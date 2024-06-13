PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na czerwiec 2024. Na liście duży hit Capcomu

Usługa PlayStation Plus Extra zostanie rozbudowana także o kolejne dwie gry z serii LEGO, a mianowicie LEGO The Hobbit oraz LEGO The Incredibles. Zgodnie z tradycją Sony wzbogaci także bibliotekę klasycznych gier oferowanych w ramach PlayStation Plus Premium. Tym razem będą to takie tytuły jak Daxter, Ghosthunter i LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. Pełną ofertę PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na czerwiec 2024 znajdziecie poniżej.

PlayStation Plus Extra – lista gier na czerwiec 2024

After Us (PS5)

(PS5) Anno 1800 (PS5)

(PS5) Crusader Kings III (PS5)

(PS5) Far Cry 4

Football Manager 2024 (PS5)

(PS5) Monster Hunter Rise (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) LEGO The Hobbit

LEGO The Incredibles

PlayStation Plus Premium – nowości w czerwcu 2024