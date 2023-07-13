The Last of Us z 24 nominacjami do nagród Emmy. Znamy pełną listę

Poznaliśmy pełną listę nominowanych do tegorocznych nagród Emmy.

Poznaliśmy oficjalną listę nominowanych do tegorocznych nagród Emmy. Jak podaje portal Variety, pogratulować należałoby przede wszystkim HBO. Zestawienie niemalże całkowicie zdominowały trzy produkcje od tejże stacji: Sukcesja z 27 nominacjami, The Last of Us z 24 oraz Biały Lotos z 23. Serial na podstawie gry studia Naugthy Dog walczy w zasadzie o wszystkie najważniejsze nagrody, w tym o Najlepszy serial dramatyczny, Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym, Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym, Najlepszy reżyser serialu dramatycznego czy też Najlepszy scenariusz serialu dramatycznego.

Emmy 2023 – lista najważniejszych nominacji

Najlepszy erial dramatyczny

  • Andor
  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of th Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • Succession
  • The White Lotus
  • Yellowjackets

Najlepszy serial komediowy

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Jury Duty
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso
  • Wednesday

Najlpeszy serial limitowany

  • Beef
  • Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Daisy Jones & the Six
  • Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Obi-Wan Kenobi

Najlepszy aktor w serialu dramatycznym

  • Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
  • Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu dramatycznym

  • Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
  • Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
  • Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

Najlepszy aktor w serialu komediowym

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Jason Segel (Shrinking)
  • Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Najlepsza aktorka w serialu komediowym

  • Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
  • Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Najlepszy aktor w serialu limitowanym lub w filmie telewizyjnym

  • Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
  • Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
  • Michael Shannon (George & Tammy)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Najlepszy aktorka w serialu limitowanym lub w filmie telewizyjnym

  • Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
  • Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu komediowym

  • Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
  • Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • James Marsden (Jury Duty)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
  • Henry Winkler (Barry)

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu komediowym

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
  • Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu dramatycznym

  • F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)
  • Nicholas Braun (Succession)
  • Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus)
  • Theo James (The White Lotus)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • Alan Ruck (Succession)
  • Will Sharpe (The White Lotus)
  • Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu dramatycznym

  • Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus)
  • Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus)
  • Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)
  • Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
  • J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
  • Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus)

Najlepszy aktor drugoplanowy w serialu limitowanym lub filmie telewizyjnym

  • Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
  • Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Joseph Lee (Beef)
  • Ray Liotta (Black Bird)
  • Young Mazino (Beef)
  • Jesse Plemons (Love & Death)

Najlepsza aktorka drugoplanowa w serialu limitowanym lub filmie telewizyjnym

  • Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Maria Bello (Beef)
  • Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
  • Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)
  • Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & The Six)
  • Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
  • Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Najlepszy aktor gościnny w serialu komediowym

  • Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
  • Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Nathan Lane (Only Murders In The Building)
  • Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
  • Oliver Platt (The Bear)
  • Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Najlepsza aktorka gościnna w serialu komediowym

  • Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
  • Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live)
  • Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Judith Light (Poker Face)
  • Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
  • Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Najlepszy aktor gościnny w serialu dramatycznym

  • Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
  • James Cromwell (Succession)
  • Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
  • Arian Moayed (Succession)
  • Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
  • Keivonn Montreal Woodard (The Last of Us)

Najlepsza aktorka gościnna w serialu dramatycznym

  • Hiam Abbass (Succession)
  • Cherry Jones (Succession)
  • Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
  • Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
  • Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
  • Harriet Walter (Succession)

Najlepszy serial animowany

  • Bob’s Burgers
  • Entergalactic
  • Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
  • Rick And Morty
  • The Simpsons

Najlepszy film telewizyjny

  • Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas\
  • Fire Island
  • Hocus Pocus 2
  • Prey
  • Weird: The AI Yankovic Story

Variety Talk Series

  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart

Najlepszy program reality

  • The Amazing Race
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Survivor
  • Top Chef
  • The Voice

