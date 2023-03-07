Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na marzec. Pecetowy hit wreszcie na konsolach

Microsoft zaprezentował pełną listę nowości w Xbox Game Pass na marzec. Tym razem w ofercie znalazło się sześć gier, w tym ogłoszone wcześniej Guilty Gear -Strive-, które od dzisiaj dostępne jest w usłudze. W najbliższych dniach subskrybenci będą mogli zagrać w Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, a także Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition. Już za tydzień konsolowi gracze otrzymają także dostęp do Valheim.

Microsoft potwierdził również, jakie gry zostaną usunięte z biblioteki usługi. Najpoważniejszą stratą jest Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a także Kentucky Route Zero, Goat Simulator, czy Paradise Killer. Pełną listę usuwanych gier znajdziecie poniżej.

Xbox Game Pass – oferta na marzec 2023

Już jest - Guilty Gear -Strive- (konsole, PC, chmura)

9 marca - Dead Space 2 (chmura)

9 marca - Dead Space 3 (chmura)

14 marca - Valheim (Game Preview) (konsole)

16 marca - Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (konsole, PC, chmura)

21 marca - Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (konsole, PC)

Xbox Game Pass – gry usuwane w połowie marca