Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na marzec. Pecetowy hit wreszcie na konsolach

Radosław Krajewski
2023/03/07 15:15
Na liście znalazło się tym razem sześć gier.

Microsoft zaprezentował pełną listę nowości w Xbox Game Pass na marzec. Tym razem w ofercie znalazło się sześć gier, w tym ogłoszone wcześniej Guilty Gear -Strive-, które od dzisiaj dostępne jest w usłudze. W najbliższych dniach subskrybenci będą mogli zagrać w Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, a także Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition. Już za tydzień konsolowi gracze otrzymają także dostęp do Valheim.

Microsoft potwierdził również, jakie gry zostaną usunięte z biblioteki usługi. Najpoważniejszą stratą jest Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a także Kentucky Route Zero, Goat Simulator, czy Paradise Killer. Pełną listę usuwanych gier znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – oferta na marzec 2023

  • Już jest - Guilty Gear -Strive- (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • 9 marca - Dead Space 2 (chmura)
  • 9 marca - Dead Space 3 (chmura)
  • 14 marca - Valheim (Game Preview) (konsole)
  • 16 marca - Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • 21 marca - Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (konsole, PC)

Xbox Game Pass – gry usuwane w połowie marca

  • F1 2020 (konsole)
  • Goat Simulator (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Kentucky Route Zero (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Paradise Killer (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Undertale (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Young Souls (konsole, PC, chmura)
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (konsole, PC, chmura)

