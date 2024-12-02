Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Amazon Prime Gaming ze świątecznymi prezentami. Jedna z najlepszych gier 2023 roku w ofercie na grudzień

Radosław Krajewski
2024/12/02 20:40
0
0

Amazon zapewni swoim subskrybentom rewelacyjną ofertę gier na najbliższe tygodnie.

Tuż po Święcie Dziękczynienia amerykańska korporacja ujawniła pełną listę gier w ramach usługi Prime Gaming na grudzień. Oferta tym razem obejmuje 18 gier, w tym kilka wielkich hitów. Od dzisiaj gracze mogą przypisać do swojego konta jedną z najlepszych gier niezależnych 2023 roku, czyli Dredge, a także remaster Star Wars: Bounty Hunter oraz Tomb Raider: Underworld, Overcooked! 2 i Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na grudzień
Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na grudzień

W kolejnych tygodniach w Prime Gaming otrzymamy takie gry, jak Quake II, Planet of Lana, Hero’s Hour, Predator: Hunting Grounds oraz The Town of Light. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier na grudzień.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na grudzień 2024

  • 2 grudnia - Star Wars: Bounty Hunter (GOG)
  • 2 grudnia - Tomb Raider: Underworld (GOG)
  • 2 grudnia - Overcooked! 2 (GOG)
  • 2 grudnia - Call of Juarez: Gunslinger (GOG)
  • 2 grudnia - DREDGE (GOG)
  • 5 grudnia - Quake II (GOG)
  • 5 grudnia - Disney•Pixar WALL-E (Amazon Games App)
  • 12 grudnia - Planet of Lana (GOG)
  • 12 grudnia - Hero’s Hour (GOG)
  • 12 grudnia - The Coma: Recut (GOG)
  • 12 grudnia - Electrician Simulator (Epic Games Store)
  • 12 grudnia - ReDrawn: The Painted Tower Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • 19 grudnia - Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Amazon Games App)
  • 19 grudnia - Predator: Hunting Grounds (Epic Games Store)
  • 19 grudnia - Aces of the Luftwaffe — Squadron Extended Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • 19 grudnia - Simulakros (Amazon Games App)
  • 19 grudnia - Christmas Fables: The Magic Snowflake Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
  • 26 grudnia - The Town of Light (GOG)

GramTV przedstawia:

Źródło:https://primegaming.blog/prime-gaming-december-content-update-star-wars-bounty-hunter-tomb-raider-underworld-ad976f821327

Tagi:

News
darmowe gry
oferta
za darmo
Amazon
abonament
Call of Juarez Gunslinger
prezent
usługa
Tomb Raider: Underworld
Overcooked 2
subskrypcja
gry za darmo
Amazon Prime Gaming
Dredge
Prime Gaming
Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
Radosław Krajewski

Ogarniacz wszystkiego co związane z pracą newsroomu.


Większość wolnego czasu spędzam na oglądaniu filmowych nowości i nadrabianiu zaległych seriali.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2024 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.97

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2024 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.97