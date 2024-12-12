Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na grudzień oficjalnie. Sony udostępnia pełną listę gier

Patrycja Pietrowska
2024/12/12 07:30
Poznaliśmy tytuły, które dostępne będą w ramach PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium.

Na początku grudnia gracze mogli wzbogacić swoje biblioteki o tytuły dostępne w ramach PlayStation Plus. Teraz natomiast abonenci PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium mogą zapoznać się z listą gier, które trafią do usługi. Już w przyszłym tygodniu gracze otrzymają dostęp między innymi do Forspoken, Jurassic World Evolution 2 czy WRC Generations.

GramTV przedstawia:

Ponadto subskrybenci PS Plus Extra i Premium mogą liczyć na Sonic Frontiers czy Rabbids: Party of Legends. W ramach grudniowych nowości w PS Plus Premium otrzymamy natomiast Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy oraz Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. Pełną ofertę PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na grudzień 2024 roku znajdziecie poniżej.

  • Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5)
  • Forspoken (PS5)
  • Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)
  • WRC Generations (PS4/PS5)
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4/PS5)
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4/PS5)
  • Coffee Talk (PS4/PS5)
  • Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4/PS5)
  • A Space for the Unbound (PS4/PS5)
  • PHOGS (PS4)
  • Biped (PS4/PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium – grudzień 2024

  • Sly 2: Band of Thieves (PS4/PS5)
  • Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves (PS4/PS5)
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4/PS5)
  • Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PSVR2)
Patrycja Pietrowska

​Redaktorka Gram.pl. Szczególnie lubi symulatory, survivale, gry strategiczne i ekonomiczne. Poza wirtualnym światem kolekcjonuje płyty z muzyką.

