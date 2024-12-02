Amazon Prime Gaming ze świątecznymi prezentami. Jedna z najlepszych gier 2023 roku w ofercie na grudzień

Tuż po Święcie Dziękczynienia amerykańska korporacja ujawniła pełną listę gier w ramach usługi Prime Gaming na grudzień. Oferta tym razem obejmuje 18 gier, w tym kilka wielkich hitów. Od dzisiaj gracze mogą przypisać do swojego konta jedną z najlepszych gier niezależnych 2023 roku, czyli Dredge, a także remaster Star Wars: Bounty Hunter oraz Tomb Raider: Underworld, Overcooked! 2 i Call of Juarez: Gunslinger.

W kolejnych tygodniach w Prime Gaming otrzymamy takie gry, jak Quake II, Planet of Lana, Hero’s Hour, Predator: Hunting Grounds oraz The Town of Light. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier na grudzień.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na grudzień 2024