Sunset Overdrive
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  • The Evil Within
  • The Evil Within 2
  • The Lamplighter’s League
  • The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
  • Valheim
  • Venba
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
  • Watch Dogs 2
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
  • Yakuza 0
  • Yakuza Kiwami
  • Yakuza Kiwami 2
  • Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5)
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War

SPORTOWE\WYŚCIGI

  • Cricket 22
  • Dirt 5
  • F1 22
  • FIFA 22
  • FIFA 23
  • Football Manager 2023
  • Forza Horizon 4
  • Forza Horizon 5
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
  • Madden NFL 23
  • MotoGP 22
  • Need for Speed Unbound
  • Golf With Your Friends
  • Super Mega Baseball 3

INNE

  • 7 Days to Die
  • A Short Hike
  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Among Us
  • Anvil
  • Arcade Paradise
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Astroneer
  • Ben 10: Power Trip
  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
  • Bramble: The Mountain King
  • Broken Age
  • Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
  • Cassette Beasts
  • Celeste
  • Chained Echoes
  • Chicory: A Colorful Tale
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Cocoon
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
  • Cooking Simulator
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
  • Dead Cells
  • Death's Door
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Demon's Tilt
  • Descenders
  • Disc Room
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
  • Disneyland Adventures
  • Dordogne
  • Embr
  • Escape Academy
  • Eastern Exorcist
  • Eastward
  • Everspace 2
  • Eville
  • Exapunks
  • Faeria
  • Farming Simulator 22
  • Farworld Pioneers
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley
  • Firewatch
  • Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
  • Forager
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Gang Beasts
  • Garden Story
  • Generation Zero
  • Genesis Noir
  • Ghostlore
  • Ghost Song
  • Goat Simulator
  • GoNNER
  • GoNNER 2
  • Gris
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • Grounded
  • Gunfire Reborn
  • Hardspace: Shipbreaker
  • Hatoful Boyfriend
  • Heave Ho
  • Hello Neighbor 2
  • Hollow Knight
  • Homestead Arcana
  • Human Fall Flat
  • Humankind
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Infinite Guitars
  • Inkulinati
  • INSIDE
  • It Takes Two
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
  • Katana Zero
  • Kill It with Fire
  • Lapin
  • Limbo
  • Lonely Mountains: Downhill
  • Lost In Random
  • Loot River
  • Maquette
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Merge & Blade
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard
  • Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
  • Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions
  • Monster Sanctuary
  • Moonlighter
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Friend Peppa Pig
  • My Time At Portia
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Neon Abyss
  • Neoverse
  • No Man's Sky
  • Norco
  • Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
  • Opus Magnum
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overwhelm
  • Pac-Man Museum+
  • PAW Patrol Grand Prix
  • Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
  • Phantom Abyss
  • Phoenix Point
  • Pikuniku
  • Planet of Lana
  • PowerWash Simulator
  • Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
  • Ravenlok
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Roboquest
  • Potion Craft
  • Rubber Bandits
  • Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
  • Scorn
  • ScourgeBringer
  • SD Gundam Battle Alliance
  • Sea of Stars
  • Sea of Thieves
  • Shenzhen I/O
  • Shredders
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
  • Singalis
  • Slay the Spire
  • Slime Rancher 2
  • Soccer Story
  • Solar Ash
  • Solasta: Crown of the Magister
  • Somerville
  • SnowRunner
  • SpiderHeck
  • Starbound
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral
  • Spacelines from the Far Out
  • Superliminal
  • Tainted Grail
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
  • Techtonica
  • Tell Me Why
  • The Big Con
  • The Bookwalker
  • The Gunk
  • The Last Case of Benedict Fox
  • The Legend of Tianding
  • The Procession to Calvary
  • The Riftbreaker
  • The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
  • The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • The Wandering Village
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild
  • This War of Mine Final Cut
  • Toem
  • Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Trailmakers
  • Trek to Yomi
  • Tunic
  • Turbo Golf Racing
  • Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Wandersong
  • Wreckfest
  • You Suck at Parking

Pozostałe subskrypcje

Amazon Prime Gaming

  • 5 października - Ghostwire: Tokyo (Epic Games Store)
  • 5 października - Grunnd (Amazon Games)
  • 12 października - The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition (GOG)
  • 12 października - Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (GOG)
  • 19 października - The Textorcist (GOG)
  • 19 października - Golden Light (Epic Games Store)
  • 26 października - Super Adventure Hand (Amazon Games)

Humble Choice

  • Aces & Adventures
  • Autonauts Vs Piratebots
  • Deceive Inc.
  • Foretales
  • Patch Quest
  • The Forgotten City
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
  • Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?

Gry free-to-play na PC

Gry free-to-play na PC, Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Oferta na darmowe gry na PC w październiku

Steam

Epic Games Store

Battle.net

EA App

Ubisoft Connect

Darmowe weekendy na PC

  • RPG Maker MV – od 28 września do 2 października (Steam)

GramTV przedstawia:

Powrót

Jaką klasą postaci grasz w Diablo IV?

Tagi:

Inne
PC
Ubisoft
EA
Steam
Blizzard
free-to-play
Valve
Epic Games
Blizzard Entertainment
promocja
darmowy weekend
darmowe DLC
darmowe gry
za darmo
Amazon
GOG.com
EA Play
Battle.net
cyfrowa dystrybucja
Valve Software
Xbox Game Pass
promocje
sklep
prezent
darmowe dodatki
GOG
okazja
free to play
sklep Steam
Epic Games Store
gry za darmo
Humble Choice
Ubisoft Connect
Amazon Prime Gaming
PC Game Pass
EA app
Komentarze
0

Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2023 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.5.0.5.594.1880

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
ZakupyForumthe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2023 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.5.0.5.594.1880