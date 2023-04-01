Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w kwietniu na PC

Początek wiosny przyniósł nam prawdziwy wysyp darmowych tytułów. Możemy mieć tylko nadzieję, że również w tym miesiącu obrodzi nam nie tylko kwiatami na trawnikach i liśćmi na gałęziach drzew, ale również grami, które zostaną udostępnione bez żadnych opłat. Z pewnością Epic Games Store zapewni nam przynajmniej cztery gry, a może na przestrzeni całego kwietnia dorzuci jeszcze coś od siebie Steam, GOG.com i inne sklepy internetowe. Warto również wypatrywać ciekawych nowości, które zadebiutują w modelu free-to-play, a także premier w abonamentach, takich jak Xbox Game Pass i Amazon Prime Gaming. Jeżeli więc nie chcecie przegapić żadnej oferty, to zapraszamy do śledzenia na bieżąco aktualizowanego artykułu, dzięki któremu nie ominie Was żadna darmowa gra.
Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC
OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO
- Tunche: od 30 marca do 6 kwietnia (Epic Games Store)
- The Silent Age: od 30 marca do 6 kwietnia (Epic Games Store)
- Deep Sky Derelicts: od 31 marca do 3 kwietnia (GOG.com)
- Blazing Sails: od 6 kwietnia do 13 kwietnia (Epic Games Store)
- Dying Light: Enhanced Edition: od 6 kwietnia do 13 kwietnia (Epic Games Store)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (DLC): od 27 kwietnia do 8 maja (Steam), (Square Enix)
STEAM
- Pineapple on pizza: bezterminowo
- Socrates Jones: Pro Philosopher: bezterminowo
- Planet Fights: bezterminowo
- Wretched Depths: bezterminowo
- Low Oxygen: bezterminowo
- Yondu's Journey: bezterminowo
- Iron Mandate: bezterminowo
- Helpless: bezterminowo
- Limbus Company: bezterminowo
- Risnuch: bezterminowo
- Dot: bezterminowo
- Truck World: Driving School: bezterminowo
- Curse of the Old Gods: bezterminowo
- Shining Jump Jump: bezterminowo
- Shiver: bezterminowo
- MEGAJUMP: bezterminowo
- Postmouse: bezterminowo
- CounterSide: bezterminowo
- I Won't Forget Hue: bezterminowo
- TeamPunk: bezterminowo
- Stewart The Fox: bezterminowo
- Bloody Hell: bezterminowo
- Land of the Mage Lords: bezterminowo
- Ballads and Romances: bezterminowo
- Singularity Runner: bezterminowo
- Sketch Crawler: bezterminowo
- Sandwalkers: The Fourteenth Caravan: bezterminowo
- Hedgewars: bezterminowo
- Impasto: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- Ukraine War Stories: bezterminowo
- Beach Island Deluxe: bezterminowo
- A.W.O.L.: bezterminowo
- Weird West - The Bounty Hunter Journey: bezterminowo
- Gun Devil: bezterminowo
- FLASHOUT 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Realm of the Mad God Exalt: bezterminowo
- Waves: bezterminowo
- Waves 2: Notorious: bezterminowo
- Republique: bezterminowo
- Knight Club +: bezterminowo
- Classified Stories: Color Out of Space: bezterminowo
- RADical ROACH Remastered: bezterminowo
- Sounds of Her Love: bezterminowo
- Let's Go Nuts!: bezterminowo
- HueBots: bezterminowo
- Loading Screen Simulator: bezterminowo
- ShadowBringer: bezterminowo
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- Scrap Garden - The Day Before: bezterminowo
- Poppy Playtime: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: A Hidden Object Adventure: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: Mahjong: bezterminowo
- Clover Tale: bezterminowo
- Mystic Journey: Tri Peaks Solitaire: bezterminowo
- Maui: bezterminowo
- MATH EXPRESSions: bezterminowo
- Gra Szyfrów: bezterminowo
- Little Obedient Robot: bezterminowo
- The Sad Story of Emmeline Burns: bezterminowo
- Once on a windswept night: bezterminowo
- Blameless: bezterminowo
- Get Off My Lawn!: bezterminowo
- There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015: bezterminowo
- Oil Rush: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
- Armillo: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
GOG
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter: bezterminowo
- The Feast: bezterminowo
- NecroBouncer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Sandwalkers: The Fourteenth Caravan: bezterminowo
- Diluvian Winds: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Dink Smallwood HD: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut: bezterminowo
- Martial Law: bezterminowo
- The Witcher Goodies Collection: bezterminowo
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue: bezterminowo
- A Space for the Unbound - Prologue: bezterminowo
- Akalabeth: World of Doom: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ 4: Quest of the Avatar: bezterminowo
- Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams: bezterminowo
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: bezterminowo
- Lure of the Temptress: bezterminowo
- Bio Menace: bezterminowo
- Teenagent: bezterminowo
- Beneath a Steel Sky: bezterminowo
- Flight of the Amazon Queen: bezterminowo
- Stargunner: bezterminowo
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete: bezterminowo
- Tyrian 2000: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut: bezterminowo
- OpenTTD: bezterminowo
- Eschalon: Book I: bezterminowo
- Treasure Adventure Game: bezterminowo
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves: bezterminowo
- The Lords of Midnight: bezterminowo
- Doomdark's Revenge: bezterminowo
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius: bezterminowo
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi: bezterminowo
- Overload - Playable Teaser: bezterminowo
- CAYNE: bezterminowo
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version: bezterminowo
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin: bezterminowo
- Quake II RTX: bezterminowo
- Alder's Blood Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast: bezterminowo
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Zoria: Age of Shattering Prologue: bezterminowo
- One Dreamer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Symphonia: bezterminowo
- Fantasy General II: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Whateverland: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue: bezterminowo
- Liberated Free Trial: bezterminowo
- Against the Moon: Prologue: bezterminowo
- The Riftbreaker: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Scrapnaut: Prologue: bezterminowo
- HordeCore: Training Ground: bezterminowo
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2: bezterminowo
- BROK The InvestiGator - prologue: bezterminowo
- Nomads of Driftland: bezterminowo
- Song of Farca: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Shores Unknown: Arrival: bezterminowo
- Backbone Prologue: bezterminowo
- Farlanders Prologue: bezterminowo
- Lacuna: Prologue: bezterminowo
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory - The Prologue: bezterminowo
- Reverie Knights Tactics: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hell Architect: Prologue: bezterminowo
- NORCO Act One: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami - Dojo: bezterminowo
- Time Loader: First Memories: bezterminowo
- The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos: bezterminowo
- Terraformers: First Steps on Mars: bezterminowo
- Slender Threads: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Signs of the Sojourner: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Prologue: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Janosik: bezterminowo
- Ascendant: bezterminowo
- War Wind: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
EPIC GAMES STORE
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- KeyWe - Early Bird Pack DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- SnowRunner - Anniversary DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
MICROSOFT STORE
- Halo Infinite: bezterminowo
- Destiny 2: bezterminowo
- Roblox: bezterminowo
- Asphalt 9: Legends: bezterminowo
- World of Tanks Blitz: bezterminowo
- Sniper Fury - Elite Gun Shooter: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Quake Champions: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 14: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 16: bezterminowo
- Inops: bezterminowo
- Wizard Magic Battle - FPS Spell Shooter: bezterminowo
- Shining Hotel - Lost in Nowhere Horror: bezterminowo
- Mad Speed Race: bezterminowo
- Demon at Work - Dark Evil Spirit: bezterminowo
- Road Patrol Truck - Transport Parking Simulator: bezterminowo
- Tiny Troopers 2: Special Ops: bezterminowo
- Parkour Simulator 3D - Extreme Runner: bezterminowo
