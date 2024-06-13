Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na czerwiec 2024. Na liście duży hit Capcomu

Mikołaj Ciesielski
2024/06/13 07:25
Do usługi Sony zmierza kolejny zestaw interesujących nowości.

Od kilku dni czerwcowa oferta PlayStation Plus Essential jest dostępna dla wszystkich abonentów Sony. Wczoraj natomiast ujawniono listę produkcji, które w tym miesiącu wzbogacą bibliotekę PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium. Po raz kolejny producent konsol PlayStation zadbał o naprawdę interesujący zestaw gier. Już niedługo subskrybenci japońskiej firmy otrzymają bowiem dostęp do m.in. takich tytułów jak Anno 1800, Crusader Kings III, Football Manager 2024 czy Monster Hunter Rise.

PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – oferta na czerwiec 2024
PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – oferta na czerwiec 2024

Usługa PlayStation Plus Extra zostanie rozbudowana także o kolejne dwie gry z serii LEGO, a mianowicie LEGO The Hobbit oraz LEGO The Incredibles. Zgodnie z tradycją Sony wzbogaci także bibliotekę klasycznych gier oferowanych w ramach PlayStation Plus Premium. Tym razem będą to takie tytuły jak Daxter, Ghosthunter i LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. Pełną ofertę PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na czerwiec 2024 znajdziecie poniżej.

PlayStation Plus Extra – lista gier na czerwiec 2024

  • After Us (PS5)
  • Anno 1800 (PS5)
  • Crusader Kings III (PS5)
  • Far Cry 4
  • Football Manager 2024 (PS5)
  • Monster Hunter Rise (PS4/PS5)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PS4/PS5)
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4/PS5)
  • LEGO The Hobbit
  • LEGO The Incredibles

PlayStation Plus Premium – nowości w czerwcu 2024

  • Daxter
  • Ghosthunter
  • LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
  • Kayak VR: Mirage (PS VR2)

Wszystkie wymienione wyżej gry trafią w ręce abonentów PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium już 18 czerwca 2024 roku.

Źródło:https://blog.playstation.com/2024/06/12/playstation-plus-game-catalog-for-june-monster-hunter-rise-football-manager-2024-crusader-kings-iii-after-us-and-more/

Mikołaj Ciesielski

Cześć, jestem Mikołaj i w gram.pl pracuję od 2020 roku. Zajmuje się głównie newsami, ale tworzę też różnego rodzaju quizy oraz zestawienia TOP 10. Prywatnie fan fantastyki i gier z dobrą fabułą.

