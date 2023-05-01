Za darmo to uczciwa cena. Darmowe gry w maju na PC

Nadszedł maj, a wraz z nowym miesiącem możemy liczyć na kolejne darmowe tytuły, którymi będziemy mogli rozbudować wirtualną kolekcję gier. Jeżeli więc nie chcecie przegapić żadnej oferty, to zapraszamy do naszego na bieżąco aktualizowanego artykułu, dzięki któremu nie ominiecie żadnego kolejnego prezentu na PC oferowanego przez Epic Games Store, Steama, GOG.com i inne sklepy internetowe. Ponadto znajdziecie również nowości debiutujące w modelu free-to-play, a także premiery gier w abonamentach Xbox Game Pass, czy Amazon Prime Gaming. Jeżeli więc nie chcecie ominąć żadnej nowej oferty, to zapraszamy do częstego odwiedzania tego artykułu.

Darmowe gry i dodatki na PC

OFERTY OGRANICZONE CZASOWO

Breathedge: od 27 kwietnia do 4 maja (Epic Games Store)

Poker Club: od 27 kwietnia do 4 maja (Epic Games Store)

Kangurek Kao: od 4 maja do 11 maja (Epic Games Store)

Against All Odds: od 4 maja do 11 maja (Epic Games Store)

Horizon Chase Turbo: od 4 maja do 11 maja (Epic Games Store)

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (DLC): od 27 kwietnia do 8 maja (Steam), (Square Enix)

STEAM

GOG

EPIC GAMES STORE

MICROSOFT STORE