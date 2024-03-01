Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w marcu na PC – przegląd prezentów dla graczy

Sklepy z grami nie rezygnują z darmowego rozdawnictwa gier i w poprzednich dwóch miesiącach nasze biblioteki cyfrowych produkcji mogliśmy wzbogacić o wiele nowych tytułów. Nie inaczej będzie w marcu, w którym pojawią się kolejne darmowe gry, w tym cotygodniowe prezenty od Epic Games Store, a swoje propozycje może dołożyć także Steam, czy GOG. W bieżącym miesiącu nie zabraknie również nowych gier w usługach abonamentowych, takich jak Xbox Game Pass, Humble Choice, czy Amazon Prime Gaming. Warto będzie również zwrócić uwagę na premiery w gatunku free-to-play, gdzie pojawi się sporo ciekawych nowości. Sprawdźcie więc, co czeka nas w marcu wśród darmowych ofert i zachęcamy do częstego zaglądania do tego aktualizowanego artykułu, aby być na bieżąco ze wszystkimi najlepszymi promocjami. Zapraszamy!

