Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w maju na PC

Nadszedł maj, a wraz z nowym miesiącem możemy liczyć na kolejne darmowe tytuły, którymi będziemy mogli rozbudować wirtualną kolekcję gier. Jeżeli więc nie chcecie przegapić żadnej oferty, to zapraszamy do naszego na bieżąco aktualizowanego artykułu, dzięki któremu nie ominiecie żadnego kolejnego prezentu na PC oferowanego przez Epic Games Store, Steama, GOG.com i inne sklepy internetowe. Ponadto znajdziecie również nowości debiutujące w modelu free-to-play, a także premiery gier w abonamentach Xbox Game Pass, czy Amazon Prime Gaming. Jeżeli więc nie chcecie ominąć żadnej nowej oferty, to zapraszamy do częstego odwiedzania tego artykułu.
Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC
OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO
- Breathedge: od 27 kwietnia do 4 maja (Epic Games Store)
- Poker Club: od 27 kwietnia do 4 maja (Epic Games Store)
- Kangurek Kao: od 4 maja do 11 maja (Epic Games Store)
- Against All Odds: od 4 maja do 11 maja (Epic Games Store)
- Horizon Chase Turbo: od 4 maja do 11 maja (Epic Games Store)
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (DLC): od 27 kwietnia do 8 maja (Steam), (Square Enix)
STEAM
- SUR5: bezterminowo
- Planet Fights: bezterminowo
- POOSTALL Royale: bezterminowo
- They came from another planet: bezterminowo
- The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog: bezterminowo
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter: bezterminowo
- Pineapple on pizza: bezterminowo
- Socrates Jones: Pro Philosopher: bezterminowo
- Wretched Depths: bezterminowo
- Low Oxygen: bezterminowo
- Yondu's Journey: bezterminowo
- Iron Mandate: bezterminowo
- Helpless: bezterminowo
- Limbus Company: bezterminowo
- Risnuch: bezterminowo
- Dot: bezterminowo
- Truck World: Driving School: bezterminowo
- Curse of the Old Gods: bezterminowo
- Shining Jump Jump: bezterminowo
- Shiver: bezterminowo
- MEGAJUMP: bezterminowo
- Postmouse: bezterminowo
- CounterSide: bezterminowo
- I Won't Forget Hue: bezterminowo
- TeamPunk: bezterminowo
- Stewart The Fox: bezterminowo
- Bloody Hell: bezterminowo
- Impasto: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- Ukraine War Stories: bezterminowo
- Beach Island Deluxe: bezterminowo
- A.W.O.L.: bezterminowo
- Weird West - The Bounty Hunter Journey: bezterminowo
- Gun Devil: bezterminowo
- FLASHOUT 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Realm of the Mad God Exalt: bezterminowo
- Waves: bezterminowo
- Waves 2: Notorious: bezterminowo
- Republique: bezterminowo
- Knight Club +: bezterminowo
- HueBots: bezterminowo
- Loading Screen Simulator: bezterminowo
- ShadowBringer: bezterminowo
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- Scrap Garden - The Day Before: bezterminowo
- Poppy Playtime: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: A Hidden Object Adventure: bezterminowo
- Lost Lands: Mahjong: bezterminowo
- Clover Tale: bezterminowo
- Mystic Journey: Tri Peaks Solitaire: bezterminowo
- Maui: bezterminowo
- MATH EXPRESSions: bezterminowo
- Gra Szyfrów: bezterminowo
- Little Obedient Robot: bezterminowo
- The Sad Story of Emmeline Burns: bezterminowo
- Once on a windswept night: bezterminowo
- Blameless: bezterminowo
- Get Off My Lawn!: bezterminowo
- There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015: bezterminowo
- Oil Rush: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
- Armillo: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
GOG
- Shogun Showdown: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter: bezterminowo
- The Feast: bezterminowo
- NecroBouncer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Phoning Home: bezterminowo
- Destroy All Humans! – Clone Carnage: bezterminowo
- Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory: bezterminowo
- Sandwalkers: The Fourteenth Caravan: bezterminowo
- Diluvian Winds: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Flashout 3D: Enhanced Edition: bezterminowo
- Fall of Porcupine: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Dink Smallwood HD: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Unity - GOG Cut: bezterminowo
- Martial Law: bezterminowo
- The Witcher Goodies Collection: bezterminowo
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue: bezterminowo
- A Space for the Unbound - Prologue: bezterminowo
- Akalabeth: World of Doom: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ 4: Quest of the Avatar: bezterminowo
- Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire: bezterminowo
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams: bezterminowo
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy: bezterminowo
- Lure of the Temptress: bezterminowo
- Bio Menace: bezterminowo
- Teenagent: bezterminowo
- Beneath a Steel Sky: bezterminowo
- Flight of the Amazon Queen: bezterminowo
- Stargunner: bezterminowo
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete: bezterminowo
- Tyrian 2000: bezterminowo
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut: bezterminowo
- OpenTTD: bezterminowo
- Eschalon: Book I: bezterminowo
- Treasure Adventure Game: bezterminowo
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves: bezterminowo
- The Lords of Midnight: bezterminowo
- Doomdark's Revenge: bezterminowo
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius: bezterminowo
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.1 Onikakushi: bezterminowo
- Overload - Playable Teaser: bezterminowo
- CAYNE: bezterminowo
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version: bezterminowo
- Sin Slayers: The First Sin: bezterminowo
- Quake II RTX: bezterminowo
- Alder's Blood Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hellpoint: The Thespian Feast: bezterminowo
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Zoria: Age of Shattering Prologue: bezterminowo
- One Dreamer: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Symphonia: bezterminowo
- Fantasy General II: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Whateverland: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Unbound: Worlds Apart Prologue: bezterminowo
- Liberated Free Trial: bezterminowo
- Against the Moon: Prologue: bezterminowo
- The Riftbreaker: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Scrapnaut: Prologue: bezterminowo
- HordeCore: Training Ground: bezterminowo
- The Life and Suffering of Sir Brante - Chapter 1 & 2: bezterminowo
- BROK The InvestiGator - prologue: bezterminowo
- Nomads of Driftland: bezterminowo
- Song of Farca: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Shores Unknown: Arrival: bezterminowo
- Backbone Prologue: bezterminowo
- Farlanders Prologue: bezterminowo
- Lacuna: Prologue: bezterminowo
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory - The Prologue: bezterminowo
- Reverie Knights Tactics: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Hell Architect: Prologue: bezterminowo
- NORCO Act One: bezterminowo
- Dagon: by H. P. Lovecraft: bezterminowo
- Blind Fate: Edo no Yami - Dojo: bezterminowo
- Time Loader: First Memories: bezterminowo
- The Chronicles Of Myrtana: Archolos: bezterminowo
- Terraformers: First Steps on Mars: bezterminowo
- Slender Threads: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Signs of the Sojourner: Prologue: bezterminowo
- Siege Survival: Gloria Victis Prologue: bezterminowo
- Loria: bezterminowo
- Janosik: bezterminowo
- Ascendant: bezterminowo
- War Wind: bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
- Samorost 1: bezterminowo
EPIC GAMES STORE
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – Preludium: bezterminowo
- KeyWe - Early Bird Pack DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- SnowRunner - Anniversary DLC (DLC): bezterminowo
- Delores: A Thimbleweed Park Mini-Adventure: bezterminowo
MICROSOFT STORE
- Halo Infinite: bezterminowo
- Destiny 2: bezterminowo
- Roblox: bezterminowo
- Asphalt 9: Legends: bezterminowo
- World of Tanks Blitz: bezterminowo
- Sniper Fury - Elite Gun Shooter: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Arena: bezterminowo
- The Elder Scrolls: Daggerfall: bezterminowo
- Quake Champions: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 14: bezterminowo
- Farming Simulator 16: bezterminowo
- Inops: bezterminowo
- Wizard Magic Battle - FPS Spell Shooter: bezterminowo
- Shining Hotel - Lost in Nowhere Horror: bezterminowo
- Mad Speed Race: bezterminowo
- Demon at Work - Dark Evil Spirit: bezterminowo
- Road Patrol Truck - Transport Parking Simulator: bezterminowo
- Tiny Troopers 2: Special Ops: bezterminowo
- Parkour Simulator 3D - Extreme Runner: bezterminowo
