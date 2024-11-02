Amazon Prime Gaming zaoferuje głośne hity. Ponad 20 gier w listopadzie

Amazon przygotował kolejną niesamowitą ofertę gier w ramach Prime Gaming. W listopadzie firma przyszykowała aż 24 gry, w tym naprawdę mocne tytuły. Już wczoraj posiadacze abonamentu mogli odebrać bez żadnych dodatkowych opłat pierwsze gry, czyli Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy na Epic Games Store, a także Mafia: Definitive Edition na GOG-u. Jest to dopiero początek bogatej oferty na bieżący miesiąc.

W kolejnych tygodniach subskrybenci Prime Gaming będą mogli zdobyć takie gry, jak Dishonored — Definitive Edition, Close To The Sun, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Blade of Darkness, Overcooked: Gourmet Edition, Super Meat Boy, Elite Dangerous, Jurassic World Evolution oraz Shogun Showdown. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier na listopad.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na listopad 2024