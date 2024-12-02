Amazon Prime Gaming ze świątecznymi prezentami. Jedna z najlepszych gier 2023 roku w ofercie na grudzień

Tuż po Święcie Dziękczynienia amerykańska korporacja ujawniła pełną listę gier w ramach usługi Prime Gaming na grudzień. Oferta tym razem obejmuje 18 gier, w tym kilka wielkich hitów. Od dzisiaj gracze mogą przypisać do swojego konta jedną z najlepszych gier niezależnych 2023 roku, czyli Dredge, a także remaster Star Wars: Bounty Hunter oraz Tomb Raider: Underworld, Overcooked! 2 i Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.
W kolejnych tygodniach w Prime Gaming otrzymamy takie gry, jak Quake II, Planet of Lana, Hero’s Hour, Predator: Hunting Grounds oraz The Town of Light. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier na grudzień.
Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na grudzień 2024
- 2 grudnia - Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (GOG)
- 2 grudnia - Tomb Raider: Underworld (GOG)
- 2 grudnia - Overcooked! 2 (GOG)
- 2 grudnia - Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (GOG)
- 2 grudnia - DREDGE (GOG)
- 5 grudnia - Quake II (GOG)
- 5 grudnia - Disney•Pixar WALL-E (Amazon Games App)
- 12 grudnia - Planet of Lana (GOG)
- 12 grudnia - Hero’s Hour (GOG)
- 12 grudnia - The Coma: Recut (GOG)
- 12 grudnia - Electrician Simulator (Epic Games Store)
- 12 grudnia - ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- 19 grudnia - Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Amazon Games App)
- 19 grudnia - Predator: Hunting Grounds (Epic Games Store)
- 19 grudnia - Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition (Amazon Games App)
- 19 grudnia - Simulakros (Amazon Games App)
- 19 grudnia - Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
- 26 grudnia - The Town of Light (GOG)
