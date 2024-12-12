PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na grudzień oficjalnie. Sony udostępnia pełną listę gier

Na początku grudnia gracze mogli wzbogacić swoje biblioteki o tytuły dostępne w ramach PlayStation Plus . Teraz natomiast abonenci PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium mogą zapoznać się z listą gier, które trafią do usługi. Już w przyszłym tygodniu gracze otrzymają dostęp między innymi do Forspoken , Jurassic World Evolution 2 czy WRC Generations .

Ponadto subskrybenci PS Plus Extra i Premium mogą liczyć na Sonic Frontiers czy Rabbids: Party of Legends. W ramach grudniowych nowości w PS Plus Premium otrzymamy natomiast Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy oraz Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. Pełną ofertę PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na grudzień 2024 roku znajdziecie poniżej.

PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – grudzień 2024

Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Forspoken (PS5)

(PS5) Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)

(PS4) WRC Generations (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Coffee Talk (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) A Space for the Unbound (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) PHOGS (PS4)

(PS4) Biped (PS4/PS5)

PlayStation Plus Premium – grudzień 2024

Sly 2: Band of Thieves (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PSVR2)