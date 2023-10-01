Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Oferta na darmowe gry na PC w październiku

We wrześniu pojawiło się mnóstwo hitów, które będą walczyć o tytuł gry roku. Październik zapowiada się jeszcze lepiej, ale nie powinniśmy zapominać o darmowych grach, które regularnie udostępniane są w sklepach Steam, GOG i Epic Games Store. Ciekawie prezentują się również nowości w Xbox Game Pass na PC, a także w Amazon Prime Gaming, który zafundował swoich subskrybentom ubiegłoroczny hit. Jeżeli więc chcecie być na bieżąco z najlepszymi darmowymi ofertami, to często odwiedzajcie nasz aktualizowany artykuł, dzięki któremu nie przegapicie żadnej atrakcyjnej promocji i wzbogacicie swoją kolekcję cyfrowych gier o kolejne tytuły całkowicie za darmo.
Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC
OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO
- We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip: od 14 września do 13 października (Steam oraz Epic Games Store)
- Truberbrook: od 29 września do 2 października (GOG)
- Model Builder: od 28 września do 5 października (Epic Games Store)
- Soulstice: od 28 września do 5 października (Epic Games Store)
- Godlike Burger: od 5 października do 12 października (Epic Games Store)
STEAM
- Tribe Dash - Stone Age Time Management & Strategy: bezterminowo
- Strongblade - Puzzle Quest and Match-3 Adventure: bezterminowo
- The Hardest Game Ever: bezterminowo
- Sect-Machina: bezterminowo
- Sans Logique: bezterminowo
- Yujiro's Mansion: bezterminowo
- The Sinking of the Dream Chaser: bezterminowo
- Brave Nine: bezterminowo
- Town of Salem 2: bezterminowo
- Astral Shipwright: bezterminowo
- Helium Rain: bezterminowo
- WARSAW RISING: Miasto Bohaterów: bezterminowo
- Daisho: Survival of a Samurai: bezterminowo
- EMERGENCY: bezterminowo
- Cervus Blade: bezterminowo
- White Middle Class Guy Simulator: bezterminowo
- Eternium: bezterminowo
- Can Strike: bezterminowo
- The PenguinGame 2 -Lies of Penguin-
- Dreamkeeper: bezterminowo
- SeaFeud: bezterminowo
- Monster Museum: bezterminowo
- Born to Rise: bezterminowo
- INVICTA: The Next Queen: bezterminowo
- POOSTALL Royale: bezterminowo
- Curse of the Old Gods: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- A.W.O.L.: bezterminowo
- Weird West - The Bounty Hunter Journey: bezterminowo
- Gun Devil: bezterminowo
- FLASHOUT 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Realm of the Mad God Exalt: bezterminowo
- Waves: bezterminowo
- Waves 2: Notorious: bezterminowo
- Republique: bezterminowo
- Knight Club +: bezterminowo
- HueBots: bezterminowo
- Loading Screen Simulator: bezterminowo
- ShadowBringer: bezterminowo
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- Scrap Garden - The Day Before: bezterminowo
- Poppy Playtime: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: A Hidden Object Adventure: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: Mahjong: bezterminowo
- Clover Tale: bezterminowo
- Mystic Journey: Tri Peaks Solitaire: bezterminowo
- Maui: bezterminowo
- MATH EXPRESSions: bezterminowo
- Gra Szyfrów: bezterminowo
- Little Obedient Robot: bezterminowo
- The Sad Story of Emmeline Burns: bezterminowo
- Once on a windswept night: bezterminowo
- Blameless: bezterminowo
- Get Off My Lawn!: bezterminowo
- There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015: bezterminowo
- Oil Rush: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
- Armillo: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
GOG
- Helium Rain: bezterminowo
- South Scrimshaw, Part One: bezterminowo
- Legendary Hoplite: Ajax’s Trial: bezterminowo
- Shogun Showdown: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter: bezterminowo
- Gravewood High: bezterminowo
- Crusader Kings II: bezterminowo
- Bloody Hell: bezterminowo
- Shogun Showdown: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter: bezterminowo
- The Feast: bezterminowo
- NecroBouncer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Sandwalkers: The Fourteenth Caravan: bezterminowo
- Diluvian Winds: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Dink Smallwood HD: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut: bezterminowo
- Martial Law: bezterminowo
- The Witcher Goodies Collection: bezterminowo
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue: bezterminowo
- A Space for the Unbound - Prologue: bezterminowo
- Akalabeth: World of Doom: bezterminowo
- Ultima 4: Quest of the Avatar: bezterminowo
- Worlds of Ultima : The Savage Empire: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams: bezterminowo
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: bezterminowo
- Lure of the Temptress: bezterminowo
- Bio Menace: bezterminowo
- Teenagent: bezterminowo
- Beneath a Steel Sky: bezterminowo
- Flight of the Amazon Queen: bezterminowo
- Stargunner: bezterminowo
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete: bezterminowo
- Tyrian 2000: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut: bezterminowo
- OpenTTD: bezterminowo
- Eschalon: Book I: bezterminowo
- Treasure Adventure Game: bezterminowo
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves: bezterminowo
- The Lords of Midnight: bezterminowo
- Doomdark's Revenge: bezterminowo
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius: bezterminowo
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi: bezterminowo
- Overload - Playable Teaser: bezterminowo
- CAYNE: bezterminowo
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version: bezterminowo
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin: bezterminowo
- Quake II RTX: bezterminowo
- Alder's Blood Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast: bezterminowo
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Zoria: Age of Shattering Prologue: bezterminowo
- One Dreamer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Symphonia: bezterminowo
- Fantasy General II: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Whateverland: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue: bezterminowo
- Liberated Free Trial: bezterminowo
- Against the Moon: Prologue: bezterminowo
- The Riftbreaker: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Scrapnaut: Prologue: bezterminowo
- HordeCore: Training Ground: bezterminowo
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2: bezterminowo
- BROK The InvestiGator - prologue: bezterminowo
- Nomads of Driftland: bezterminowo
- Song of Farca: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Shores Unknown: Arrival: bezterminowo
- Backbone Prologue: bezterminowo
- Farlanders Prologue: bezterminowo
- Lacuna: Prologue: bezterminowo
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory - The Prologue: bezterminowo
- Reverie Knights Tactics: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hell Architect: Prologue: bezterminowo
- NORCO Act One: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami - Dojo: bezterminowo
- Time Loader: First Memories: bezterminowo
- The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos: bezterminowo
- Terraformers: First Steps on Mars: bezterminowo
- Slender Threads: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Signs of the Sojourner: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Prologue: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Janosik: bezterminowo
- Ascendant: bezterminowo
- War Wind: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
EPIC GAMES STORE
- Project Adam : AI Attack: bezterminowo
- The Forest Quartet: bezterminowo
- Garten of Banban: bezterminowo
- The Moshpit Tournament: bezterminowo
- KnockedDown: bezterminowo
- Hysteria in Howlsbend: bezterminowo
- Hellsplit: Workbench: bezterminowo
- Mutus Meteora: bezterminowo
- NOVA: bezterminowo
- Panic Room. House of Secrets: bezterminowo
- Apeiron: bezterminowo
- Conjury Revell: bezterminowo
- Worlds War 1: bezterminowo
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: bezterminowo
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- KeyWe - Early Bird Pack DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- SnowRunner - Anniversary DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
MICROSOFT STORE
- Halo Infinite: bezterminowo
- Destiny 2: bezterminowo
- Roblox: bezterminowo
- Asphalt 9: Legends: bezterminowo
- World of Tanks Blitz: bezterminowo
- Sniper Fury - Elite Gun Shooter: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Quake Champions: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 14: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 16: bezterminowo
- Inops: bezterminowo
- Wizard Magic Battle - FPS Spell Shooter: bezterminowo
- Shining Hotel - Lost in Nowhere Horror: bezterminowo
- Mad Speed Race: bezterminowo
- Demon at Work - Dark Evil Spirit: bezterminowo
- Road Patrol Truck - Transport Parking Simulator: bezterminowo
- Tiny Troopers 2: Special Ops: bezterminowo
- Parkour Simulator 3D - Extreme Runner: bezterminowo
Xbox Game Pass (PC)
RPG
- Darkest Dungeon
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Fallout: Tactics
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2
- Lies of P
- Little Witch in the Woods
- Loop Hero
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
- Octopath Traveller
- Persona 5 Royal
- Pentiment
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Soul Hackers 2
- Starfield
- Sword and Fairy: Together Forever
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resparkled
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
- Wasteland 3
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
STRATEGIE
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition
- Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Cities: Skylines
- Crusader Kings III
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Dyson Sphere Program
- Expeditions: Rome
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
- Frostpunk
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Gears Tactics
- Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
- Halo Wars 2
- Humankind
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Massive Chalice
- Minecraft Legends
- Let’s Build a Zoo
- Offworld Trading Company
- Railway Empire 2
- Rise of Nations: Extended Edition
- Stardew Valley
- Stellaris
- Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
GRY AKCJI
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Alice: Madness Returns
- Amnesia: Collection
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Ark: Ultimate Survivor Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins
- Atomic Heart
- Back 4 Blood
- BattleTech
- Battletoads
- Bleeding Edge
- Broforce Forever
- Chivalry 2
- Crackdown 3
- Dead by Daylight
- Destroy All Humans!
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dishonored Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II
- DOOM 3
- DOOM 64
- Doom Eternal
- Dungeons and Dragons: Dark Alliance
- Exoprimal
- Far Cry 5
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
- Gears 5
- Gears of War 4
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- GoldenEye 007
- Gotham Knights
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Gungrave G.O.R.E
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: ODST
- Halo Infinite
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- Halo: Spartan Strike
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Hi-Fi Rush
- High On Life
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hitman Trilogy
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Injustice 2
- Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
- LEGO Gwiezdne Wojny: Saga Skywalkerów
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Payday 3
- Prey
- Psychonauts
- Psychonauts 2
- Quake II
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Rainbow Six Extraction
- RAGE 2
- ReCore
- Redfall
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Research and Destroy
- Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem
- Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 5
- SOMA
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Sunset Overdrive
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Lamplighter’s League
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- Valheim
- Venba
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- Watch Dogs 2
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Yakuza 0
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, Yakuza 5)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
SPORTOWE\WYŚCIGI
- Cricket 22
- Dirt 5
- F1 22
- FIFA 22
- FIFA 23
- Football Manager 2023
- Forza Horizon 4
- Forza Horizon 5
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition
- Madden NFL 23
- MotoGP 22
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Golf With Your Friends
- Super Mega Baseball 3
INNE
- 7 Days to Die
- A Short Hike
- Airborne Kingdom
- Among Us
- Anvil
- Arcade Paradise
- As Dusk Falls
- Astroneer
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Broken Age
- Car Mechanic Simulator 2021
- Cassette Beasts
- Celeste
- Chained Echoes
- Chicory: A Colorful Tale
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cocoon
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Cooking Simulator
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead Cells
- Death's Door
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Demon's Tilt
- Descenders
- Disc Room
- Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dordogne
- Embr
- Escape Academy
- Eastern Exorcist
- Eastward
- Everspace 2
- Eville
- Exapunks
- Faeria
- Farming Simulator 22
- Farworld Pioneers
- Figment 2: Creed Valley
- Firewatch
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery
- Forager
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Gang Beasts
- Garden Story
- Generation Zero
- Genesis Noir
- Ghostlore
- Ghost Song
- Goat Simulator
- GoNNER
- GoNNER 2
- Gris
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Grounded
- Gunfire Reborn
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hatoful Boyfriend
- Heave Ho
- Hello Neighbor 2
- Hollow Knight
- Homestead Arcana
- Human Fall Flat
- Humankind
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Infinite Guitars
- Inkulinati
- INSIDE
- It Takes Two
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R
- Katana Zero
- Kill It with Fire
- Lapin
- Limbo
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Lost In Random
- Loot River
- Maquette
- Medieval Dynasty
- Merge & Blade
- Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard
- Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition
- Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions
- Monster Sanctuary
- Moonlighter
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Time At Portia
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- Neon Abyss
- Neoverse
- No Man's Sky
- Norco
- Opus: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition
- Opus Magnum
- Overcooked! 2
- Overwhelm
- Pac-Man Museum+
- PAW Patrol Grand Prix
- Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Phantom Abyss
- Phoenix Point
- Pikuniku
- Planet of Lana
- PowerWash Simulator
- Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
- Ravenlok
- Return to Monkey Island
- Roboquest
- Potion Craft
- Rubber Bandits
- Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
- Scorn
- ScourgeBringer
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Sea of Stars
- Sea of Thieves
- Shenzhen I/O
- Shredders
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
- Singalis
- Slay the Spire
- Slime Rancher 2
- Soccer Story
- Solar Ash
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Somerville
- SnowRunner
- SpiderHeck
- Starbound
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral
- Spacelines from the Far Out
- Superliminal
- Tainted Grail
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- Techtonica
- Tell Me Why
- The Big Con
- The Bookwalker
- The Gunk
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox
- The Legend of Tianding
- The Procession to Calvary
- The Riftbreaker
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse
- The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Wandering Village
- theHunter: Call of the Wild
- This War of Mine Final Cut
- Toem
- Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Trailmakers
- Trek to Yomi
- Tunic
- Turbo Golf Racing
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
- Wandersong
- Wreckfest
- You Suck at Parking
Pozostałe subskrypcje
Amazon Prime Gaming
- 5 października - Ghostwire: Tokyo (Epic Games Store)
- 5 października - Grunnd (Amazon Games)
- 12 października - The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters - Deluxe Edition (GOG)
- 12 października - Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp (GOG)
- 19 października - The Textorcist (GOG)
- 19 października - Golden Light (Epic Games Store)
- 26 października - Super Adventure Hand (Amazon Games)
Humble Choice
- Aces & Adventures
- Autonauts Vs Piratebots
- Deceive Inc.
- Foretales
- Patch Quest
- The Forgotten City
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
Gry free-to-play na PC
Steam
- Counter-Strike 2: free-to-play
- Disney Speedstorm: free-to-play
- Warhaven: free-to-play
- Metaball: free-to-play
- SYNCED: free-to-play
- King of Crabs: free-to-play
- Overwatch 2: free-to-play
- MARVEL SNAP: free-to-play
- Waven: free-to-play
- Sim Companies: free-to-play
- Wolvesville: free-to-play
- Stories One: free-to-play
- Banter: free-to-play
- Team Rise: free-to-play
- Dawnlands: free-to-play
- Engine Evolution 2023: free-to-play
- Eternal Return: free-to-play
- Sefirot Shards: free-to-play
- Soccer Kids Alpha: free-to-play
- Home Sweet Home : Online: free-to-play
- Edemn: free-to-play
- Undawn: free-to-play
- Attic Panic: free-to-play
- N-Age: Awakening: free-to-play
- BlasterBeat: free-to-play
- Drakensang Online: free-to-play
- Steel Ocean: Wolves of Deep Sea: free-to-play
- Farlight 84: free-to-play
- Puppet Master: The Game: free-to-play
- Dinogen Online: free-to-play
- Uncharted Waters Origin: free-to-play
- PROJECT: PLAYTIME: free-to-play
- Paragon: The Overprime: free-to-play
- MARVEL SNAP: free-to-play
- Goose Goose Duck: free-to-play
- Shadowverse CCG: free-to-play
- Galaxy Life: free-to-play
- SUPER PEOPLE 2: free-to-play
- Tower of Fantasy: free-to-play
- Witchpunk: free-to-play
- The Sims 4: free-to-play
- Torchlight: Infinite: free-to-play
- SUPER PEOPLE: free-to-play
- UNDECEMBER: free-to-play
- GUNDAM EVOLUTION: free-to-play
- Requiem: Desiderium Mortis: free-to-play
- Aim Lab: free-to-play
- Omega Strikers: free-to-play
- Shatterline: free-to-play
- Guild Wars 2: free-to-play
- MultiVersus: free-to-play
- The Cycle: Frontier: free-to-play
- Lost Ark: free-to-play
- PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS: free-to-play
- Halo Infinite (multiplayer): free-to-play
- eFootball 2023: free to play
- Low Light Combat: free to play
- Brawlhalla: free-to-play
- Paladins: free-to-play
- Albion Online: free-to-play
- Eternal Return: free-to-play
- Shakes and Fidget: free-to-play
- DCS World Steam Edition: free-to-play
- Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower: free-to-play
- Warhammer Combat Cards: free-to-play
- Super Bomberman R Online: free-to-play
Epic Games Store
- Disney Speedstorm: free-to-play
- The Riflemen: free-to-play
- World Eternal Online: free-to-play
- APE SQUAD: free-to-play
- Battle of Guardians: free-to-play
- My Pet Hooligan: free-to-play
- Generative Quest: free-to-play
- Dragonheir: Silent Gods: free-to-play
- BLOCKLORDS: free-to-play
- CryptoClash: free-to-play
- SYNCED: free-to-play
- Superior Relatives: free-to-play
- Stormshot: Isle of Adventure: free-to-play
- Nexus: free-to-play
- CyberTitans: free-to-play
- Meta NANOs: Rumble Race: free-to-play
- The Lost Glitches: free-to-play
- Haven's Compass: free-to-play
- Metaverser: free-to-play
- Synergy of Serra: free-to-play
- Senile Wizards: free-to-play
- canVERSE: free-to-play
- Dungeon Fighter Online: free-to-play
- Raini: The Lords of Light: free-to-play
- Starsiege: Deadzone: free-to-play
- Polygod: free-to-play
- Doomsday Last Survivors: free-to-play
- Divine Knockout (DKO): free-to-play
- Spiritle: free-to-play
- Gods Unchained: free-to-play
- Scribble It!: free-to-play
- Madcar GT Multiplayer: free-to-play
- Bugby: free-to-play
- Blood of Titans: free-to-play
- Operation: New Earth: free-to-play
- Warhammer: Chaos And Conquest: free-to-play
- PHAGEBORN: Online Card Game: free-to-play
- CoopValor 2056 WW3: free-to-play
- Tower of Fantasy: free-to-play
- GRIT: free-to-play
- Against All Odds: free-to-play
- Sphere 3: free-to-play
- Cards of Ethernity: free-to-play
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: free-to-play
- Honkai: Star Rail: free-to-play
- Firestone Online Idle RPG: free-to-play
- ZZT!: free-to-play
- Skotos: free-to-play
- Chainmonsters: free-to-play
- Aimlabs: free-to-play
- The Light in the Darkness: free-to-play
- The Sims 4: free-to-play
- Chimeraland: free-to-play
- Blood of steel: free-to-play
- Fangs: free-to-play
- Paragon: The Overprime: free-to-play
- Rumbleverse: free-to-play
- Fall Guys: free-to-play
- Blankos Block Party: free-to-play
- Honkai Impact 3rd: free-to-play
- Roller Champions: free-to-play
- Shop Titans: free-to-play
- Fault: Elder Orb: free-to-play
- Star Stable Online: free-to-play
- The Cycle: Frontier: free-to-play
- KARDS – gra karciana o II wojnie światowej: free-to-play
- Fortnite: free-to-play
- Armored Warfare: free-to-play
- Genshin Impact: free-to-play
- Rocket League: free-to-play
- Diabotical: free-to-play
- Century: Age of Ashes: free-to-play
- Swords of Legends Online: free-to-play
- Rogue Company: free-to-play
- Dauntless: free-to-play
- Warframe: free-to-play
- Spellbreak: free-to-play
- SMITE: free-to-play
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: free-to-play
- Paladins: free-to-play
- Neverwinter: free-to-play
- Star Trek Online: free-to-play
- Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: free-to-play
- Animation Throwdown: The Quest for Cards: free-to-play
- Auto Chess: free-to-play
- Trackmania: free-to-play
- Heroes & Generals WWII: free-to-play
- Scavengers: free-to-play
Battle.net
- Diablo Immortal: free-to-play
- Heartstone: free-to-play
- Heroes of the Storm: free-to-play
- Overwatch 2: free-to-play
- StarCraft II: free-to-play
EA App
- The Sims 4: free-to-play
- Apex Legends: free-to-play
- Command & Conquer: Tiberium Alliances: free-to-play
- Star Wars: The Old Republic: free-to-play
Ubisoft Connect
- Brawlhalla: free-to-play
- Roller Champions: free-to-play
- Might & Magic: Chess Royale: free-to-play
- Trackmania: free-to-play
- Rabbids Coding!: free-to-play
Darmowe weekendy na PC
- RPG Maker MV – od 28 września do 2 października (Steam)
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!