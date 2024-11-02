Zaloguj się lub Zarejestruj

Amazon Prime Gaming zaoferuje głośne hity. Ponad 20 gier w listopadzie

Radosław Krajewski
2024/11/02 09:00
0
0

Te oferty gier w ramach abonamentu Amazon Prime robią się coraz lepsze.

Amazon przygotował kolejną niesamowitą ofertę gier w ramach Prime Gaming. W listopadzie firma przyszykowała aż 24 gry, w tym naprawdę mocne tytuły. Już wczoraj posiadacze abonamentu mogli odebrać bez żadnych dodatkowych opłat pierwsze gry, czyli Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy na Epic Games Store, a także Mafia: Definitive Edition na GOG-u. Jest to dopiero początek bogatej oferty na bieżący miesiąc.

Amazon Prime Gaming
Amazon Prime Gaming

W kolejnych tygodniach subskrybenci Prime Gaming będą mogli zdobyć takie gry, jak Dishonored — Definitive Edition, Close To The Sun, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, Blade of Darkness, Overcooked: Gourmet Edition, Super Meat Boy, Elite Dangerous, Jurassic World Evolution oraz Shogun Showdown. Poniżej znajdziecie pełną listę gier na listopad.

Amazon Prime Gaming – oferta na listopad 2024

  • 1 listopada - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Epic Games Store)
  • 1 listopada - Mafia: Definitive Edition (GOG)
  • 7 listopada - Dishonored — Definitive Edition (GOG)
  • 7 listopada - Duck Paradox (GOG)
  • 7 listopada - Close To The Sun (GOG)
  • 7 listopada - Disney•Pixar Cars (Amazon Games App)
  • 7 listopada - Bang Bang Racing (Amazon Games App)
  • 7 listopada - Snakebird Complete (Epic Games Store)
  • 14 listopada - Ms. Holmes: The Case of the Dancing Men Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • 14 listopada - Chasm: The Rift (GOG)
  • 14 listopada - House of Golf 2 (Epic Games Store)
  • 14 listopada - Tomb Raider: Anniversary (GOG)
  • 14 listopada - Blade of Darkness (GOG)
  • 21 listopada - Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Amazon Games App)
  • 21 listopada - Overcooked: Gourmet Edition (GOG)
  • 21 listopada - Gloomy Tales: One-Way Ticket Collector’s Edition (Legacy Games Code)
  • 21 listopada - Super Meat Boy (Epic Games Store)
  • 21 listopada - Moonscars (GOG)
  • 21 listopada - RIOT — Civil Unrest (GOG)
  • 27 listopada - Elite Dangerous (Epic Games Store)
  • 27 listopada - Sir Whoopass — Immortal Death (GOG)
  • 27 listopada - Jurassic World Evolution (Epic Games Store)
  • 27 listopada - Mystery Case Files: The Dalimar Legacy Collector’s Edition (Amazon Games App)
  • 27 listopada - Shogun Showdown (GOG)

GramTV przedstawia:

Źródło:https://primegaming.blog/prime-gaming-november-content-update-marvels-guardians-of-the-galaxy-mafia-definitive-edition-9fb6f8275699

Tagi:

News
promocja
darmowe gry
oferta
za darmo
Amazon
abonament
promocje
prezent
usługa
Dishonored: Definitive Edition
Tomb Raider: Anniversary
subskrypcja
gry za darmo
Mafia: Definitive Edition
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
Amazon Prime Gaming
Prime Gaming
Radosław Krajewski

Ogarniacz wszystkiego co związane z pracą newsroomu.


Większość wolnego czasu spędzam na oglądaniu filmowych nowości i nadrabianiu zaległych seriali.

Komentarze
0



Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!

TiktokFacebookYoutubeSpotifySteamRSS
Copyright © 2005 - 2024 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.78

O nas

Zespół GramRegulaminPolityka prywatności

Kontakt

PomocReklamaKontakt z redakcją

Na skróty

HOT NewsGramTVPromocje
Zakupythe:protocol
Copyright © 2005 - 2024 ACTION S.A.
Zamienie, ul. Dawidowska 10, 05-500 Piaseczno
tel. (+48 22) 332 16 00
Portal: v.6.1.78