Xbox Game Pass z ofertą na marzec. Pecetowy hit wreszcie na konsolach

Microsoft zaprezentował pełną listę nowości w Xbox Game Pass na marzec. Tym razem w ofercie znalazło się sześć gier, w tym ogłoszone wcześniej Guilty Gear -Strive-, które od dzisiaj dostępne jest w usłudze. W najbliższych dniach subskrybenci będą mogli zagrać w Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, a także Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition. Już za tydzień konsolowi gracze otrzymają także dostęp do Valheim.
Microsoft potwierdził również, jakie gry zostaną usunięte z biblioteki usługi. Najpoważniejszą stratą jest Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, a także Kentucky Route Zero, Goat Simulator, czy Paradise Killer. Pełną listę usuwanych gier znajdziecie poniżej.
Xbox Game Pass – oferta na marzec 2023
- Już jest - Guilty Gear -Strive- (konsole, PC, chmura)
- 9 marca - Dead Space 2 (chmura)
- 9 marca - Dead Space 3 (chmura)
- 14 marca - Valheim (Game Preview) (konsole)
- 16 marca - Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (konsole, PC, chmura)
- 21 marca - Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (konsole, PC)
Xbox Game Pass – gry usuwane w połowie marca
- F1 2020 (konsole)
- Goat Simulator (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Kentucky Route Zero (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Paradise Killer (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Undertale (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Young Souls (konsole, PC, chmura)
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (konsole, PC, chmura)
Nie ma jeszcze żadnych komentarzy. Napisz komentarz jako pierwszy!