Amazon Prime Gaming zaoferuje głośne hity. Ponad 20 gier w listopadzie

Amazon przygotował kolejną niesamowitą ofertę gier w ramach Prime Gaming. W listopadzie firma przyszykowała aż 24 gry, w tym naprawdę mocne tytuły. Już wczoraj posiadacze abonamentu mogli odebrać bez żadnych dodatkowych opłat pierwsze gry, czyli Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy na Epic Games Store, a także Mafia: Definitive Edition na GOG-u. Jest to dopiero początek bogatej oferty na bieżący miesiąc.
W kolejnych tygodniach subskrybenci Prime Gaming będą mogli zdobyć takie gry, jak Dishonored — Definitive Edition, Close To The Sun, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Blade of Darkness, Overcooked: Gourmet Edition, Super Meat Boy, Elite Dangerous, Jurassic World Evolution oraz Shogun Showdown. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier na listopad.
Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na listopad 2024
- 1 listopada - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Epic Games Store)
- 1 listopada - Mafia: Definitive Edition (GOG)
- 7 listopada - Dishonored — Definitive Edition (GOG)
- 7 listopada - Duck Paradox (GOG)
- 7 listopada - Close To The Sun (GOG)
- 7 listopada - Disney•Pixar Cars (Amazon Games App)
- 7 listopada - Bang Bang Racing (Amazon Games App)
- 7 listopada - Snakebird Complete (Epic Games Store)
- 14 listopada - Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- 14 listopada - Chasm: The Rift (GOG)
- 14 listopada - House of Golf 2 (Epic Games Store)
- 14 listopada - Tomb Raider: Anniversary (GOG)
- 14 listopada - Blade of Darkness (GOG)
- 21 listopada - Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Amazon Games App)
- 21 listopada - Overcooked: Gourmet Edition (GOG)
- 21 listopada - Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
- 21 listopada - Super Meat Boy (Epic Games Store)
- 21 listopada - Moonscars (GOG)
- 21 listopada - RIOT — Civil Unrest (GOG)
- 27 listopada - Elite Dangerous (Epic Games Store)
- 27 listopada - Sir Whoopass — Immortal Death (GOG)
- 27 listopada - Jurassic World Evolution (Epic Games Store)
- 27 listopada - Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
- 27 listopada - Shogun Showdown (GOG)
