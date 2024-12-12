PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na grudzień oficjalnie. Sony udostępnia pełną listę gier

Na początku grudnia gracze mogli wzbogacić swoje biblioteki o tytuły dostępne w ramach PlayStation Plus. Teraz natomiast abonenci PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium mogą zapoznać się z listą gier, które trafią do usługi. Już w przyszłym tygodniu gracze otrzymają dostęp między innymi do Forspoken, Jurassic World Evolution 2 czy WRC Generations.
Ponadto subskrybenci PS Plus Extra i Premium mogą liczyć na Sonic Frontiers czy Rabbids: Party of Legends. W ramach grudniowych nowości w PS Plus Premium otrzymamy natomiast Sly 2: Band of Thieves, Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy oraz Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge. Pełną ofertę PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium na grudzień 2024 roku znajdziecie poniżej.
PlayStation Plus Extra i Premium – grudzień 2024
- Sonic Frontiers (PS4/PS5)
- Forspoken (PS5)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends (PS4)
- WRC Generations (PS4/PS5)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (PS4/PS5)
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS4/PS5)
- Coffee Talk (PS4/PS5)
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS4/PS5)
- A Space for the Unbound (PS4/PS5)
- PHOGS (PS4)
- Biped (PS4/PS5)
PlayStation Plus Premium – grudzień 2024
- Sly 2: Band of Thieves (PS4/PS5)
- Sly 3: Honor Among Thieves (PS4/PS5)
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy (PS4/PS5)
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge (PSVR2)
